Best Genshin Impact staff-wielding opponent locations

Genshin Impact’s Graph Adversarial Technology Experiment Log event tasks you with tracking down unique creatures all across Teyvat. One of the many tasks you’ll get from it is to find and photograph 10 staff-wielding opponents.

Teyvat is a massive world and there are a ton of different creatures fitting this description, so if you’re struggling to track down 10 opponents to fulfill this task, here are all of the staff-wielding opponents who will count for it and where some of the best locations to find them are.

All staff-wielding opponents in Genshin Impact

All staff-wielding opponents in Genshin you can use for the Graph Adversarial Technology Experiment Log event are as follows.

Hilichurl Fighter

Wooden Shield Hilichurl Guard

Rock Shield Hilichurl Guard

Ice Shield Hilichurl Guard

Hilichurl Berserker

Hydro Samachurl

Anemo Samachurl

Electro Samachurl

Dendro Samachurl

Cryo Samachurl

Geo Samachurl

Pyro Abyss Mage

Hydro Abyss Mage

Cryo Abyss Mage

Electro Abyss Mage

Shadowy Husk: Standard Bearer

Shadowy Husk: Line Breaker

Fatui Skirmisher: Geochanter Bracer

Treasure Hoarders: Seaman

Eremite: Daythunder

Wind Operative

Frost Operative

Suppression Specialist Mek

Annihilation Specialist Mek

Icewind Suite Coppelia and Coppelius

Be sure to take your photos quickly or you might be attacked. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Any opponent who wields a staff will count for this task, but some species only have a couple of variants that wield a staff while others always have a staff no matter what. It’s best to prioritize creatures like Samachurls because they will always count.

Staff-wielding opponent Genshin Impact locations

You can find staff-wielding enemies all across the vast world of Teyvat, but here are some of the overall best locations to look for them.

Near the Fountain of Lucine

You can challenge either Coppelia or Coppelius near the Fountain of Lucine in Fontaine to snap two photos for your collection. To capture both of them, you’ll have to initiate each of their unique battle modes within this challenge.

This is one of the easiest foes to find. Screenshot by Dot Esports | Remix by Kacee Fay

Around the shores of Guyun Stone Forest

The Guyun Stone Forest area in Liyue is covered with various members of the staff-wielding family including Abyss Mages, Samachurls, and Hilichurls. There are so many in this area you can probably mark off most if not all 10 targets just from the shores of Guyun Stone Forest alone.

If you have Furina, you can use her water-walking ability to navigate around this area for staff-wielding creatures much more quickly. Characters like Kamisato Ayaka or Mona can be useful here too thanks to their less powerful but still useful water traversing abilities.

Make your way along the coast and you’ll find many of them. Screenshot by Dot Esports | Remix by Kacee Fay

East of the Central Laboratory Ruins

To the east of the Central Laboratory Ruins in Fontaine, there are a few Hilichurl outposts scattered along the nearby mountain path. You can quickly find a bunch of them if you use the Teleport Waypoint to the north and make your way down the pathway.

This path will guide you right to them. Screenshot by Dot Esports | Remix by Kacee Fay

Near the entrance to Dragonspine

The bridge leading up to the entrance of Mondstadt’s Dragonspine and the nearby area is a great place to find quite a few Samarchurls. There are seven located within close proximity around the area, so this is a great spot to quickly find many staff-wielding foes at once.

Keep an eye on the temperature as you hunt these ones down. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Teyvat Interactive Map

If you’re looking for more staff-wielding creatures beyond these, consider using the Navigate feature in your Adventurer Handbook to track down more. You can use this feature to directly track Samachurls, which will always be staff-wielding enemies who work for the event requirement. Other targets won’t be as easy or reliable to find.

You’ll only have 10 photos to use before you won’t be able to capture any more staff-wielding enemies, so be sure to use your film carefully so you can obtain the maximum rewards from Fontaine’s Graph Adversarial Technology Experiment Log event.