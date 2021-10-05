You can now pre-download the Battlefield 2042 open beta

Fans eager to get in on the action in Battlefield 2042 during the open beta can prep their machines now.

The latest test for the highly anticipated next entry into the iconic Battlefield series is set to run from Oct. 6 to 9, with early access kicking off tomorrow, followed by the rest of the players gaining entry on Oct. 7.

To gain access to the early access portion of this test, you’ll need to have pre-ordered a copy of Battlefield 2042. Other people looking to try before they buy must wait until the open beta enters full swing later in the week.

Its file size is roughly 17.7GB, According to users who have begun downloading the game. If you can spare the space, you’ll definitely want to get it downloaded before the servers go live, so you don’t miss out on any opportunities to hop into the game.

This will be the only test prior to the game’s new official release date of Nov. 19 after being delayed last month, and will give players a taste of what they can expect from the game come launch.

There are just two modes on display during the Open Beta and those are Conquest, the classic Battlefield experience, and Orbital, where players are tasked with fighting around a rocket preparing to launch.

You can get in on this Battlefield 2042 open beta action on any supported device, and downloads are now live for all players around the globe.