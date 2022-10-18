Wordle game help: 5-letter words with ‘X’

When was the last time the answer had an "X"?

Wordle can be a tougher game than it looks. Sometimes it is necessary to think carefully about each attempt so as not to lose the winning streak.

Players who want better odds of beating Wordle each day should primarily be concerned with which word to start with. A good opening word can make a difference on days with difficult answers, such as when the secret word has unusual or infrequently used letters.

Strong initial words will make use of the most common letters, so they are more likely to result in colored letters on the first try. The best ones to choose from are “CRANE”, “SLATE”, “TRACE”, “SLANT”, and “CRATE”.

Related: Wordle game help: 5-letter words starting with ‘E’

If you managed to find the letter “X” in the correct answer but don’t know what to guess next, we have a list of five-letter words with the letter “X” arranged in alphabetical order.

Five-letter words with ‘X’ to try on Wordle