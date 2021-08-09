Xbox Gamescom showcase slated for Aug. 24, will include ‘biggest exclusive games line up ever’

The "virtual experience" will feature the console's latest updates and gameplay.

Xbox is taking center stage at Gamescom this year.

The event will be a “virtual experience” that will feature the console’s latest updates and gameplay, Xbox announced today.

Hosted by Parris Lilly and Kate Yeager on Aug. 24 at 12pm CT, the showcase promises to include Xbox’s “biggest exclusive games line up ever.”

Viewers who tune in to the event can expect “in-depth updates” from some previously announced Xbox Game Studios titles along with some of the company’s third-party partners. Upcoming releases for the Xbox Game Pass will also be making an appearance at the event.

You can watch Xbox’s Gamescom showcase on YouTube, Twitch, Facebook Gaming, and Twitter in over 30 languages, English audio descriptions, and sign language.

Geoff Keighley will be hosting Gamescom’s Opening Night Live on Aug. 25 at the later time of 1pm CT.

Bethesda, which Xbox acquired in March, will be hosting a livestream program on Aug. 26. But the developer won’t be making any new announcements, it confirmed earlier this month.