Wordle game help: 5-letter words with ‘US’

What can you do when, after a couple of guesses and letters coming out green, you still feel far from guessing today’s Wordle answer?
If that is the case for you today and you’re in need of some outside help, check out the list below for words containing the sequence “US.”
Five-letter words with “US” to try on Wordle
- ABUSE
- ADUST
- AGLUS
- AITUS
- AMUSE
- ANKUS
- ARCUS
- ARGUS
- ASCUS
- BABUS
- BAHUS
- BAJUS
- BALUS
- BAPUS
- BEAUS
- BLUSH
- BOGUS
- BOLUS
- BONUS
- BOUSE
- BOUSY
- BRUSH
- BRUSK
- BRUST
- BUBUS
- BUSBY
- BUSED
- BUSES
- BUSHY
- BUSKS
- BUSKY
- BUSSU
- BUSTI
- BUSTS
- BUSTY
- CAMUS
- CASUS
- CAUSA
- CAUSE
- CHUSE
- CLOUS
- COMUS
- CONUS
- CRUSE
- CRUSH
- CRUST
- CRUSY
- CUSEC
- CUSHY
- CUSKS
- CUSPS
- CUSPY
- CUSSO
- CUSUM
- DEBUS
- DEGUS
- DOCUS
- DOUSE
- DRUSE
- DRUSY
- DUFUS
- DUSKS
- DUSKY
- DUSTS
- DUSTY
- ECRUS
- EMBUS
- EMEUS
- ERHUS
- EUSOL
- FAVUS
- FETUS
- FICUS
- FLUSH
- FOCUS
- FRAUS
- FRUSH
- FRUST
- FUCUS
- FUGUS
- FUSED
- FUSEE
- FUSEL
- FUSES
- FUSIL
- FUSKS
- FUSSY
- FUSTS
- FUSTY
- GAUSS
- GENUS
- GIBUS
- GIUST
- GURUS
- GUSHY
- GUSLA
- GUSLE
- GUSLI
- GUSSY
- GUSTO
- GUSTS
- GUSTY
- GYRUS
- HABUS
- HAKUS
- HAPUS
- HAUSE
- HILUS
- HOCUS
- HOUSE
- HUHUS
- HUMUS
- HUSHY
- HUSKS
- HUSKY
- HUSOS
- HUSSY
- ICTUS
- IGLUS
- ILEUS
- INCUS
- INUST
- JEHUS
- JESUS
- JOUST
- JUJUS
- JUKUS
- JUSTS
- KAGUS
- KAPUS
- KORUS
- KUDUS
- KUKUS
- KURUS
- KUSSO
- KUTUS
- KUZUS
- LATUS
- LIEUS
- LOBUS
- LOCUS
- LOTUS
- LOUSE
- LOUSY
- LUAUS
- LULUS
- LUPUS
- LUSER
- LUSHY
- LUSKS
- LUSTS
- LUSTY
- LUSUS
- MAGUS
- MALUS
- MANUS
- MASUS
- MAUSY
- MENUS
- MEOUS
- MEUSE
- MINUS
- MODUS
- MOMUS
- MOPUS
- MOTUS
- MOUSE
- MOUST
- MOUSY
- MUCUS
- MUMUS
- MUSAR
- MUSCA
- MUSED
- MUSER
- MUSES
- MUSET
- MUSHA
- MUSHY
- MUSIC
- MUSIT
- MUSKS
- MUSKY
- MUSOS
- MUSSE
- MUSSY
- MUSTH
- MUSTS
- MUSTY
- NAMUS
- NEGUS
- NEVUS
- NEXUS
- NIDUS
- NISUS
- NODUS
- OMBUS
- ONCUS
- ONKUS
- OUSEL
- OUSTS
- PATUS
- PAUSE
- PILUS
- PIOUS
- PLUSH
- PRAUS
- PUDUS
- PUKUS
- PULUS
- PUPUS
- PUSES
- PUSHY
- PUSLE
- PUSSY
- RAGUS
- RAKUS
- RAMUS
- RATUS
- REBUS
- RESUS
- REUSE
- RIMUS
- RISUS
- ROUSE
- ROUST
- RUBUS
- RURUS
- RUSAS
- RUSES
- RUSHY
- RUSKS
- RUSMA
- RUSSE
- RUSTS
- RUSTY
- SARUS
- SCUSE
- SHUSH
- SINUS
- SITUS
- SLUSE
- SLUSH
- SMUSH
- SNUSH
- SOJUS
- SOLUS
- SORUS
- SOUSE
- SULUS
- SUSED
- SUSES
- SUSHI
- SUSUS
- TABUS
- TALUS
- TAPUS
- TATUS
- TAXUS
- TEGUS
- THOUS
- TOFUS
- TOLUS
- TONUS
- TORUS
- TOUSE
- TOUSY
- TRUSS
- TRUST
- TUSHY
- TUSKS
- TUSKY
- TUTUS
- UNAUS
- UNCUS
- USAGE
- USERS
- USHER
- USING
- USNEA
- USQUE
- USUAL
- USURE
- USURP
- USURY
- VAGUS
- VARUS
- VATUS
- VENUS
- VIRUS
- VROUS
- WAMUS
- WOJUS
- WUDUS
- WUSES
- WUSHU
- WUSSY
- XERUS
- YOUSE
- YUZUS
- ZEBUS
- ZOBUS
- ZULUS
Because you know the placement of the “US,” you can already cross out several options from the list. One thing you should pay attention to, especially in case the “US,” is actually the ending part of the word. Plurals are valid guesses, but they will never be the answer to Wordle, and you might be wasting your time if you have few tries left.
Now, it’s time to figure out what letters fill the other three spaces. There is a chance that at least one of the letters in the word is a repetition, but in the beginning, it’s safer to assume all of them are different and try more letters per guess. Looking at the list, cross out all the words with letters that came out gray before, so you avoid repeating them.
If you’re still unsure and don’t want to wait until Wordle resets at midnight local time, you can always look up the answer to today’s puzzle (which we update around 12am CT).