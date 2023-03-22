Get inspired by the best creators in the community.

Genshin Impact offers many ways to be creative. Since its release in 2020, the developer have encouraged players to create content around the game and inside it with many features.

The Serenitea Pot is one of them. Players can get inside a magic Teapot to decorate a house surrounded by nature. It was introduced in April, 2021. Since then, more elements were added to offer more freedom to Genshin fans.

Related: 30 prettiest locations in Genshin to take in the scenery

They can choose a Realm Style in the islands, the mountains or even the deep jungle of Sumeru with the latest-released Sublime Spicewood. Here are suggestions of ID codes from Serenitea Pots for Asia players.

20 best Serenitea Pot Replica ID codes for Asia in Genshin Impact

Now, players can simply copy ID codes of existing designs to automatically add the changes to their Serenitea Pot. Codes are only available on specific servers and Realm Styles, however. You’ll also have to collect at least 90 percent of the furniture required to add it to your game.

When requirements are met, you’ll simply need to use the code. Players can enter the Replica menu by selecting the small pot icon on the hotbar placed on top of the screen. Once it’s done, you can add the replica of your choice by selecting “Use Replica ID” on the bottom-right corner of the screen.

Screengrab via miHoYo

The last ID code selected, even if it’s not used, will remain in memory until another is redeemed.

1) Dreamland Garden

The lanterns along a wooden path will guide players through this enchanting garden that looks especially stunning after the sun goes down.

Replica ID: 17984806273

Screengrab via HZO on YouTube

2) Azure Waterfalls

The Sumeru scenery features a plethora of greenery and waterfalls sure to enhance the look of any Genshin player’s Serenitea Pot.

Replica ID: 65225822413

Screengrab via HZO on YouTube

3) Sakurazaki Estate

Any Genshin player seeking a grand entrance for their actual house within the Serenitea Pot will love this Sakurazaki Estate Replica design. The creator of this design went all out with carefully constructed custom stairs, a bridge built piece by piece, and stunning pink trees finishing off the entire build.

Replica ID: 5150677709

4) Azure Dreamland Garden

The Azure Dreamland Garden Replica is a perfect split between a bustling market and a blooming garden. Any player looking to add some color to their Serenitea Pot will love the life that this creation brings.

Replica ID: 60983034199

5) Noble’s Abode

If you’re looking to create your own Inazuman estate capable of rivaling the Raiden Shogun’s then the Noble’s Abode Replica is the perfect addition to your Serenitea Pot. This intricate creation truly allows players to have what feels like a palace of their own.

Replica ID: 26575436735

Screengrab via RielleB on YouTube

6) The Shire

This may be the crossover of many Genshin players’ dreams as it features a Replica of one of the most iconic locations from The Lord of the Rings.

Replica ID: 22280469439

Screengrab via RielleB on YouTube

7) Sanctum Garden

This Replica makes use of the stunning Sumeru furnishing pieces to create a garden so intricate it looks like it could be a real location from the Dendro region.

Replica ID: 43755305919

Screengrab via RielleB on YouTube

8) Crescent Valley

This extraordinary rock formation and the home on top of it were created with the five-star Anemo Sword character Kaedehara Kazuha in mind. The creator of this Replica made it a home for Kazuha to settle down in after his many years of endless journeying.

While this home was made for Kazuha, it is easily an excellent addition to any player’s Serenitea Pot. The unique rock formation with a home on top of it is truly one of the best Replica designs out there.

Replica ID: 69526917810

Screengrab via HZO on YouTube

9) Remnants of Vore

Players seeking an overgrown and mysterious addition for their Serenitea Pot may like the Remnants of Vore Replica, which features many ancient ruin pieces overrun with lots of greenery.

Replica ID: 5111790672

10) Calming House by the Pond

This is a Liyue-style house close to a shimmering pond. The view becomes gorgeous in the sunset, and players have space to relax. There are also tables and benches to sit and enjoy the view.

Replica ID: 9405620260

Realm Style: Floating Abode

Screengrab via shirakano55

11) Scarlet Zen Garden

This Serenitea Pot design is revolving around the unique charms of the Emerald Peak Layout. Set up in front of a fountain, at the feet of stony cliffs, this cocoon surrounded by maple trees offers a place to chill and relax.

Replica ID: 26585013363

Realm Style: Emerald Peak

Screengrab via Asriel

12) Lanterns Reflection

This design shines the most in nighttime. Fortunately, you can easily change the time of day in the game and enjoy the night view whenever you want in your tiny home.

Replica ID: 26586627152

Realm Style: Cool Isle

Screengrab via Asriel

13) Ruins of Ay-Khanoum

This is a creative way of using the Serenitea Pot’s features. You’ll have to craft buildings from the Sumeru desert. The overhanging cliff was made using floating platforms. You can walk on the wooden path and soak in the view of the other islands in the Realm.

Replica ID: 215549677773

Realm Style: Floating Abode

Screengrab via HZO

14) Watermill Cottage

This Emerald Peak design has more of a Mondstadt vibe. It features the characteristic house facades from the region’s main city, with a mill, a pond and some environmental elements to blend it all together.

Replica ID: 30883392944

Realm Style: Emerald Peak

Screengrab via Asriel

15) Indoor Onsen

The Inazuma-themed Realm style features a lot of onsen designs. This one is nice as a Replica because it’s unique. While it’s fairly easy to design your own outdoor onsen using Furnishing sets, this one is quite different. You can enjoy the view in your garden or enter the onsen. It’s magical in nighttime.

Replica ID: 22293458352

Realm Style: Silken Courtyard

Screengrab via Asriel

16) Mistle Town

This design is a creative use of Sumeru’s furniture. Rather than using typical Christmas-themed items, it delivers a unique style of Holiday decoration in a jungle environment.

Replica ID: 35166636593

Realm Style: Sublime Spicewood

Screengrab via HZO

17) Mansion’s Libraries

Libraries are very popular in Mansions. Indoor designs can be furnished with Replica codes, similarly to the outside. Players can use codes using the same menus, but when they’re inside. The codes are available for one Realm Style and one room only. Most of them custom the biggest room, which is the main hall. Here are a few library ID codes.

43752863316: Sumeru (Meditative Retreat)

30920369062: Sumeru (Meditative Retreat)

22278157883: Mondstadt (Windward Manor)

69535320263: Liyue (Esquisite Mansion)

Screengrab via Beumbaem

18) Full Sumeru Mansion

For Sublime Spicewood users, this Replica furnishes all seven rooms of the Sumeru-style mansion. Most of indoor Replica ID actually are in that Style, because the feature was added after the last region’s release. You’ll find more choices of indoor designs in that style, such as this one.

Replica ID: 69538688727

Realm Style: Sublime Spicewood (Meditative Retreat)

Screengrab via Flipo

19) Inazuma-style Theater

There are a few codes on other regions as well. This ID can be used for a Mansion in Inazuma’s Realm Style, to design the mansion’s main room. It’s easy to complete, with less than 30 pieces.

Replica ID: 39501039840

Realm Style: Inazuma Style (Refined Estate)

Screengrab via Gabrielleely

20) Liyue Mansion

This Mansion from Liyue’s Realm Style furnishes all seven rooms in the house. It includes the main hall, which is shown below, as well as a dining room, a study room, performance room, two more bedrooms and the second floor. It’s perfect as a starting point for players who use this Realm Style.

Replica ID: 112488361687

Realm Style: Liyue one