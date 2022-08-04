Wordle game help: 5-letter words with ‘R,’ ‘E,’ and ‘H’

There are countless strategies to getting the Wordle answer right. Though some are more popular than others, like finding the vowels first, they all involve a certain word or set of words that should give you the most information right off the bat. But one thing they all have in common is that they don’t work the same way every day.
Sometimes, even after three letters come out yellow or green, you still have trouble figuring out what the answer might be—and the number of options might leave you a little lost. If today you found an “R,” an “E,” and an “H” somewhere in the word, check out the list below and compare with the information you already have.
Five-letter words with “R,” “E,” and “H” to try in Wordle
- BERTH
- CHARE
- CHEER
- CHERT
- CHORE
- EARTH
- EPHOR
- ETHER
- FRESH
- GERAH
- HALER
- HARED
- HAREM
- HARES
- HATER
- HAVER
- HAYER
- HAZER
- HEARD
- HEARS
- HEART
- HEDER
- HEIRS
- HENRY
- HERBS
- HERBY
- HERDS
- HERES
- HERLS
- HERMA
- HERMS
- HERNS
- HERON
- HEROS
- HERRY
- HERTZ
- HEWER
- HEXER
- HIDER
- HIKER
- HIRED
- HIREE
- HIRER
- HIRES
- HOERS
- HOMER
- HONER
- HOPER
- HORDE
- HORSE
- HOSER
- HOVER
- HUGER
- HYPER
- ITHER
- LEHRS
- MERCH
- OCHER
- OCHRE
- OTHER
- PERCH
- RAPHE
- RATHE
- REACH
- REHAB
- REHEM
- RETCH
- RHEAS
- RHEME
- RHEUM
- RHYME
- RUCHE
- SHARE
- SHEAR
- SHEER
- SHERD
- SHERO
- SHIER
- SHIRE
- SHOER
- SHORE
- SHRED
- SHREW
- SHYER
- THEIR
- THERE
- THERM
- THREE
- THREW
- THROE
- USHER
- WHERE
- WHORE
In this case, one key to finding the answer is the placement of the letters. You can already cross out a big part of the list depending on where those yellow or green boxes came out for you. Then you should take a look at the letters that came out gray before and cross out all the words that contain any of them. Now, it’s time to look at what’s left and check for new letters.
It’s probably not worth checking for vowels specifically, because you already have an “E” and the variety of combinations is immense: some have an extra vowel, some have an extra “E,” and some have a “Y” instead. But you can mix one of them with some of the most popular consonants, like “L,” “M,” “S,” and “T,” depending on which letters you haven’t tested yet. Remember to try and find the correct placement of the “R,” “E,” and “H” in that process.
If you’re still unsure and don’t want to wait until Wordle resets at midnight local time, you can always look up the answer to today’s puzzle.