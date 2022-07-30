Wordle game help: 5-letter words with ‘U’ and ‘L’

Wordle is a game that has won over many players over time. It has brought back the love of word games, and introduced the genre to a new generation who grew up far from the morning papers with crossword puzzles.

Every day the game will choose a different five-letter word, and every player in the world has to guess the same word in up to six tries before the game resets at midnight. There are no clues other than the letters themselves, and there are also few restrictions on what the guesses should be.



Try starting your games with the word “SLATE” for a few days and feel if the game has gotten easier or harder.

If you’ve found that the correct answer has the letters “U” and “L,” but you don’t know their exact positions yet, here are some five-letter words with “U” and “L,” sorted alphabetically so you’ll have less work to do with filtering your choices by the letters you’ve already eliminated.

Five-letter words with ‘U’ and ‘L’ to try on Wordle

adult

afoul

aglus

ahull

album

algum

almud

almug

aloud

alula

alums

ampul

annul

aulic

aural

awful

babul

baulk

blubs

blued

bluer

blues

bluet

bluey

bluff

blume

blunt

blurb

blurs

blurt

blush

bolus

boule

boult

bubal

bugle

buhls

build

built

bulbs

bulge

bulgy

bulks

bulky

bulla

bulls

bully

burls

burly

butle

butyl

cauld

caulk

cauls

churl

cloud

clour

clout

clubs

cluck

clued

clues

clump

clung

clunk

could

cruel

culch

culet

culex

culls

cully

culms

culpa

culti

cults

cupel

curls

curly

doula

duals

ducal

duels

dulce

dulia

dulls

dully

dulse

duple

dural

elude

elute

equal

exult

fauld

fault

filum

flour

flout

flubs

flued

flues

fluff

fluid

fluke

fluky

flume

flump

flung

flunk

fluor

flush

flute

fluty

fluyt

fouls

fuels

fugal

fugle

fulls

fully

furls

fusel

fusil

fuzil

gault

ghoul

glout

glued

gluer

glues

gluey

glugs

glume

glums

gluon

glute

gluts

gruel

guild

guile

guilt

gulag

gular

gulch

gules

gulfs

gulfy

gulls

gully

gulps

gulpy

haulm

hauls

hilum

hilus

hulas

hulks

hulky

hullo

hulls

hurls

hurly

iglus

ileum

ileus

ilium

joual

joule

jugal

julep

jural

jurel

kluge

klutz

knurl

kugel

kulak

kulfi

larum

lauan

lauds

laugh

laura

layup

lehua

lemur

letup

leuds

lieus

linum

locum

locus

lotus

lough

louie

louis

louma

loupe

loups

lours

loury

louse

lousy

louts

lubed

lubes

luces

lucid

lucks

lucky

lucre

ludes

ludic

ludos

luffa

luffs

luged

luger

luges

lulls

lumas

lumen

lumps

lumpy

lunar

lunas

lunch

lunes

lunet

lunge

lungi

lungs

lunks

lunts

lupin

lurch

lured

lurer

lures

lurid

lurks

lusts

lusty

lutea

luted

lutes

luvvy

luxer

luxes

mauls

miaul

mogul

mould

moult

muhly

mulch

mulct

muled

mules

muley

mulie

mulla

mulls

mural

nulls

nurls

oculi

oleum

ousel

ouzel

ovule

pelau

picul

pilau

pilus

pluck

plugs

plumb

plume

plump

plums

plumy

plunk

pluot

plush

poilu

poult

pulao

pulas

puled

puler

pules

pulik

pulis

pulka

pulks

pulls

pulps

pulpy

pulse

pupal

pupil

purls

quail

quale

qualm

quell

quill

quilt

quoll

rubel

ruble

rubli

rugal

ruled

ruler

rules

rumly

rural

salut

sauls

sault

schul

sculk

scull

sculp

shaul

shlub

shuln

shuls

skulk

skull

slubs

slued

slues

sluff

slugs

slump

slums

slung

slunk

slurb

slurp

slurs

slush

solum

solus

souls

stull

sulci

sulfa

sulfo

sulks

sulky

sully

sulus

sural

surly

taluk

talus

thurl

tolus

trull

truly

tubal

tuile

tules

tulip

tulle

tulsi

uhlan

ulama

ulans

ulcer

ulema

ulnad

ulnae

ulnar

ulnas

ulpan

ultra

ulvas

umbel

uncle

unlay

unled

unlet

unlit

until

uplit

ureal

urial

utile

uveal

value

vault

velum

vulgo

vulns

vulva

wauls

woful

would

yauld

yulan

yules

All the words on this list are accepted by Wordle, and will give you more clues as to which letters are present or not in the word of the day. Another good tip to get it right as early as possible is to find which other vowels are present in the word of the day to narrow down your options. Beware of words that may have repeated letters, and don’t forget to try words you already know first, since Wordle tends to choose more common words as the right answer.

These tips should help you complete your latest Wordle task.