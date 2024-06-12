Best Albedo build in Genshin Impact

Albedo is a synthetic human and a chief alchemist of the Knights of Favonious in Genshin Impact. He’s one of the most powerful individuals in Teyvat, and to understand just how strong he is, here’s the best Albedo build you can make.

How to build Albedo in Genshin Impact

The majestic prince. Image via HoYoverse

Albedo is a limited five-star character in Genshin, with a simple and powerful kit at his disposal. He’s a Geo sub-DPS that deals high off-field Geo damage and regenerates energy for all Geo party members. As an off-field damage dealer who provides utility through his Geo construct, Albedo is very powerful and valuable. He mostly excels in dealing single-target damage but has decent AoE damage potential. To make good use of his kit, equip him with proper weapons and Artifacts, and invest in his Talents.

Weapons

Defense is the best offense. Screenshot by Dot Esports

As a Geo sub-DPS, Albedo is a sword user who scales with defense. While CRIT stats increase his overall damage, defensive stats should be your priority. Luckily, Albedo has a ton of weapon options with these stats, and they are mostly free-to-play friendly. Here are the best weapons for Albedo in Genshin:

Cinnabar Spindle (four-star)

Primordial Jade Cutter (five-star)

Harbinger of Dawn (three-star)

Mistsplitter Reforged (five-star)

Cinnabar Spindle is a four-star sword, and as Albedo’s signature weapon, it’s his best in slot. This sword increases Albedo’s Elemental skill by 80 percent of his entire defense, which is exactly what Albedo needs. It was an event-exclusive weapon you could refine up to level five.

Harbinger of Dawn is a great alternative, as it provides decent CRIT damage and a CRIT Rate through its passive. Its low base attack doesn’t matter because Albedo’s damage comes from his abilities. This is a three-star weapon you obtain through Genshin’s gacha system, meaning you can refine it easily up to level five.

While those are his best options, if you have enough Primogems, you can always get Primordial Jade Cutter.

Artifact sets

The good stuff. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To make this build work, Artifacts are crucial because they increase Albedo’s damage a lot. As a Geo unit who scales with defense, Albedo needs a set that increases his most desired stat. Here are the best Artifact sets for Albedo in Genshin:

Husk of Opulent Dreams (four-piece)

Archaic Petra (two-piece) and Husk of Opulent Dreams (two-piece)

The four-piece of Husk of Opulent Dreams offers a ton of utility and a lot of damage, making it Albedo’s best in slot. It increases his defense by 30 percent Geo damage by 24 percent whenever Albedo’s off-field.

The mixture of two-piece Husk of Opulent Dreams and two-piece Archaic Petra is also a solid option, as they both increase Albedo’s defense by 30 percent and Geo damage by 15 percent. The best part is you can save time and resources by farming both sets passively through the Artifact Strongbox.

Artifact stats and substats

Calm, composed, and strong. Image via HoYoverse

Characters become strong with good Artifacts but even stronger with proper stats and substats. While stats like CRIT Rate and damage are valuable for Albedo, he mostly prefers a ton of defense thanks to his scaling, so a mixture of both is preferable.

Here are the main stats you should get when farming for his Artifacts:

Sands : DEF%

: DEF% Goblet : Geo DMG or DEF%

: Geo DMG or DEF% Circlet: CRIT Rate or CRIT DMG or DEF%

Getting the right main stats is important, but you need decent substats. To maximize damage, aim for a good CRIT ratio and a lot of defense.

Talent priority

Managing your resources is also a talent. Screenshot by Dot Esports

As one of the most powerful characters in Genshin, Albedo doesn’t require much investment. Because he scales and ascends with defense, you want to level him up to 90 and use his Ascension stat to the fullest. You can also ignore his basic attacks since his main source of damage comes from his abilities. These are the talents you should prioritize:

Elemental Skill

Elemental Burst

His Elemental Skill scales with defense and deals off-field Geo damage, making it your top priority. To make up for the lack of AoE, you should also max out his Elemental Burst, which is a decent overall damage increase.

Best Albedo Constellations

The stars aligned. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Albedo has a complete kit that functions perfectly without Constellations, and even if you like the character, his Constellations are completely lackluster. If you really want to spend your Primogems, aim for his Constellation Two because it’s the best. It converts the scaling of his Elemental Burst from attack to defense, which helps to get good Artifact stats.

