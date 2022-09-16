Wordle game help: 5-letter words with ‘UB’

Though the game itself is simple, Wordle can still be pretty challenging—that combination of traits is part of the appeal. After a few guesses, you tend to get at least a couple of letters right, which already gives you an idea of what the word of the day might be. But sometimes, even after getting one or two green boxes, you still don’t feel much closer to the answer.

If you’re in need of some inspiration today after finding an “U” followed by a “B” somewhere in the word, check out the list below.

Five-letter words with “UB” to try on Wordle

BLUBS

BUBAL

BUBAS

BUBBA

BUBBE

BUBBY

BUBUS

CHUBS

CLUBS

CUBBY

CUBEB

CUBED

CUBER

CUBES

CUBIC

CUBIT

DAUBE

DAUBS

DAUBY

DOUBT

DRUBS

DUBBO

FLUBS

FUBAR

FUBBY

FUBSY

GRUBS

HUBBY

JUBAS

JUBES

KNUBS

KRUBI

KUBIE

LUBED

LUBES

LUBRA

MAUBY

NUBBY

NUBIA

OUBIT

PUBCO

PUBES

PUBIC

PUBIS

QUBIT

REDUB

RUBAI

RUBBY

RUBEL

RUBES

RUBIN

RUBLE

RUBLI

RUBUS

SAUBA

SCRUB

SCUBA

SHLUB

SHRUB

SLUBB

SLUBS

SNUBS

STUBS

SUBAH

SUBAS

SUBBY

SUBER

SUBHA

TAUBE

TSUBA

TSUBO

TUBAE

TUBAL

TUBAR

TUBAS

TUBBY

TUBED

TUBER

TUBES

URUBU

ZEBUB

Knowing these two letters are together in the word usually also means you know exactly where they are. With that information at hand, you can already cross out a big portion of the list. To cut even more options that don’t fit your criteria, cross out all words containing the letters that came out gray in your previous guesses as well.

You should remember to not reuse them for today’s puzzle.

For your next guesses, include as many new letters as you can at once, starting by the ones that you haven’t tried yet and are most likely to appear.

Overall, the letters most likely to fill the blanks are “A,” “E,” “R,” “S,” “T,” and even a second instance of “B”. The “U” might also be repeated, but in rare cases. Pay attention to the letter “S,” because even though it appears in almost half of the words, quite a lot of those appearances are as the ending mark of plural forms—which are valid guesses, but will never be the answer to Wordle. And the letters “V,” “W,” and “X” do not appear anywhere on the list, so you should avoid them as well.

If you’re still unsure and don’t want to wait until Wordle resets at midnight local time, you can always look up the answer to today’s puzzle (which we update around 12am CT).