Wordle game help: 5-letter words starting with ‘E’

Wordle is played every day around the world by countless players. They need to guess a five-letter secret word before their six guesses run out.

The biggest difficulty is in interpreting the hints, which appear with each guess, and changing the color of the letters in the word to indicate if they are part of the answer and if their positions are correct.

Related: How to solve Wordle puzzle 297: Words that end with ‘L’

If your first attempts are over and you’ve only discovered that the correct answer starts with the letter “E”, here’s a list of five letter words starting with “E” to help you out.

Five-letter words starting with ‘E’ to try on Wordle