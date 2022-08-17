Wordle game help: 5-letter words with ‘RUE’

The web-based word game Wordle has become a worldwide phenomenon, with a place guaranteed in many players’ daily routines.

And, though longtime players should have no trouble extending their streak, some words might present a bigger challenge than others. Sometimes you may feel stuck after finding a couple of letters from the answer, in need of some inspiration to know what to do next.

If you found the sequence “RUE” somewhere in your word today, the good news is you are now extremely close to finding the answer. Check out the list below for all the options, plus the guide that follows it to make the most out of the guesses you have left.

Five-letter words with “RUE” to try on Wordle

CRUEL

CRUET

GRUEL

GRUES

RUERS

SPRUE

TRUED

TRUER

TRUES

In case your “RUE” is not exactly in the middle of the word, you have already found your answer (“RUERS” or “SPRUE”). If that is not the case, you might need to follow a couple of other steps.

First, check if any of the letters “C,” “D,” “G,” “L,” “S,” or “T” have been tested before, and what was the feedback you got from the game. Those are all the letters that can fill in the blanks, except in one specific case of a repeated “R,” which means each gray, green, or yellow that you get will cross out a few more options from the list. And now it is time for some strategy so you can make the most out of each remaining Wordle guess.

By far, “T” is the letter that will give you the most information, which means it is also the most essential to try if you haven’t done so yet. If the “T” is absent, you can only have a “C” or “G” at the beginning, and an “L” or “S” at the end—but “GRUES” is a plural form, so it will not be the answer, leaving the “L” as the only actual possibility. That means your optimal next guess, after looking at the list, is “CRUET”: it gives you necessary information on the “T,” which is the letter most likely to appear, as well as checking for the “C” that might appear at the beginning.

But if the “T” comes out yellow, you have one more test ahead of you. A word like “DOSER” does not keep the “RUE” in the middle, but it should be perfect for your needs: it can tell you if “D” or “S” are part of the word, as well as if there is an “R” at the end. This way, you don’t need to specifically check for a repeated “R,” for example.

If you’re still unsure and don’t want to wait until Wordle resets at midnight local time, you can always look up the answer to today’s puzzle (which we update around 12am CT).