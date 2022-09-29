Wordle game help: 5-letter words with ‘US’

What can you do when, after a couple of guesses and letters coming out green, you still feel far from guessing today’s Wordle answer?

If that is the case for you today and you’re in need of some outside help, check out the list below for words containing the sequence “US.”

Five-letter words with “US” to try on Wordle

ABUSE

ADUST

AGLUS

AITUS

AMUSE

ANKUS

ARCUS

ARGUS

ASCUS

BABUS

BAHUS

BAJUS

BALUS

BAPUS

BEAUS

BLUSH

BOGUS

BOLUS

BONUS

BOUSE

BOUSY

BRUSH

BRUSK

BRUST

BUBUS

BUSBY

BUSED

BUSES

BUSHY

BUSKS

BUSKY

BUSSU

BUSTI

BUSTS

BUSTY

CAMUS

CASUS

CAUSA

CAUSE

CHUSE

CLOUS

COMUS

CONUS

CRUSE

CRUSH

CRUST

CRUSY

CUSEC

CUSHY

CUSKS

CUSPS

CUSPY

CUSSO

CUSUM

DEBUS

DEGUS

DOCUS

DOUSE

DRUSE

DRUSY

DUFUS

DUSKS

DUSKY

DUSTS

DUSTY

ECRUS

EMBUS

EMEUS

ERHUS

EUSOL

FAVUS

FETUS

FICUS

FLUSH

FOCUS

FRAUS

FRUSH

FRUST

FUCUS

FUGUS

FUSED

FUSEE

FUSEL

FUSES

FUSIL

FUSKS

FUSSY

FUSTS

FUSTY

GAUSS

GENUS

GIBUS

GIUST

GURUS

GUSHY

GUSLA

GUSLE

GUSLI

GUSSY

GUSTO

GUSTS

GUSTY

GYRUS

HABUS

HAKUS

HAPUS

HAUSE

HILUS

HOCUS

HOUSE

HUHUS

HUMUS

HUSHY

HUSKS

HUSKY

HUSOS

HUSSY

ICTUS

IGLUS

ILEUS

INCUS

INUST

JEHUS

JESUS

JOUST

JUJUS

JUKUS

JUSTS

KAGUS

KAPUS

KORUS

KUDUS

KUKUS

KURUS

KUSSO

KUTUS

KUZUS

LATUS

LIEUS

LOBUS

LOCUS

LOTUS

LOUSE

LOUSY

LUAUS

LULUS

LUPUS

LUSER

LUSHY

LUSKS

LUSTS

LUSTY

LUSUS

MAGUS

MALUS

MANUS

MASUS

MAUSY

MENUS

MEOUS

MEUSE

MINUS

MODUS

MOMUS

MOPUS

MOTUS

MOUSE

MOUST

MOUSY

MUCUS

MUMUS

MUSAR

MUSCA

MUSED

MUSER

MUSES

MUSET

MUSHA

MUSHY

MUSIC

MUSIT

MUSKS

MUSKY

MUSOS

MUSSE

MUSSY

MUSTH

MUSTS

MUSTY

NAMUS

NEGUS

NEVUS

NEXUS

NIDUS

NISUS

NODUS

OMBUS

ONCUS

ONKUS

OUSEL

OUSTS

PATUS

PAUSE

PILUS

PIOUS

PLUSH

PRAUS

PUDUS

PUKUS

PULUS

PUPUS

PUSES

PUSHY

PUSLE

PUSSY

RAGUS

RAKUS

RAMUS

RATUS

REBUS

RESUS

REUSE

RIMUS

RISUS

ROUSE

ROUST

RUBUS

RURUS

RUSAS

RUSES

RUSHY

RUSKS

RUSMA

RUSSE

RUSTS

RUSTY

SARUS

SCUSE

SHUSH

SINUS

SITUS

SLUSE

SLUSH

SMUSH

SNUSH

SOJUS

SOLUS

SORUS

SOUSE

SULUS

SUSED

SUSES

SUSHI

SUSUS

TABUS

TALUS

TAPUS

TATUS

TAXUS

TEGUS

THOUS

TOFUS

TOLUS

TONUS

TORUS

TOUSE

TOUSY

TRUSS

TRUST

TUSHY

TUSKS

TUSKY

TUTUS

UNAUS

UNCUS

USAGE

USERS

USHER

USING

USNEA

USQUE

USUAL

USURE

USURP

USURY

VAGUS

VARUS

VATUS

VENUS

VIRUS

VROUS

WAMUS

WOJUS

WUDUS

WUSES

WUSHU

WUSSY

XERUS

YOUSE

YUZUS

ZEBUS

ZOBUS

ZULUS

Because you know the placement of the “US,” you can already cross out several options from the list. One thing you should pay attention to, especially in case the “US,” is actually the ending part of the word. Plurals are valid guesses, but they will never be the answer to Wordle, and you might be wasting your time if you have few tries left.

Now, it’s time to figure out what letters fill the other three spaces. There is a chance that at least one of the letters in the word is a repetition, but in the beginning, it’s safer to assume all of them are different and try more letters per guess. Looking at the list, cross out all the words with letters that came out gray before, so you avoid repeating them.

If you’re still unsure and don’t want to wait until Wordle resets at midnight local time, you can always look up the answer to today’s puzzle (which we update around 12am CT).