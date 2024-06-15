Best Sethos build in Genshin Impact

Sethos is a new playable character in Genshin Impact, and as a leader of the Temple of Silence and a former vessel of Hermanubis, he’s very powerful.

Recommended Videos

To completely understand just how strong he is, here’s the best Sethos build you can make in Genshin, including the ideal weapons, Artifacts, and Constellations.

How to build Sethos in Genshin Impact

A new challenger appears. Image via HoYoverse

Sethos is a four-star character in Genshin who made his debut in Cyno’s second story quest as his rival. He’s a DPS that infuses his basic attacks to deal Electro damage. While he needs offensive stats to deal big damage, Sethos’s kit is focused on maximizing Elemental Reaction damage. He scales mostly with Elemental Mastery, and to fully utilize his kit you need to equip him with proper weapons, Artifacts, and Talent levels.

Weapons

Quick and precise. Image via HoYoverse

As an Electro-damage dealer, Sethos uses a bow to destroy his opponents. Although he scales with Elemental Mastery, Sethos also wants a ton of offensive stats like CRIT damage or Rate, so equipping him with a bow that offers those stats is important. Luckily, Sethos’s choices are very simple and easily accessible for both free-to-play players and light spenders.

Here are the best weapons for Sethos in Genshin:

Hunter’s Path (five-star)

Slingshot (three-star)

Aqua Simulacra (five-star)

The First Great Magic (five-star)

Scion of the Blazing Sun (four-star)

As a five-star bow, Hunter’s Path is Tighnari’s signature weapon and Sethos’s best in slot. It has a ton of Crit Rate as its main stat and increases all Elemental damage by 12 percent. Additionally, its passive also increases Sethos’s Charged Attacks by 160 percent of his Elemental Mastery, making it a perfect weapon for him.

Slingshot is a three-star bow that you can obtain easily through Genshin’s Gacha system, and it’s a great alternative for Sethos. It has a big CRIT Rate main stat and a passive that increases Normal and Charged Attacks by 60 percent. While it has a low base attack, Sethos scales with Elemental Mastery, which means that a high base attack is not important for him.

Overall, Slingshot is a fantastic three-star option, but if you have enough Primogems, you can always get Hunter’s Path or any other five-star bow with a CRIT stat.

Artifact sets

A flower blooms, and so does the damage. Screenshot by Dot Esports

As a ranged Electro DPS that scales with Elemental Mastery, Sethos’s biggest source of damage is his infused Normal and Charged Attacks. To match his play style, you need good Artifacts that use his kit to its full potential.

Here are the best Artifact sets for Sethos in Genshin:

Wanderer’s Troupe (four-piece)

Gilded Dreams (four-piece)

The four-piece Wanderer’s Troupe is an Artifact set tailored for Sethos. As his best in the slot, this set increases his Elemental mastery by 80 and Charged Attack damage by 35 percent. It’s one of the first sets in Genshin, and you can farm it passively through the Artifact Strongbox which can save you a lot of time, and a ton of resources.

While the four-piece Gilded Dreams doesn’t increase Charged Attacks, it’s still a decent option because it offers a ton of Elemental Mastery. With this set, Sethos gains 80 Elemental Mastery, and additional 50 Elemental Mastery whenever he triggers an Elemental Reaction.

Artifact stats and substats

This is where the fun begins. Image via HoYoverse

Proper Artifacts are essential, but good stats and substats make them shine. While damage dealers are usually straightforward with their builds, Sethos wants a mixture of stats.

Here are the following main stats you should target when farming his Artifacts:

Sands : Elemental Mastery

: Elemental Mastery Goblet : Electro Damage or Elemental Mastery

: Electro Damage or Elemental Mastery Circlet: Crit Rate or Crit Damage

Although it may be tricky to get his desired stats, you can easily balance them out with good substats. You should aim for a good Crit ratio, and the more Elemental Mastery you stack, the more damage you deal.

Talent priority

The lightning strikes twice. Image via HoYoverse

Sethos relies on Elemental Mastery to deal damage, so you should level him up to 90 to use that Ascension stat. Since his entire kit is balanced, all of his abilities are connected and important. Here are the talents you should prioritize:

Elemental Burst

Basic Attacks

Elemental Skill

His Elemental Burst converts his Basic Attacks to pure Electro damage, meaning that they are equally important, and you should max them out. While his Elemental Skill doesn’t do a lot of damage, it helps Sethos recharge his energy, and if you want to make him one of the best carries, you should max it out.

Best Sethos Constellations

Get them and turn him into a five-star. Image via HoYoverse

Sethos has a perfect kit even at Constellation zero, but since he’s a four-star unit, you can easily grab some of his early Constellations and make him even better. For Sethos, you should try and get Constellations one and two, since those are his best ones. They increase the Crit Rate of his Charged Attacks and his overall Electro damage, which is a significant DPS boost.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy