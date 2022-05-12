Wordle Game Help: 5-letter words with ‘U’ and ‘N’ as the third and fourth letters

In 2022, it is almost impossible to escape Wordle and the several alternative versions inspired by it. In Josh Wardle’s word game, now owned by the New York Times, players need to guess a different five-letter word each day. The daily word is always the same for all players, but there are no clues except the letters themselves—after each guess, letters turn green if they are in the right place, yellow if they are in the wrong place, and gray if they are not in the word at all.

Most players have already found or developed their winning strategies by now, from finding all the vowels first to creating one big anagram. And while that can almost guarantee you will find the daily word, even the best players can get stuck sometimes. With Wordle No. 327, for example, you may have found the letters “U” and “N” near the end of the word. If that is the case, we came up with a list that will probably help you get some inspiration.

Five-letter words with “U” and “N” as the third and fourth letters to try on Wordle

ADUNC

BLUNT

BOUND

BRUNG

BRUNT

CHUNK

CLUNG

CLUNK

COUNT

CRUNK

DAUNT

DRUNK

FAUNA

FAUNS

FLUNG

FLUNK

FOUND

FOUNT

GAUNT

GRUNT

HAUNT

HOUND

JAUNT

MAUND

MOUND

MOUNT

NOUNS

PLUNK

POUND

PRUNE

ROUND

SAUNA

SHUNS

SHUNT

SKUNK

SLUNG

SLUNK

SOUND

SPUNK

STUNG

STUNK

STUNS

STUNT

SWUNG

TAUNT

THUNK

TRUNK

VAUNT

WOUND

WRUNG

YOUNG

There are not many words that fit the criteria, but you will still need to narrow down the list to find your answer. The first thing to do is check the other clues you found on your own, like letters turned gray or yellow in your previous guesses. Then, cross-check that with the list above. Knowing if there is another vowel in the word or if “U” is the only one could also help.

If you’re still unsure and don’t want to wait until Wordle resets at midnight local time, you can always look up the answer to today’s puzzle (which we update around 12am CT).