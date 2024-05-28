Xbox might be making new AAA game with former Batman: Akrham devs, leaker claims

Hundred Star, a new studio formed by industry veterans last year, has allegedly paired up with Xbox to build a new AAA game, leaker eXtas1s claims. The game is reportedly an action-adventure title developed using Unreal Engine 5.

EXtas1s is an Xbox leaker who previously published numerous Microsoft-related leaks, including release dates for Hellblade 2 and Redfall. Via their website exputer, the leaker said on May 28 that this unannounced game will be singleplayer only, as well as Hundred Star’s first title. The studio was founded by co-founders of Rocksteady Sefton Hill and Jamie Walker. Rocksteady’s biggest series was Batman: Arkham. Nearly a fifth of Hundred Star’s developers come from a Rocksteady background, the exputer report claims. The leak also doesn’t go into detail since, as eXtas1s says, “not much is known,” but the “partnership has already been signed.”

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is Rocksteady’s most recent game. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Hundred Star, as the name might imply, is comprised of 100 developers, primarily industry veterans, but also aspiring developers. It was formed after Hill and Walker left Rocksteady in 2022 during the development of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League. Hill and Walker wanted to “hand over the reins” and pursue new ventures, and it appears they’ve begun their first new game. Hill was the game’s initial Creative Director, while Walker ran the studio, and their departure may have had an impact on the game’s commercially poor release two years later.

Hundred Star is certified as a “Great Place to Work” in the UK and is based out of London. Not much is known about the studio itself, nor what it’s working on behind the scenes, but a deal this big cannot be hidden for long. Microsoft also recently changed its approach to first-party games, aiming to act more as a multi-platform publisher than making exclusives, which may impact whatever Hundred Star potentially works out with them.

