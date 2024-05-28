Batman holding a weapon in Batman: Arkham Asylum.
Image via Rocksteady
Category:
General

Xbox might be making new AAA game with former Batman: Akrham devs, leaker claims

The game will reportedly be singleplayer-only.
Image of Andrej Barovic
Andrej Barovic
|
Published: May 28, 2024 03:43 pm

Hundred Star, a new studio formed by industry veterans last year, has allegedly paired up with Xbox to build a new AAA game, leaker eXtas1s claims. The game is reportedly an action-adventure title developed using Unreal Engine 5.

Recommended Videos

EXtas1s is an Xbox leaker who previously published numerous Microsoft-related leaks, including release dates for Hellblade 2 and Redfall. Via their website exputer, the leaker said on May 28 that this unannounced game will be singleplayer only, as well as Hundred Star’s first title. The studio was founded by co-founders of Rocksteady Sefton Hill and Jamie Walker. Rocksteady’s biggest series was Batman: Arkham. Nearly a fifth of Hundred Star’s developers come from a Rocksteady background, the exputer report claims. The leak also doesn’t go into detail since, as eXtas1s says, “not much is known,” but the “partnership has already been signed.”

An in game screenshot of Harley Quinn from Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League
Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is Rocksteady’s most recent game. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Hundred Star, as the name might imply, is comprised of 100 developers, primarily industry veterans, but also aspiring developers. It was formed after Hill and Walker left Rocksteady in 2022 during the development of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League. Hill and Walker wanted to “hand over the reins” and pursue new ventures, and it appears they’ve begun their first new game. Hill was the game’s initial Creative Director, while Walker ran the studio, and their departure may have had an impact on the game’s commercially poor release two years later.

Hundred Star is certified as a “Great Place to Work” in the UK and is based out of London. Not much is known about the studio itself, nor what it’s working on behind the scenes, but a deal this big cannot be hidden for long. Microsoft also recently changed its approach to first-party games, aiming to act more as a multi-platform publisher than making exclusives, which may impact whatever Hundred Star potentially works out with them.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Is MultiVersus crossplay and cross-platform?
batman, shaggy, and selma, in multiversus
Category: General
General
Is MultiVersus crossplay and cross-platform?
Aleksandar Perišić Aleksandar Perišić May 28, 2024
Read Article Huge 95% reduction gives nostalgic sim a new lease on life
A rollercoaster in Planet Coaster.
Category: General
General
Huge 95% reduction gives nostalgic sim a new lease on life
Josh Challies Josh Challies May 28, 2024
Read Article All NBA 2K Mobile codes (May 2024): Get Energy Recharges, Wheel Spins, Free Player Cards, and more
Category: General
General
Codes
Codes
All NBA 2K Mobile codes (May 2024): Get Energy Recharges, Wheel Spins, Free Player Cards, and more
Gökhan Çakır Gökhan Çakır May 28, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Is MultiVersus crossplay and cross-platform?
batman, shaggy, and selma, in multiversus
Category: General
General
Is MultiVersus crossplay and cross-platform?
Aleksandar Perišić Aleksandar Perišić May 28, 2024
Read Article Huge 95% reduction gives nostalgic sim a new lease on life
A rollercoaster in Planet Coaster.
Category: General
General
Huge 95% reduction gives nostalgic sim a new lease on life
Josh Challies Josh Challies May 28, 2024
Read Article All NBA 2K Mobile codes (May 2024): Get Energy Recharges, Wheel Spins, Free Player Cards, and more
Category: General
General
Codes
Codes
All NBA 2K Mobile codes (May 2024): Get Energy Recharges, Wheel Spins, Free Player Cards, and more
Gökhan Çakır Gökhan Çakır May 28, 2024
Author
Andrej Barovic
Strategic Content Writer, English Major. Been in writing for 3 years. Focused mostly on the world of gaming as a whole, with particular interest in RPGs, MOBAs, FPS, and Grand Strategies. Favorite titles include Counter-Strike, The Witcher 3, Bloodborne, Sekrio, and Kenshi. Cormac McCarthy apologetic.