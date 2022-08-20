Wordle game help: 5-letter words with ‘REA’

Wordle can be a relaxing or challenging game, depending on how players view it. To win, it is necessary to guess the secret word of the day in up to six attempts. The problem is that the only clues are the letters of the words that have been tried before.

Many players just want to pass the time and have fun casually. Wordle’s speed and accessibility make it perfect for this. You can play from virtually anywhere, just by being able to access the New York Times website on both PC and mobile devices.

Other players prefer to take their scores and strategies seriously. You can find great discussions and debates about the best strategies to use when playing Wordle. This type of player usually plays every day to keep their winning streak high.

Some strategies can actually make a player win more consistently. One of the most used is to guess words with most vowels in the first attempts. Finding out which vowels are present quickly helps you decide the next guesses.

Another less common strategy is very useful when prioritizing speed over assertiveness. Just use as many different letters as possible in each attempt so that in the last attempts, the answer is just a matter of reorganizing the information you’ve already found. A string of words that can be used for this is “FAINT,” “CHEVY,” “SWORD,” and “PLUMB.”

If you’ve made a lot of guesses and only found that the correct answer has the letters “REA,” here are some five-letter words that contain “REA,” sorted alphabetically.

Five-letter words with ‘REA’ to try on Wordle

aread

areae

areal

arear

areas

bread

break

bream

creak

cream

dread

dream

drear

freak

great

ocrea

oread

perea

reach

react

readd

reads

ready

reaks

realm

realo

reals

reame

reams

reamy

reans

reaps

rearm

rears

reast

reata

reate

reave

tread

treat

ureal

ureas

wreak

All the words on this list are accepted by Wordle, and will give you more clues as to which letters are present or not in the word of the day. Another good tip to get it right as early as possible is to find which other vowels are present in the word of the day to narrow down your options. Beware of words that may have repeated letters, and don’t forget to try words you already know first, since Wordle tends to choose more common words as the right answer.

These tips should help you complete your latest Wordle task.