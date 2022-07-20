Wordle game help: 5-letter words with ‘R,’ ‘E,’ and ‘I’

Figuring out the answer to the daily Wordle puzzle in six tries or less should be a simple enough feat, at least on most days. But the game won’t always take it easy on players, and you may often find yourself stuck, even with a good strategy at hand.

One of the most popular strategies out there is finding the vowels first, usually by guessing one or two vowel-heavy words. It is also a good idea to prioritize the most common letters in the alphabet, because they are the most likely to be part of the word and will also give you the most information if they come out gray.

On days like today, however, players might have three letters come out yellow and still feel a little lost, due to the sheer number of options still available.

If that is the case for you after getting an “R,” an “E,” and an “I” yellow or green somewhere in your guesses, check out the list and guide below for some inspiration.

Five-letter words with “R,” “E,” and “I” to try on Wordle

AERIE

AFIRE

AIDER

AIMER

AIRED

AIRER

AIVER

AREIC

ARIEL

ARISE

AUREI

BIDER

BIERS

BIKER

BINER

BIRLE

BIRSE

BITER

BRIBE

BRIDE

BRIEF

BRIER

BRIES

BRINE

BREID

BREIS

CERCI

CERIA

CERIC

CIDER

CIRES

CITER

CRIED

CRIER

CRIES

CRIME

CRIPE

CURIE

DEAIR

DICER

DIKER

DIMER

DINER

DIRER

DIRGE

DIVER

DIRKE

DRIED

DRIER

DRIES

DRIVE

EERIE

EIDER

EMIRS

ERICA

ERVIL

EYRIE

EYRIR

FERIA

FERMI

FIBER

FIBRE

FIERY

FIFER

FILER

FINER

FIRED

FIRER

FIRES

FIVER

FIXER

FLIER

FRIED

FRIER

FRIES

FRISE

GIBER

GIVER

GRIDE

GRIEF

GRIME

GRIPE

HEIRS

HIDER

HIKER

HIRED

HIREE

HIRER

HIRES

ICIER

ICKER

IDLER

ILLER

INERT

INFER

INKER

INNER

INTER

INURE

IRADE

IRATE

IRKED

IRONE

ITHER

JERID

JIBER

JIVER

KEFIR

KEIRS

KIERS

KITER

KYRIE

LIBER

LIERS

LIFER

LIGER

LIKER

LINER

LITER

LITRE

LIVER

LIVRE

MERIT

MILER

MIMER

MINER

MIRED

MIRES

MIREX

MISER

MITER

MITRE

MIXER

MOIRE

NICER

NINER

NITER

NITRE

OILER

OORIE

ORIEL

OSIER

OURIE

PERIL

PERIS

PIERS

PIKER

PIPER

PLIER

PRICE

PRIDE

PRIED

PRIER

PRIES

PRIME

PRISE

PRIZE

QUIRE

RAISE

RAMIE

REAIS

REBID

RECIT

RECTI

REDIA

REDID

REDIP

REFIT

REFIX

REGIE

REIFS

REIFY

REIGN

REIKI

REINK

REINS

REIVE

REJIG

RELIC

RELIT

REMIT

REMIX

RENIG

RENIN

REOIL

REPIN

RERIG

RESID

RESIN

RESIT

RETIA

RETIE

REWIN

RIBES

RICED

RICER

RICES

RIDER

RIDES

RIDGE

RIELS

RIFER

RIFLE

RILED

RILES

RILEY

RILLE

RIMED

RIMER

RIMES

RINSE

RIPED

RIPEN

RIPER

RIPES

RISEN

RISER

RISES

RITES

RIVED

RIVEN

RIVER

RIVES

RIVET

SERAI

SERIF

SERIN

SHIER

SHIRE

SIEUR

SIKER

SIRED

SIREE

SIREN

SIRES

SIVER

SIXER

SIZER

SKIER

SLIER

SPEIR

SPIER

SPIRE

TERAI

TETRI

THEIR

TIERS

TIGER

TILER

TIMER

TIRED

TIRES

TITER

TITRE

TRIBE

TRICE

TRIED

TRIER

TRIES

TRIKE

TRINE

TRIPE

TRITE

TWIER

URAEI

UREIC

URINE

UTERI

VIERS

VILER

VIPER

VIREO

VIRES

WEIRD

WEIRS

WIDER

WIPER

WIRED

WIRER

WIRES

WISER

WIVER

WRIED

WRIER

WRIES

WRITE

XERIC

ZAIRE

Though you already know three letters in the word, they are some of the most common in the alphabet. That means there are still hundreds of options to narrow down before you can figure out the answer to today’s Wordle.

Thankfully, there are a few ways you can do this.

Obviously, the placement of the letters you found is an important factor to take into consideration here: knowing where they are, or at least somewhere they are not, can help rule out several options. But things can still get tricky even after knowing their exact position in the word, which is why you will probably need to figure out the other two letters by elimination as well. If you don’t have a lot of information on them yet, use as many as you can in one single guess, even if it means setting the “R,” “E,” and “I” aside for a while.

Do not use any of the ones that came out gray before.

The most common letters include “A,” “S,” and “T,” as well as a second “R.” In fact, repetition happens a lot on the list above. And on certain days, judging by words like “BRIBE,” “SIRES,” and “TITER,” the two letters you’re looking for could even be two instances of the same letter.

If you’re still unsure and don’t want to wait until Wordle resets at midnight local time, you can always look up the answer to today’s puzzle (which we update around 12am CT).