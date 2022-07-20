Wordle game help: 5-letter words with ‘R,’ ‘E,’ and ‘I’

Figuring out the answer to the daily Wordle puzzle in six tries or less should be a simple enough feat, at least on most days. But the game won’t always take it easy on players, and you may often find yourself stuck, even with a good strategy at hand.
One of the most popular strategies out there is finding the vowels first, usually by guessing one or two vowel-heavy words. It is also a good idea to prioritize the most common letters in the alphabet, because they are the most likely to be part of the word and will also give you the most information if they come out gray.
On days like today, however, players might have three letters come out yellow and still feel a little lost, due to the sheer number of options still available.
If that is the case for you after getting an “R,” an “E,” and an “I” yellow or green somewhere in your guesses, check out the list and guide below for some inspiration.
Five-letter words with “R,” “E,” and “I” to try on Wordle
- AERIE
- AFIRE
- AIDER
- AIMER
- AIRED
- AIRER
- AIVER
- AREIC
- ARIEL
- ARISE
- AREIC
- ARIEL
- ARISE
- AUREI
- BIDER
- BIERS
- BIKER
- BINER
- BIDER
- BIRLE
- BIRSE
- BITER
- BRIBE
- BRIDE
- BRIEF
- BRIER
- BRIES
- BITER
- BRINE
- BREID
- BREIS
- BRIDE
- BRIEF
- CERCI
- CERIA
- CERIC
- CIDER
- CIRES
- CITER
- CRIED
- CRIER
- CRIES
- CRIME
- CRIPE
- CURIE
- DEAIR
- DICER
- DIKER
- DIMER
- DINER
- DIRER
- DIRGE
- DICER
- DIVER
- DIRKE
- DRIED
- DRIER
- DRIES
- DRIVE
- EERIE
- EIDER
- EMIRS
- ERICA
- ERVIL
- EYRIE
- EYRIR
- FERIA
- FERMI
- FIBER
- FIBRE
- FIERY
- FIFER
- FILER
- FINER
- FIRED
- FIRER
- FIRES
- FIVER
- FIXER
- FLIER
- FRIED
- FRIER
- FRIES
- FRISE
- GIBER
- GIVER
- GRIDE
- GRIEF
- GRIME
- GRIPE
- HEIRS
- HIDER
- HIKER
- HIRED
- HIREE
- HIRER
- HIRES
- ICIER
- ICKER
- IDLER
- ILLER
- INERT
- INFER
- INKER
- INNER
- INTER
- INURE
- IRADE
- IRATE
- IRKED
- IRONE
- ITHER
- JERID
- JIBER
- JIVER
- KEFIR
- KEIRS
- KIERS
- KITER
- KYRIE
- LIBER
- LIERS
- LIFER
- LIGER
- LIKER
- LINER
- LITER
- LITRE
- LIVER
- LIVRE
- MERIT
- MILER
- MIMER
- MINER
- MIRED
- MIRES
- MIREX
- MISER
- MITER
- MITRE
- MIXER
- MOIRE
- NICER
- NINER
- NITER
- NITRE
- OILER
- OORIE
- ORIEL
- OSIER
- OURIE
- PERIL
- PERIS
- PIERS
- PIKER
- PIPER
- PLIER
- PRICE
- PRIDE
- PRIED
- PRIER
- PRIES
- PRIME
- PRISE
- PRIZE
- QUIRE
- RAISE
- RAMIE
- REAIS
- REBID
- RECIT
- RECTI
- REDIA
- REDID
- REDIP
- REFIT
- REFIX
- REGIE
- REIFS
- REIFY
- REIGN
- REIKI
- REINK
- REINS
- REIVE
- REJIG
- RELIC
- RELIT
- REMIT
- REMIX
- RENIG
- RENIN
- REOIL
- REPIN
- RERIG
- RESID
- RESIN
- RESIT
- RETIA
- RETIE
- REWIN
- RIBES
- RICED
- RICER
- RICES
- RIDER
- RIDES
- RIDGE
- RIELS
- RIFER
- RIFLE
- RILED
- RILES
- RILEY
- RILLE
- RIMED
- RIMER
- RIMES
- RINSE
- RIPED
- RIPEN
- RIPER
- RIPES
- RISEN
- RISER
- RISES
- RITES
- RIVED
- RIVEN
- RIVER
- RIVES
- RIVET
- SERAI
- SERIF
- SERIN
- SHIER
- SHIRE
- SIEUR
- SIKER
- SIRED
- SIREE
- SIREN
- SIRES
- SIVER
- SIXER
- SIZER
- SKIER
- SLIER
- SPEIR
- SPIER
- SPIRE
- TERAI
- TETRI
- THEIR
- TIERS
- TIGER
- TILER
- TIMER
- TIRED
- TIRES
- TITER
- TITRE
- TRIBE
- TRICE
- TRIED
- TRIER
- TRIES
- TRIKE
- TRINE
- TRIPE
- TRITE
- TWIER
- URAEI
- UREIC
- URINE
- UTERI
- VIERS
- VILER
- VIPER
- VIREO
- VIRES
- WEIRD
- WEIRS
- WIDER
- WIPER
- WIRED
- WIRER
- WIRES
- WISER
- WIVER
- WRIED
- WRIER
- WRIES
- WRITE
- XERIC
- ZAIRE
Though you already know three letters in the word, they are some of the most common in the alphabet. That means there are still hundreds of options to narrow down before you can figure out the answer to today’s Wordle.
Thankfully, there are a few ways you can do this.
Obviously, the placement of the letters you found is an important factor to take into consideration here: knowing where they are, or at least somewhere they are not, can help rule out several options. But things can still get tricky even after knowing their exact position in the word, which is why you will probably need to figure out the other two letters by elimination as well. If you don’t have a lot of information on them yet, use as many as you can in one single guess, even if it means setting the “R,” “E,” and “I” aside for a while.
Do not use any of the ones that came out gray before.
The most common letters include “A,” “S,” and “T,” as well as a second “R.” In fact, repetition happens a lot on the list above. And on certain days, judging by words like “BRIBE,” “SIRES,” and “TITER,” the two letters you’re looking for could even be two instances of the same letter.
If you’re still unsure and don’t want to wait until Wordle resets at midnight local time, you can always look up the answer to today’s puzzle (which we update around 12am CT).