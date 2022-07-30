Wordle game help: 5-letter words with ‘U’ and ‘L’

Wordle is a game that has won over many players over time. It has brought back the love of word games, and introduced the genre to a new generation who grew up far from the morning papers with crossword puzzles.
Every day the game will choose a different five-letter word, and every player in the world has to guess the same word in up to six tries before the game resets at midnight. There are no clues other than the letters themselves, and there are also few restrictions on what the guesses should be.
Try starting your games with the word “SLATE” for a few days and feel if the game has gotten easier or harder.
If you’ve found that the correct answer has the letters “U” and “L,” but you don’t know their exact positions yet, here are some five-letter words with “U” and “L,” sorted alphabetically so you’ll have less work to do with filtering your choices by the letters you’ve already eliminated.
Five-letter words with ‘U’ and ‘L’ to try on Wordle
- adult
- afoul
- aglus
- ahull
- album
- algum
- almud
- almug
- aloud
- alula
- alums
- ampul
- annul
- aulic
- aural
- awful
- babul
- baulk
- blubs
- blued
- bluer
- blues
- bluet
- bluey
- bluff
- blume
- blunt
- blurb
- blurs
- blurt
- blush
- bolus
- boule
- boult
- bubal
- bugle
- buhls
- build
- built
- bulbs
- bulge
- bulgy
- bulks
- bulky
- bulla
- bulls
- bully
- burls
- burly
- butle
- butyl
- cauld
- caulk
- cauls
- churl
- cloud
- clour
- clout
- clubs
- cluck
- clued
- clues
- clump
- clung
- clunk
- could
- cruel
- culch
- culet
- culex
- culls
- cully
- culms
- culpa
- culti
- cults
- cupel
- curls
- curly
- doula
- duals
- ducal
- duels
- dulce
- dulia
- dulls
- dully
- dulse
- duple
- dural
- elude
- elute
- equal
- exult
- fauld
- fault
- filum
- flour
- flout
- flubs
- flued
- flues
- fluff
- fluid
- fluke
- fluky
- flume
- flump
- flung
- flunk
- fluor
- flush
- flute
- fluty
- fluyt
- fouls
- fuels
- fugal
- fugle
- fulls
- fully
- furls
- fusel
- fusil
- fuzil
- gault
- ghoul
- glout
- glued
- gluer
- glues
- gluey
- glugs
- glume
- glums
- gluon
- glute
- gluts
- gruel
- guild
- guile
- guilt
- gulag
- gular
- gulch
- gules
- gulfs
- gulfy
- gulls
- gully
- gulps
- gulpy
- haulm
- hauls
- hilum
- hilus
- hulas
- hulks
- hulky
- hullo
- hulls
- hurls
- hurly
- iglus
- ileum
- ileus
- ilium
- joual
- joule
- jugal
- julep
- jural
- jurel
- kluge
- klutz
- knurl
- kugel
- kulak
- kulfi
- larum
- lauan
- lauds
- laugh
- laura
- layup
- lehua
- lemur
- letup
- leuds
- lieus
- linum
- locum
- locus
- lotus
- lough
- louie
- louis
- louma
- loupe
- loups
- lours
- loury
- louse
- lousy
- louts
- lubed
- lubes
- luces
- lucid
- lucks
- lucky
- lucre
- ludes
- ludic
- ludos
- luffa
- luffs
- luged
- luger
- luges
- lulls
- lumas
- lumen
- lumps
- lumpy
- lunar
- lunas
- lunch
- lunes
- lunet
- lunge
- lungi
- lungs
- lunks
- lunts
- lupin
- lurch
- lured
- lurer
- lures
- lurid
- lurks
- lusts
- lusty
- lutea
- luted
- lutes
- luvvy
- luxer
- luxes
- mauls
- miaul
- mogul
- mould
- moult
- muhly
- mulch
- mulct
- muled
- mules
- muley
- mulie
- mulla
- mulls
- mural
- nulls
- nurls
- oculi
- oleum
- ousel
- ouzel
- ovule
- pelau
- picul
- pilau
- pilus
- pluck
- plugs
- plumb
- plume
- plump
- plums
- plumy
- plunk
- pluot
- plush
- poilu
- poult
- pulao
- pulas
- puled
- puler
- pules
- pulik
- pulis
- pulka
- pulks
- pulls
- pulps
- pulpy
- pulse
- pupal
- pupil
- purls
- quail
- quale
- qualm
- quell
- quill
- quilt
- quoll
- rubel
- ruble
- rubli
- rugal
- ruled
- ruler
- rules
- rumly
- rural
- salut
- sauls
- sault
- schul
- sculk
- scull
- sculp
- shaul
- shlub
- shuln
- shuls
- skulk
- skull
- slubs
- slued
- slues
- sluff
- slugs
- slump
- slums
- slung
- slunk
- slurb
- slurp
- slurs
- slush
- solum
- solus
- souls
- stull
- sulci
- sulfa
- sulfo
- sulks
- sulky
- sully
- sulus
- sural
- surly
- taluk
- talus
- thurl
- tolus
- trull
- truly
- tubal
- tuile
- tules
- tulip
- tulle
- tulsi
- uhlan
- ulama
- ulans
- ulcer
- ulema
- ulnad
- ulnae
- ulnar
- ulnas
- ulpan
- ultra
- ulvas
- umbel
- uncle
- unlay
- unled
- unlet
- unlit
- until
- uplit
- ureal
- urial
- utile
- uveal
- value
- vault
- velum
- vulgo
- vulns
- vulva
- wauls
- woful
- would
- yauld
- yulan
- yules
All the words on this list are accepted by Wordle, and will give you more clues as to which letters are present or not in the word of the day. Another good tip to get it right as early as possible is to find which other vowels are present in the word of the day to narrow down your options. Beware of words that may have repeated letters, and don’t forget to try words you already know first, since Wordle tends to choose more common words as the right answer.
These tips should help you complete your latest Wordle task.