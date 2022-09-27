You’ve probably never heard of this Chinese indie dev’s game—even though it’s taking over Steam

It’s usually quite predictable what games you’ll see on the top of the Steam Charts. Gamers often expect to see the usual suspects: Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Dota 2, Apex Legends… But a new game has been seen quickly rising up the charts that have people curious: The Scroll of Taiwu.

The Scroll of Taiwu is currently in 25th on Steam Charts, showing rapid growth in the last 30 days. At the start of September, The Scroll of Taiwu had very few active players but shot up halfway through the month, leaving many people eyeing the unknown game. It now has over 36,000 average current players.

What is The Scroll of Taiwu?

The Scroll of Taiwu is a role-playing game that was released in September 2018. This makes it even more surprising that the game has suddenly rocketed up the charts. But the indie game by ConchShip Games has been popular in China for years.

The Scroll of Taiwu revolves around Chinese mythology. Players can choose to live their life as a kind or evil individual, visiting gangs around the world to learn a variety of martial art styles. You can choose to create tight bonds or blood feuds depending on your actions. You can also establish your own village and run different businesses. The goal is to face the enemy of the Taiwu family and determine the “fate of the entire world.”

Why did The Scroll of Taiwu suddenly rise in popularity?

A quick glance doesn’t reveal what exactly led the playerbase to suddenly skyrocket in mid-September.

The Scroll of Taiwu continues to have very low viewership on Twitch. As of this article, it only has 111 viewers. Most of the streamers in the category are Chinese, with some of these content creators getting a little over a thousand views on their livestreams of the game.

Over on YouTube, there is not an abundance of new content being uploaded about the game. Most of the highest-viewed videos for the game are from three years ago.

Still, The Scroll of Taiwu managed to increase its active players by 6,267 in the last 30 days. It also has a 7/10 score on Steam, meaning many players have enjoyed the indie game.