The five-star Pyro Catalyst character Klee is a powerful DPS unit that hails from the Anemo region of Mondstadt in Genshin Impact. Klee can be an immensely useful primary damage dealer sure to help Travelers dish out high damage against foes, but she does require specific artifacts to ensure her success in battle.

If you’re looking to build Klee to her fullest potential, there’s a lot to consider starting with which artifacts are best for her.

What are the best artifacts for Klee in Genshin Impact?

Since all of Klee’s skills are suited for her performing as a damage-dealing unit, players will want to focus on building her overall damage output. This can be done through a few different statistics, but overall, the most important ones to focus on are:

Critical rate

Critical damage

Attack

Pyro damage bonus

The Pyro character is a powerful DPS unit. Image via miHoYo

While some Teyvat recruits have a wide variety of Artifacts that will work well on them, Klee requires a very precise and specific build to shine on the battlefield. There are currently only four viable Artifact sets players can consider equipping on her plus a few mix-and-match options.

Crimson Witch of Flames

The absolute best choice for Klee’s artifacts is a full four-piece set of Crimson Witch of Flames. Building her Pyro damage is the best way to increase her damage output which is exactly what this artifact set does.

With the two-piece set equipped, Klee will receive a Pyro damage increase of 15 percent. The four-piece set increases the damage of various Pyro elemental reactions.

Burgeon, Burning, and Overloaded have their damage raised by 40 percent. Vaporize and Melt are increased by 15 percent. When players use an elemental skill with this set equipped, the effects of the two-piece version of this set are then increased by 50 percent of its base value for 10 seconds and up to three stacks.

Players can obtain this set from the Hidden Palace of Zhou Formula Domain in Bishui Plain, Liyue.

Gladiator’s Finale

If you want to build another aspect of Klee’s primary damage-dealing kit, you may want to consider the Gladiator’s Finale set for an attack boost. Building Klee’s attack is critical for her build since she scales off of it.

Players will only want to use the two-piece version of this set because the four-piece set only activates on characters who wield a sword, claymore, or polearm. The two-piece set will apply an 18 percent attack increase to Klee.

The Gladiator’s Finale set is a unique one since it can’t be obtained from a Domain like most other sets are. Instead, players can only obtain this set by taking on weekly bosses or normal bosses. Pieces of this set are also obtainable by obtaining a Domain Reliquary: Tier I from the Spiral Abyss or by creating Gladiator’s Finale pieces through an Artifact Strongbox.

Klee loves creating explosions wherever she goes. Image via miHoYo

Shimenawa’s Reminiscence

The Shimenawa’s Reminiscence set is essentially another option for players seeking a boost for Klee’s attack. With the two-piece set equipped, players will receive an attack increase of 18 percent.

Although the full four-piece set does work on Klee, it’s not one of the best options for her and should be avoided in favor of other options. The four-piece set raises normal, charged, and plugging attack damage by 50 percent for 10 seconds after an elemental skill is used.

This action only occurs when the equipping recruit has 15 or more energy and 15 energy is also consumed in the process. Players cannot activate this effect again while it is still active.

Travelers can obtain Artifacts from this set by visiting the Momiji-Dyed Court Domain in Yashiori Island, Inazuma.

Noblesse Oblige

If you’re looking to build both Klee’s elemental abilities and general attack, the Noblesse Oblige set is a strong choice for her. The two-piece set increases elemental burst damage by 20 percent.

The four-piece set raises all party members’ attack by 20 percent for 12 seconds after an elemental burst has been used. This effect will not stack.

Players can obtain this set from the Clear Pool and Mountain Cavern Domain in Minlin, Liyue.

Klee received a new skin in the Version 3.8 update. Image via miHoYo

If you are struggling to choose just one Artifact set, you can also consider pairing together two different sets. In my experience, this is one of the best options for many characters and works quite well on Klee.

Two-piece Crimson Witch of Flames and two-piece Gladiator’s Finale

Two-piece Crimson Witch of Flames and two-piece Shimenawa’s Reminiscence

Two-piece Crimson Witch of Flames and two-piece Noblesse Oblige

Two-piece Gladiator’s Finale and two-piece Shimenawa’s Reminiscence

Two-piece Gladiator’s Finale and two-piece Noblesse Oblige

Two-piece Shimenawa’s Reminiscence and two-piece Noblesse Oblige

Klee is currently available as a featured five-star recruit for the first half of Genshin’s Version 3.8 update. Her “Sparkling Steps” banner is available for players to wish on from July 5 to 25.

The Pyro character is running alongside the five-star Cryo Claymore character Eula, so players who are hoping to recruit both may be struggling to decide whether to pull for Eula or Klee. Both recruits will likely become unavailable for at least six months after their banners come to an end, so Travelers who want either should pull for them soon.

We gathered this information by playing Genshin Impact Version 3.8 “Secret Summer Paradise” on PC.

