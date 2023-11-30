Xbox Game Pass new games for December 2023

Microsoft has announced the crop of titles coming to Xbox Game Pass in December 2023, alongside the first additions to the Game Pass Core library.

Unlike previous months, it appears Microsoft is announcing the full list of Game Pass additions in one go, with the post on the Xbox Wire promising to “be back in early January after the holidays”—so further additions beyond what has been announced are unlikely.

The post also serves as an official announcement of the arrival of Remnant: From the Ashes and Remnant 2 on the subscription service, both of which shadow-dropped onto the subscription service on Nov. 29 and are available to play now.

You can see all of the Game Pass additions for December 2023 below.

Game Pass new additions for December 2023

Plenty to dive into. Image via Xbox Wire.

The highlights of December’s slew of games are Far Cry 6 and Goat Simulator 3, both available on the Cloud, console, and PC. Ubisoft’s Far Cry 6 was released in 2021 and takes place on the fictional Caribbean island called Yara where Breaking Bad and The Mandalorian’s Giancarlo Esposito plays the role of an unpopular dictator, while Goat Simulator 3 stars a farmyard animal.

Spirit of the North Dec. 1 Cloud, Console, PC SteamWorld Build Dec. 1 Cloud, PC, Xbox Series X|S Clone Drone in the Danger Zone Dec. 5 Cloud, PC, Xbox Series X|S Rise of the Tomb Raider Dec. 5 Cloud, Console, PC While the Iron’s Hot Dec. 5 Cloud, Console, PC World War Z: Aftermath Dec. 5 Cloud, Console, PC Goat Simulator 3 Dec. 7 Cloud, PC, Xbox Series X|S Against the Storm Dec. 8 PC Tin Hearts Dec. 12 Cloud, Console, PC Far Cry 6 Dec. 14 Cloud, Console, PC

Two titles, SteamWorld Build and While the Iron’s Hot, will be available on day one with Game Pass, while Chivalry II and Totally Reliable Delivery Service will join the Game Pass Core library on Dec. 6.

Game Pass removals in December 2023

Of course, a new month means some titles will be leaving the service and December 2023 will see four games removed on Dec. 15. You can see all the titles leaving Game Pass below.