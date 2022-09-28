Wordle game help: 5-letter words with ‘U’ and ‘U’

Wordle has recently been integrated into the New York Times website game catalog. It was originally created by Josh Wardle for his wife, who loved word games. In addition to fun and casual entertainment, it also offers the chance for players to develop vocabulary by discovering new words every day.

Many different types of players come together to solve Wordle’s challenges every day. Some are casual and prefer to play when they have free time while other players invest time and effort into figuring out the most effective ways to keep their winning streaks as high as possible. But they can still only play one game a day and that might not be enough for everyone.

It didn’t take long for variants of Wordle to be created, allowing word game fans to enjoy themselves in similar ways.

Dordle and Quordle are some of the most famous; they make players guess more than one word at the same time using the same guesses. There are also more difficult versions like Absurdle, where the game is against the player trying to prolong their game as much as possible. And we can’t forget about the numerous versions inspired by pop culture, such as Star Wars, League of Legends, Pokémon, and Fortnite.

What they all have in common is the goal of finding the right answer. Even though it seems simple, sometimes players can feel stuck. If you’re wondering which words have a double ‘U’, here are some five-letter words with ‘U’ and ‘U’, sorted alphabetically.

Five-letter words with ‘U’ and ‘U’ to try on Wordle

ahuru

augur

aurum

bubus

buchu

bucku

bundu

bussu

butut

cutup

dufus

durum

fucus

fugue

fugus

gurus

hudud

huhus

humus

jugum

jujus

jukus

kauru

kudus

kudzu

kukus

kurus

kutus

kuzus

luaus

lulus

lupus

lusus

mucus

mumus

muntu

pudus

pukus

pulus

pupus

queue

quipu

rubus

rurus

sulus

sunup

susus

tuktu

tuque

tutus

uhuru

unaus

uncus

uncut

undue

undug

ungum

uprun

urubu

usque

usual

usure

usurp

usury

uvula

voulu

wudus

wushu

yuzus

zulus

Here are some essential tips to help any Wordle challenger: always start by testing the most common words first, as they are more likely to be the correct ones. Knowing which vowels are present in the correct answer as soon as possible can help narrow down the options. Words with repeated letters can be tricky to solve; think about that possibility in final attempts. All the words on this list are accepted by Wordle and can be tested, either to be the correct answer or even to test letters that have not been used in previous attempts.