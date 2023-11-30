Remnant 2 makes surprise debut in Game Pass catalog

Remnant 2 has been one of the most surprising hits of 2023 so far and finally, more gamers will have a chance to give it a try thanks to Game Pass.

Despite no formal announcement or any real news to the sort, Remnant 2 is now available to download and play from the Game Pass catalog, both for PC and Xbox consoles. That’s not all either because you can also download and play the original Remnant title, From the Ashes, to get the complete Remnant experience.

Game Pass means there’s more access to Remnant than ever before. Screenshot by Dot Esports

This is a massive win for both Gunfire Games and Microsoft. For Gunfire, it means Remnant is being dished up to a variety of gamers who otherwise wouldn’t be exposed to the RPG. For Microsoft, having a hit like that on the service gives gamers a reason to activate their subscriptions and play for a while. It’s truly a win-win.

The Game Pass version of Remnant 2 is simply for the base game, so owning The Awakened King DLC will still come at a price. The good news here is you can still play The Awakened King content without actually owning the DLC; you just need to join up with a friend who does. This will probably be a lot easier now it’s on Game Pass as the player base continues to grow and more gamers join the grim-dark world.

Remnant 2’s success has been so great the sequel sold over one million copies in a week. While From the Ashes didn’t see as much immediate success, now it’s there to play for free with a subscription it will likely get a nice boost as new fans look to experience the Remnant roots. While Game Pass is only on Xbox and PC, PlayStation gamers can still get in on the Remnant 2 action, but they’ll have to purchase it the old-fashioned way.