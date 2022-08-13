Wordle game help: 5-letter words with ‘U’ and starting with ‘H’

Try as many new letters as you can at once and you should be good.

Wordle is one of the year’s biggest games, bringing in at least hundreds of thousands of players every day. And, though guessing the daily word is usually a simple challenge that doesn’t take that long, some days will be tougher than others.

When you have been playing Wordle for a while, you have probably found yourself stuck in a few of the puzzles. Sometimes, after finding a couple of letters from the answer, it is still hard to figure out what the mystery word might be. If you found a starting green “H” and a yellow “U” in today’s word, check out the list and guide below.

Five-letter words with “U” and starting with “H” to try on Wordle

HABUS

HAIKU

HAKUS

HAUGH

HAULM

HAULS

HAUNT

HAUTE

HEUCH

HEUGH

HILUM

HILUS

HOCUS

HOKKU

HOKUM

HOUND

HOURI

HOURS

HOUSE

HUBBY

HUCKS

HUFFS

HUFFY

HUGER

HUGGY

HULAS

HULKS

HULKY

HULLO

HULLS

HUMAN

HUMIC

HUMID

HUMOR

HUMPH

HUMPS

HUMPY

HUMUS

HUNCH

HUNKS

HUNKY

HUNTS

HURDS

HURLS

HURLY

HURRY

HURST

HURTS

HUSKS

HUSKY

HUSSY

HUTCH

HUZZA

The placement of the “U” already gives you some good information, though it is much more common than the second letter in this combination. After ruling out all the words that contain the “U” somewhere, you know it can’t also be ruled out all the options with letters that came out gray before. Your priority over the next guesses will be to include as many new letters as possible. Words like “HAULM,” “HUSKY,” “HOCUS,” or “HAIKU” (depending on where you want to try the “U”) are examples that should help.

Remember to watch out for those “S” endings when they are plural forms of words—the game accepts plurals as valid guesses, but they will never be the answer to the puzzle.

If you’re still unsure and don’t want to wait until Wordle resets at midnight local time, you can always look up the answer to today’s puzzle (which we update around 12am CT).