Best Genshin Impact staff-wielding opponent locations

Genshin Impact’s Graph Adversarial Technology Experiment Log event tasks you with tracking down unique creatures all across Teyvat. One of the many tasks you’ll get from it is to find and photograph 10 staff-wielding opponents.
Teyvat is a massive world and there are a ton of different creatures fitting this description, so if you’re struggling to track down 10 opponents to fulfill this task, here are all of the staff-wielding opponents who will count for it and where some of the best locations to find them are.
All staff-wielding opponents in Genshin Impact
All staff-wielding opponents in Genshin you can use for the Graph Adversarial Technology Experiment Log event are as follows.
- Hilichurl Fighter
- Wooden Shield Hilichurl Guard
- Rock Shield Hilichurl Guard
- Ice Shield Hilichurl Guard
- Hilichurl Berserker
- Hydro Samachurl
- Anemo Samachurl
- Electro Samachurl
- Dendro Samachurl
- Cryo Samachurl
- Geo Samachurl
- Pyro Abyss Mage
- Hydro Abyss Mage
- Cryo Abyss Mage
- Electro Abyss Mage
- Shadowy Husk: Standard Bearer
- Shadowy Husk: Line Breaker
- Fatui Skirmisher: Geochanter Bracer
- Treasure Hoarders: Seaman
- Eremite: Daythunder
- Wind Operative
- Frost Operative
- Suppression Specialist Mek
- Annihilation Specialist Mek
- Icewind Suite Coppelia and Coppelius
Any opponent who wields a staff will count for this task, but some species only have a couple of variants that wield a staff while others always have a staff no matter what. It’s best to prioritize creatures like Samachurls because they will always count.
Staff-wielding opponent Genshin Impact locations
You can find staff-wielding enemies all across the vast world of Teyvat, but here are some of the overall best locations to look for them.
Near the Fountain of Lucine
You can challenge either Coppelia or Coppelius near the Fountain of Lucine in Fontaine to snap two photos for your collection. To capture both of them, you’ll have to initiate each of their unique battle modes within this challenge.
Around the shores of Guyun Stone Forest
The Guyun Stone Forest area in Liyue is covered with various members of the staff-wielding family including Abyss Mages, Samachurls, and Hilichurls. There are so many in this area you can probably mark off most if not all 10 targets just from the shores of Guyun Stone Forest alone.
If you have Furina, you can use her water-walking ability to navigate around this area for staff-wielding creatures much more quickly. Characters like Kamisato Ayaka or Mona can be useful here too thanks to their less powerful but still useful water traversing abilities.
East of the Central Laboratory Ruins
To the east of the Central Laboratory Ruins in Fontaine, there are a few Hilichurl outposts scattered along the nearby mountain path. You can quickly find a bunch of them if you use the Teleport Waypoint to the north and make your way down the pathway.
Near the entrance to Dragonspine
The bridge leading up to the entrance of Mondstadt’s Dragonspine and the nearby area is a great place to find quite a few Samarchurls. There are seven located within close proximity around the area, so this is a great spot to quickly find many staff-wielding foes at once.
If you’re looking for more staff-wielding creatures beyond these, consider using the Navigate feature in your Adventurer Handbook to track down more. You can use this feature to directly track Samachurls, which will always be staff-wielding enemies who work for the event requirement. Other targets won’t be as easy or reliable to find.
You’ll only have 10 photos to use before you won’t be able to capture any more staff-wielding enemies, so be sure to use your film carefully so you can obtain the maximum rewards from Fontaine’s Graph Adversarial Technology Experiment Log event.