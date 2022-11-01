Xbox and Twitch are offering a deal to give players Game Pass for PC that’s tough to beat

Xbox is still flexing its muscles in marketing with Game Pass, trying to get as many people as possible to test out the subscription service both on console and for PC. Now, it’s getting Twitch in on the act too.

Twitch and Xbox announced a new promotion today that will let PC players receive three months of Game Pass for PC if they purchase two new subscriptions on Twitch or gift two new subs on the streaming platform.

We're teaming with @Xbox to help new Game Pass members discover their next favorite game.



From November 3-11, you’ll get 3 months of @XboxGamePassPC with the purchase of 2 new Twitch subs and/or gift subs.



Terms and conditions apply. Full details: https://t.co/tGuLbNyGWz pic.twitter.com/4hbJdX4sEm — Twitch (@Twitch) November 1, 2022

Right now, players can sign up for Game Pass for PC and get their first month for $1 before the subscription reverts to the standard $9.99 a month after the first month. Comparatively, buying two tier-one subs on Twitch is $10, meaning players who take advantage of the promotion with Twitch will essentially get a full month of Game Pass for free, in addition to the benefits they gain from the Twitch sub.

It seems like a legitimately good deal for players who are on the fence about signing up for Game Pass—and it couldn’t come at a better time. Signing up now gives players a crack at games that come to the subscription service over the holiday season, which is sure to be rich with new titles.

Players who want to take advantage of the offer need to purchase two subs on Twitch between Nov. 3 at 12pm CT and Nov. 11 at 5pm CT, then head over to their Twitch inbox. After purchasing two subs, players should get a code for their Game Pass membership. They can put that code in Xbox’s website on the Drops & Rewards Inventory page to redeem their new Game Pass membership.

This offer isn’t available for players in every country, so those wishing to take advantage of the promotion should look at the list of eligible countries on Twitch’s blog to make sure they can receive the Game Pass subscription before purchasing subscriptions.