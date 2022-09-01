Yakuza series developer will show a sneak peek trailer next week

Ryu Ga Gotoku studio, the developer behind the Yakuza series of games, will be hosting a livestream next week to showcase a “sneak peek trailer” of a project it might be working on.

As per Gematsu, the showcase titled “Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio TV #12.5: Sneak Peek Trailer Brought to You by the Director!” will be streamed on YouTube on Sept. 8 at 6am CT. Studio director and executive producer Masayoshi Yokoyama will be joined by product manager Masaya Santou in showing the trailer of the potential game Ryu Ga Gotoku could be developing. Some submitted fan art will also be showcased in the stream.

Last year, the studio revealed that there will be a sequel to the 2020 game Yakuza: Like a Dragon, which is the latest mainline entry to the Yakuza series. A new franchise is also in development, according to the studio, which it also announced late last year.

This follows the departure of the original Yakuza creator, Toshihiro Nagoshi, with Sega earlier this year after working for over 30 years with the company. It was later revealed that Nagoshi, along with other ex-Sega developers, joined Chinese publisher NetEase and formed the Nagoshi Studio. It is officially listed as a “wholly owned” studio by the Chinese gaming giant, implying that NetEase owns 10 percent of the studio.

As for NetEase, more independent studios were acquired by the company this year. And most recently, NetEase bought Quantic Dream, which is the developer of the 2018 action RPG Detroit: Become Human.