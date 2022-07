Wordle game help: 5-letter words with ‘U’ and ‘E’

Wordle has brought the love of word games back for many players, as well as introduced the genre to an entire generation that finds fun in so many five-letter words every day.

The challenge of getting a secret word right in up to six tries might seem simple, but there are days when it can really test your players. Especially when the secret word to be guessed has repeated letters or there are other similar words.

If you’ve spent your initial guesses today and only found out the correct answer has the letters ‘U’ and ‘E’, but you still don’t know their positions, here are some five-letter words with ‘U’ and ‘E’, sorted alphabetically.

Related: Wordle game help: 5-letter words ending in ‘ET’

Five-letter words with ‘U’ and ‘E’ to try on Wordle

abuse

acute

adieu

agued

agues

amuse

aquae

argue

auger

aurae

aurei

aures

azure

beaus

beaut

beaux

begum

begun

blued

bluer

blues

bluet

bluey

blume

boeuf

boule

bouse

brume

brute

bubbe

budge

bugle

bulge

buret

burke

burse

bused

buses

buteo

butes

butle

butte

buyer

cause

cecum

centu

chuse

chute

clued

clues

coude

coupe

crude

cruel

cruet

cruse

cubeb

cubed

cuber

cubes

cukes

culet

culex

cupel

cured

curer

cures

curet

curie

curse

curve

cusec

cuter

cutes

cutey

cutie

cuvee

cuzes

daube

debug

debur

debut

degum

demur

deuce

douce

douse

drupe

druse

duces

duded

dudes

duels

duets

duked

dukes

dulce

dulse

dunce

dunes

duped

duper

dupes

duple

dured

dures

duvet

ecrus

educe

educt

elude

elute

emeus

endue

ennui

ensue

enure

equal

eques

equid

equip

eruct

erugo

erupt

eruvs

etude

etuis

euros

exude

exult

exurb

fauve

femur

fetus

feuar

feuds

feued

fique

flued

flues

fluke

flume

flute

fudge

fuels

fugle

fugue

fumed

fumer

fumes

fumet

furze

fused

fusee

fusel

fuses

fuzed

fuzee

fuzes

gauge

gauze

genua

genus

getup

geums

gigue

glued

gluer

glues

gluey

glume

glute

gouge

gruel

grues

grume

gudes

guess

guest

guide

guile

guise

gules

gunge

gurge

guyed

haute

heuch

heugh

house

huger

ileum

ileus

imbue

indue

inure

issue

jehus

joule

jubes

judge

juice

juked

jukes

julep

jupes

jurel

jutes

juvie

kluge

kubie

kugel

lehua

lemur

letup

leuds

lieus

louie

loupe

louse

lubed

lubes

luces

lucre

ludes

luged

luger

luges

lumen

lunes

lunet

lunge

lured

lurer

lures

lutea

luted

lutes

luxer

luxes

mauve

menus

meous

moues

mouse

muled

mules

muley

mulie

mured

mures

murex

murre

mused

muser

muses

muted

muter

mutes

muxed

muxes

negus

neuks

neume

neums

nevus

nexus

nuder

nudes

nudge

nudie

nuked

nukes

numen

nurse

odeum

oleum

ounce

ouphe

ourie

ousel

outed

outer

outre

ouzel

ovule

pareu

pause

pelau

perdu

pique

plume

prude

prune

pseud

pubes

puces

pudge

puked

pukes

pukey

puled

puler

pules

pulse

pupae

puree

purer

purge

purse

puses

quake

quale

quare

quate

quean

queen

queer

quell

quern

query

quest

queys

quiet

quire

quite

quote

rebus

rebut

rebuy

recur

recut

redub

redux

rerun

reuse

revue

rheum

rogue

roque

rouen

roues

rouge

rouse

route

rubel

rubes

ruble

ruche

ruder

ruers

ruffe

rugae

ruled

ruler

rules

rumen

runes

rupee

ruses

sauce

saute

scute

sebum

sedum

segue

serum

setup

shute

sieur

slued

slues

souse

sprue

spued

spues

spume

squeg

stupe

suave

suber

sucre

suede

suers

suete

suets

suety

suite

super

supes

surer

surge

sused

suses

taupe

tegua

tegus

tendu

teuch

teugh

togue

toque

touse

truce

trued

truer

trues

tubae

tubed

tuber

tubes

tuile

tules

tulle

tuned

tuner

tunes

tutee

tuxes

tuyer

udder

ukase

ulcer

ulema

ulnae

umbel

umber

ummed

umped

uncle

undee

under

unfed

unite

unled

unlet

unmet

unmew

unpeg

unpen

unsee

unset

unsew

unsex

untie

unwed

unwet

upbye

upend

upped

upper

upset

uraei

urare

urase

urate

ureal

ureas

uredo

ureic

urged

urger

urges

urine

urped

ursae

usage

users

usher

usnea

uteri

utile

utter

uveae

uveal

uveas

vague

value

velum

venue

vertu

vogue

xerus

yeuks

yeuky

youse

yuked

yukes

yules

zebus

All the words on this list are accepted by Wordle and will give you more clues as to which letters are present or not in the word of the day until you get it right. Another good tip to get it right as early as possible is to find which other vowels are present in the word of the day to narrow down your options. Beware of words that may have repeated letters and don’t forget to try words you already know first, since Wordle tends to choose more common words as the right answer.

These tips should help you complete your latest Wordle task.