Vampire Survivors, Return to Monkey Island, and Football Manager 2023 headline Xbox Game Pass November additions

The ultimate subscription-based catalog of playable games is continuing to grow heading into the month of November 2022 with some classics and games from all genres due to be added.

The latest yearly installment of Football Manager 2023 will arrive on Xbox Game Pass early this month. Football Manager 2023 lets players take complete control of their favorite soccer clubs, letting them manage the players, the staff, the pitch, and the finances. Players will be able to play on either PC or console starting Nov. 8. Football Manager 2022 will leave Game Pass on the same day.

Return to Monkey Island is also among the newest Game Pass additions. The game is an “unexpected, thrilling return” to the legendary original franchise, made by series creator Ron Gilbert. It marks Gilbert’s return to the franchise for the first time in over 30 years.

The rogue-lite monster survival game Vampire Survivors also joins the catalog of games, as does The Legend of Tianding, The Walking Dead: A New Frontier, The Walking Dead: Michonne, Ghost Song, Pentiment, and Somerville.

Game Pass subscribers are even receiving some major updates this month: Up Close & Personal Pack and a free map for Sniper Elite 5, Sea of Thieves: Return of the Damned, and the Halo Infinite Winter Update.

Fans should enjoy the Game Pass value now while they can. Xbox head Phil Spencer said that a price increase for the service is very realistic down the line.