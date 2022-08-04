Wordle game help: 5-letter words with ‘R’ and ‘Y’

On most days, longtime players will not have much trouble finding the answer to the Wordle puzzle. After playing for a while, you have probably found or developed a strategy that fits your playstyle, and it can pretty much guarantee that you will never miss your streak.

But every day can be completely different from the one before, and even players with the best strategies can find themselves stuck after a couple of letters coming out yellow or green. That happens because, though strategies usually involve good starting words, they can never cover all the possibilities the language offers.

In those moments, you might be in need of some inspiration, like a list of words that fit the criteria you already found, to figure out where to go next and not waste a single guess. If that is the case for you today after getting an “R” and a “Y” somewhere in your word, check out the list and guide below for some ideas.

Five-letter words with “R” and “Y” to try on Wordle

ALARY

AMBRY

ANGRY

APERY

ARRAY

ARTSY

ARYLS

BARKY

BARMY

BARNY

BARRY

BARYE

BAYER

BEERY

BERRY

BERYL

BORTY

BOYAR

BRAKY

BRAXY

BRAYS

BRINY

BROSY

BURLY

BURRY

BUYER

BYRES

BYRLS

CARNY

CARRY

CHARY

CLARY

CORBY

CORKY

CORNY

COWRY

COYER

CRAZY

CREPY

CRONY

CRYER

CRYPT

CURDY

CURLY

CURRY

CURVY

CYBER

CYDER

CYMAR

DAIRY

DEARY

DECRY

DERAY

DERBY

DERRY

DIARY

DIRTY

DORKY

DORMY

DORTY

DOWRY

DRAYS

DRILY

DRYAD

DRYAS

DRYER

DRYLY

DYERS

EARLY

EMERY

ENTRY

EVERY

EYERS

EYRAS

EYRES

EYRIE

EYRIR

FAERY

FAIRY

FARCY

FERLY

FERNY

FERRY

FEYER

FIERY

FIRRY

FLYER

FORAY

FORBY

FORKY

FORTY

FOYER

FRAYS

FRYER

FURRY

FURZY

GAYER

GERMY

GIRLY

GLARY

GLORY

GORSY

GRAPY

GRAVY

GRAYS

GREYS

GRIMY

GRIPY

GRODY

GROVY

GURDY

GURRY

GYRAL

GYRED

GYRES

GYRON

GYROS

GYRUS

HAIRY

HARDY

HARPY

HARRY

HAYER

HENRY

HERBY

HERRY

HOARY

HORSY

HURLY

HURRY

HYDRA

HYDRO

HYPER

HYRAX

IRONY

IVORY

JERKY

JERRY

KAURY

KERRY

KEYER

KRAYS

KYARS

KYRIE

LAIRY

LARDY

LARKY

LAYER

LEARY

LEERY

LORRY

LOURY

LYARD

LYART

LYRES

LYRIC

MARLY

MARRY

MARVY

MAYOR

MERCY

MERRY

MIRKY

MOORY

MORAY

MURKY

MURRY

MYRRH

NARKY

NERDY

NERVY

OCHRY

ONERY

ORACY

OVARY

OYERS

PARDY

PARKY

PARRY

PARTY

PAYER

PAYOR

PEERY

PERDY

PERKY

PERRY

PERVY

PLYER

PORGY

PORKY

PORNY

PRAYS

PREXY

PREYS

PRICY

PRIVY

PROSY

PROXY

PRYER

PURSY

PURTY

PYRAN

PYRES

PYRIC

PYROS

QUERY

RAGGY

RAINY

RALLY

RAMMY

RANDY

RANGY

RASPY

RATTY

RAVEY

RAWLY

RAYAH

RAYAS

RAYED

RAYON

READY

REBUY

REDDY

REDLY

REDRY

REDYE

REEDY

REEFY

REEKY

REFLY

REFRY

REIFY

REKEY

RELAY

REPAY

REPLY

RESAY

RETRY

RHYME

RHYTA

RIBBY

RIDGY

RILEY

RINDY

RISKY

RITZY

RIYAL

ROCKY

ROILY

ROOKY

ROOMY

ROOTY

ROPEY

ROUPY

ROWDY

ROYAL

RUBBY

RUDDY

RUGBY

RUMLY

RUMMY

RUNNY

RUNTY

RUSHY

RUSTY

RUTTY

RYKED

RYKES

RYNDS

RYOTS

SARKY

SATYR

SAURY

SAYER

SCARY

SERRY

SHYER

SLYER

SORRY

SPIRY

SPRAY

STORY

STRAY

STROY

SURFY

SURGY

SURLY

SYREN

SYRUP

TARDY

TARRY

TARTY

TAYRA

TEARY

TERRY

TOYER

TRAYF

TRAYS

TREYF

TREYS

TROYS

TRULY

TRYMA

TRYST

TURFY

TUYER

TWYER

TYERS

TYRED

TYRES

TYROS

UNARY

UPDRY

USURY

VEERY

WARTY

WEARY

WORDY

WORMY

WORRY

WRYER

WRYLY

YAGER

YAIRD

YARAK

YARDS

YARER

YARNS

YEARN

YEARS

YERBA

YERKS

YIRDS

YIRRS

YIRTH

YORES

YOURN

YOURS

YURTA

YURTS

Judging by the list above, it looks like placement will be an important factor for this unusual combination of letters. Even if they came out yellow in your previous guesses, at least you know a place in the word where they can’t be. And your next step should be finding out what the other letters are, even if by elimination.

Most of the options of words that fit your criteria include at least one vowel, with “A” and “E” being the most common, so you should make sure to include those over your next guesses. At least one common consonant like “L,” “S,” and “T” might also be present—and if it’s not, it will still give you a lot of information to narrow down your list of possibilities. Make sure you avoid re-using letters that came out gray before, because they will give you no new information. Also, avoid plural forms, because they will never be the answer to the daily puzzle.

If you’re still unsure and don’t want to wait until Wordle resets at midnight local time, you can always look up the answer to today’s puzzle (which we update around 12am CT).