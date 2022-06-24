Wordle game help: 5-letter words starting with ‘S’ and containing ‘I’

What you do after looking at the list is the key.

On most days, guessing the mystery five-letter word on Wordle will be a simple enough challenge, especially for longtime players. After a few guesses, the letters start to turn green and you get a better idea of what the answer could be. There are, however, moments when you find yourself stuck after finding a couple of letters, whether because you can’t think of any ideas or because there are too many options.

If you know your word starts with “S” and there is an “I” somewhere in it, check out the list below for some inspiration.

Five-letter words starting with “S” and containing “I” to try on Wordle

SABIN

SABIR

SADIS

SAHIB

SAICE

SAIDS

SAIGA

SAILS

SAINS

SAINT

SAITH

SAKIS

SAKTI

SALIC

SALMI

SAPID

SARIN

SARIS

SASIN

SATIN

SATIS

SAVIN

SAYID

SCION

SCRIM

SCRIP

SCUDI

SEGNI

SEIFS

SEINE

SEISE

SEISM

SEIZA

SEIZE

SEMIS

SENGI

SENTI

SEPIA

SEPIC

SERAI

SERIF

SERIN

SHEIK

SHIED

SHIEL

SHIER

SHIES

SHIFT

SHILL

SHILY

SHIMS

SHINE

SHINS

SHINY

SHIPS

SHIRE

SHIRK

SHIRR

SHIRT

SHIST

SHIUR

SHIVA

SHIVE

SHIVS

SHOGI

SHOJI

SHRIS

SHTIK

SIALS

SIBBS

SIBYL

SICES

SICKO

SICKS

SIDED

SIDES

SIDHE

SIDLE

SIEGE

SIEUR

SIEVE

SIFTS

SIGHS

SIGHT

SIGIL

SIGLA

SIGMA

SIGNA

SIGNS

SIKAS

SIKER

SIKES

SILDS

SILEX

SILKS

SILKY

SILLS

SILLY

SILOS

SILTS

SILVA

SIMAR

SIMAS

SIMPS

SINCE

SINES

SINEW

SINGE

SINGS

SINHS

SINKS

SINUS

SIPED

SIPES

SIRED

SIREE

SIREN

SIRES

SIRRA

SIRUP

SISAL

SISES

SISSY

SITAR

SITED

SITES

SITUP

SITUS

SIVER

SIXER

SIXES

SIXMO

SIXTE

SIXTH

SIXTY

SIZAR

SIZED

SIZER

SIZES

SKEIN

SKIDS

SKIED

SKIER

SKIES

SKIEY

SKIFF

SKILL

SKIMP

SKIMS

SKINK

SKINS

SKINT

SKIPS

SKIRL

SKIRR

SKIRT

SKITE

SKITS

SKIVE

SLAIN

SLICE

SLICK

SLIDE

SLIER

SLILY

SLIME

SLIMS

SLIMY

SLING

SLINK

SLIPE

SLIPS

SLIPT

SLITS

SLOID

SMILE

SMIRK

SMITE

SMITH

SNAIL

SNIBS

SNICK

SNIDE

SNIFF

SNIPE

SNIPS

SNITS

SODIC

SOILS

SOLDI

SOLEI

SOLID

SONIC

SOZIN

SPAHI

SPAIL

SPAIT

SPEIL

SPEIR

SPICA

SPICE

SPICY

SPIED

SPIEL

SPIER

SPIES

SPIFF

SPIKE

SPIKY

SPILE

SPILL

SPILT

SPINE

SPINS

SPINY

SPIRE

SPIRT

SPIRY

SPITE

SPITS

SPITZ

SPIVS

SPLIT

SPOIL

SPRIG

SPRIT

SQUIB

SQUID

STAID

STAIG

STAIN

STAIR

STEIN

STICH

STICK

STIED

STIES

STIFF

STILE

STILL

STILT

STIME

STIMY

STING

STINK

STINT

STIPE

STIRK

STIRP

STIRS

STOAI

STOIC

STRIA

STRIP

STYLI

SUING

SUINT

SUITE

SUITS

SULCI

SUMIS

SUSHI

SWAIL

SWAIN

SWAMI

SWIFT

SWIGS

SWILE

SWILL

SWIMS

SWINE

SWING

SWINK

SWIPE

SWIRL

SWISH

SWISS

SWITH

SWIVE

SYLIS

Since you already found an “I” and there may or may not be another vowel in the word, it’s best to mix the most common vowels and consonants in your next guesses. On the list above, “E,” “T,” and “L” are the letters that appear most frequently. A second “S” is also common, but some of those occurrences are plural forms, which Wordle will never pick as the answer to the daily challenge.

You should also pay attention to the letters that came out gray in previous guesses keep an eye on where the “I” is located because that will provide some valuable information to narrow down the list of possible words.

If you’re still unsure and don’t want to wait until Wordle resets at midnight local time, you can always look up the answer to today’s puzzle (which we update around 12am CT).