Wordle game help: 5-letter words starting with ‘S’ and containing ‘I’

On most days, guessing the mystery five-letter word on Wordle will be a simple enough challenge, especially for longtime players. After a few guesses, the letters start to turn green and you get a better idea of what the answer could be. There are, however, moments when you find yourself stuck after finding a couple of letters, whether because you can’t think of any ideas or because there are too many options.
If you know your word starts with “S” and there is an “I” somewhere in it, check out the list below for some inspiration.
Five-letter words starting with “S” and containing “I” to try on Wordle
- SABIN
- SABIR
- SADIS
- SAHIB
- SAICE
- SAIDS
- SAIGA
- SAILS
- SAINS
- SAINT
- SAITH
- SAKIS
- SAKTI
- SALIC
- SALMI
- SAPID
- SARIN
- SARIS
- SASIN
- SATIN
- SATIS
- SAVIN
- SAYID
- SCION
- SCRIM
- SCRIP
- SCUDI
- SEGNI
- SEIFS
- SEINE
- SEISE
- SEISM
- SEIZA
- SEIZE
- SEMIS
- SENGI
- SENTI
- SEPIA
- SEPIC
- SERAI
- SERIF
- SERIN
- SHEIK
- SHIED
- SHIEL
- SHIER
- SHIES
- SHIFT
- SHILL
- SHILY
- SHIMS
- SHINE
- SHINS
- SHINY
- SHIPS
- SHIRE
- SHIRK
- SHIRR
- SHIRT
- SHIST
- SHIUR
- SHIVA
- SHIVE
- SHIVS
- SHOGI
- SHOJI
- SHRIS
- SHTIK
- SIALS
- SIBBS
- SIBYL
- SICES
- SICKO
- SICKS
- SIDED
- SIDES
- SIDHE
- SIDLE
- SIEGE
- SIEUR
- SIEVE
- SIFTS
- SIGHS
- SIGHT
- SIGIL
- SIGLA
- SIGMA
- SIGNA
- SIGNS
- SIKAS
- SIKER
- SIKES
- SILDS
- SILEX
- SILKS
- SILKY
- SILLS
- SILLY
- SILOS
- SILTS
- SILVA
- SIMAR
- SIMAS
- SIMPS
- SINCE
- SINES
- SINEW
- SINGE
- SINGS
- SINHS
- SINKS
- SINUS
- SIPED
- SIPES
- SIRED
- SIREE
- SIREN
- SIRES
- SIRRA
- SIRUP
- SISAL
- SISES
- SISSY
- SITAR
- SITED
- SITES
- SITUP
- SITUS
- SIVER
- SIXER
- SIXES
- SIXMO
- SIXTE
- SIXTH
- SIXTY
- SIZAR
- SIZED
- SIZER
- SIZES
- SKEIN
- SKIDS
- SKIED
- SKIER
- SKIES
- SKIEY
- SKIFF
- SKILL
- SKIMP
- SKIMS
- SKINK
- SKINS
- SKINT
- SKIPS
- SKIRL
- SKIRR
- SKIRT
- SKITE
- SKITS
- SKIVE
- SLAIN
- SLICE
- SLICK
- SLIDE
- SLIER
- SLILY
- SLIME
- SLIMS
- SLIMY
- SLING
- SLINK
- SLIPE
- SLIPS
- SLIPT
- SLITS
- SLOID
- SMILE
- SMIRK
- SMITE
- SMITH
- SNAIL
- SNIBS
- SNICK
- SNIDE
- SNIFF
- SNIPE
- SNIPS
- SNITS
- SODIC
- SOILS
- SOLDI
- SOLEI
- SOLID
- SONIC
- SOZIN
- SPAHI
- SPAIL
- SPAIT
- SPEIL
- SPEIR
- SPICA
- SPICE
- SPICY
- SPIED
- SPIEL
- SPIER
- SPIES
- SPIFF
- SPIKE
- SPIKY
- SPILE
- SPILL
- SPILT
- SPINE
- SPINS
- SPINY
- SPIRE
- SPIRT
- SPIRY
- SPITE
- SPITS
- SPITZ
- SPIVS
- SPLIT
- SPOIL
- SPRIG
- SPRIT
- SQUIB
- SQUID
- STAID
- STAIG
- STAIN
- STAIR
- STEIN
- STICH
- STICK
- STIED
- STIES
- STIFF
- STILE
- STILL
- STILT
- STIME
- STIMY
- STING
- STINK
- STINT
- STIPE
- STIRK
- STIRP
- STIRS
- STOAI
- STOIC
- STRIA
- STRIP
- STYLI
- SUING
- SUINT
- SUITE
- SUITS
- SULCI
- SUMIS
- SUSHI
- SWAIL
- SWAIN
- SWAMI
- SWIFT
- SWIGS
- SWILE
- SWILL
- SWIMS
- SWINE
- SWING
- SWINK
- SWIPE
- SWIRL
- SWISH
- SWISS
- SWITH
- SWIVE
- SYLIS
Since you already found an “I” and there may or may not be another vowel in the word, it’s best to mix the most common vowels and consonants in your next guesses. On the list above, “E,” “T,” and “L” are the letters that appear most frequently. A second “S” is also common, but some of those occurrences are plural forms, which Wordle will never pick as the answer to the daily challenge.
You should also pay attention to the letters that came out gray in previous guesses keep an eye on where the “I” is located because that will provide some valuable information to narrow down the list of possible words.
If you’re still unsure and don’t want to wait until Wordle resets at midnight local time, you can always look up the answer to today’s puzzle (which we update around 12am CT).