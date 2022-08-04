Wordle game help: 5-letter words with ‘R,’ ‘E,’ and ‘H’

There are countless strategies to getting the Wordle answer right. Though some are more popular than others, like finding the vowels first, they all involve a certain word or set of words that should give you the most information right off the bat. But one thing they all have in common is that they don’t work the same way every day.

Sometimes, even after three letters come out yellow or green, you still have trouble figuring out what the answer might be—and the number of options might leave you a little lost. If today you found an “R,” an “E,” and an “H” somewhere in the word, check out the list below and compare with the information you already have.

Five-letter words with “R,” “E,” and “H” to try in Wordle

BERTH

CHARE

CHEER

CHERT

CHORE

EARTH

EPHOR

ETHER

FRESH

GERAH

HALER

HARED

HAREM

HARES

HATER

HAVER

HAYER

HAZER

HEARD

HEARS

HEART

HEDER

HEIRS

HENRY

HERBS

HERBY

HERDS

HERES

HERLS

HERMA

HERMS

HERNS

HERON

HEROS

HERRY

HERTZ

HEWER

HEXER

HIDER

HIKER

HIRED

HIREE

HIRER

HIRES

HOERS

HOMER

HONER

HOPER

HORDE

HORSE

HOSER

HOVER

HUGER

HYPER

ITHER

LEHRS

MERCH

OCHER

OCHRE

OTHER

PERCH

RAPHE

RATHE

REACH

REHAB

REHEM

RETCH

RHEAS

RHEME

RHEUM

RHYME

RUCHE

SHARE

SHEAR

SHEER

SHERD

SHERO

SHIER

SHIRE

SHOER

SHORE

SHRED

SHREW

SHYER

THEIR

THERE

THERM

THREE

THREW

THROE

USHER

WHERE

WHORE

In this case, one key to finding the answer is the placement of the letters. You can already cross out a big part of the list depending on where those yellow or green boxes came out for you. Then you should take a look at the letters that came out gray before and cross out all the words that contain any of them. Now, it’s time to look at what’s left and check for new letters.

It’s probably not worth checking for vowels specifically, because you already have an “E” and the variety of combinations is immense: some have an extra vowel, some have an extra “E,” and some have a “Y” instead. But you can mix one of them with some of the most popular consonants, like “L,” “M,” “S,” and “T,” depending on which letters you haven’t tested yet. Remember to try and find the correct placement of the “R,” “E,” and “H” in that process.

If you’re still unsure and don’t want to wait until Wordle resets at midnight local time, you can always look up the answer to today’s puzzle.