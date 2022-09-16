Wordle game help: 5-letter words with ‘R’ and ‘R’

Wordle is a simple and fun game. Players must guess a five-letter word that changes each day in up to six tries. But the only clues available are the letters that were used in the previous words.

Due to the way the rules of the game work, it is common for players to ask themselves which word to start with constantly. And there is more than one possible answer, depending on how each one wants to achieve their goal.

Casual gamers who like to play games in their spare time may be looking for occasional fun rather than the best possible results, so the best tip is to start using your favorite five-letter word. It doesn’t need to have any other requirements other than to amuse the player somehow. It’s possible to win regardless of which word you start with, so everyone should seek their own fun.

Those who take Wordle more seriously, who use to play every day to increase their winning streak or even enjoy the stats part of the game and its answer possibilities can even subscribe to the New York Times to gain access to WordleBot, the Wordle’s official assistant, with complete analysis, word by word of each user’s match. But if you’re looking for the best words to start with, according to WordleBot, they are:

CRANE

SLATE

TRACE

SLANT

CRATE

CARTE

Finally, players may find themselves playing against time. Competition between friends to see who can find the correct answer the fastest or even days when a match starts at five minutes to midnight. In such cases, a different approach may help.

Instead of trying to get the secret word right each time, using words with completely different letters can give you an advantage. Have a list of four or five words prepared in advance. Guess each one regardless of the results. When you’re done, chances are you’ve already found the five letters of the correct answer, so you’ll just need to rearrange them on your final attempts. An example word list for this is as follows:

FAINT

CHEVY

PLUMB

SWORD

If you’ve used your first guesses and only found that the correct answer has two letters ‘R’, here are some five-letter words with ‘R’ and ‘R’, sorted alphabetically so you’ll have less work to do with filtering your choices by the letters you’ve already eliminated.

Five-letter words with ‘R’ and ‘R’ to try on Wordle

airer

arars

arbor

ardor

ardri

arear

arere

armer

armor

arrah

arras

array

arret

arris

arrow

aurar

barer

barra

barre

barro

barry

berry

birrs

borer

breer

brere

brers

briar

brier

burro

burrs

burry

carer

carrs

carry

charr

chirr

churr

cirri

corer

crare

crier

crore

cruor

crura

curer

currs

curry

darer

darre

derro

derry

direr

dorrs

drear

drere

drier

dryer

durra

durrs

durry

erred

error

eyrir

farer

ferer

ferry

firer

firry

flurr

freer

frere

friar

frier

frore

frorn

frory

fryer

furor

furrs

furry

garre

girrs

gnarr

gurry

harry

herry

hirer

hurra

hurry

jerry

jirre

juror

karri

kerry

kirri

knurr

kurre

lorry

lurer

lurry

maror

marri

marry

merer

merry

mhorr

morra

morro

murra

murre

murri

murrs

murry

myrrh

narre

nurrs

order

ormer

orris

parer

parra

parrs

parry

perry

porer

prier

prior

prore

pryer

purer

purrs

racer

radar

rager

raird

raker

raper

rared

raree

rarer

rares

rarks

raser

rater

raver

rawer

razer

razor

rearm

rears

rebar

recur

redry

refer

refry

regar

regur

reird

repro

reran

rerig

rerun

retro

retry

ricer

rider

rifer

rigor

rimer

riper

riser

river

roars

roary

roger

roker

roper

roral

rores

roric

rorid

rorie

rorts

rorty

rotor

rover

rower

ruder

ruers

ruler

rumor

rural

rurps

rurus

ryper

serer

serra

serre

serrs

serry

shirr

sirra

skirr

smirr

sorer

sorra

sorry

starr

surer

surra

tarre

tarry

terra

terry

tirrs

torrs

trier

trior

truer

tryer

urare

urari

urger

verra

verry

warre

whirr

wirer

wirra

worry

wrier

wryer

yarer

yarrs

yirrs

zorro

All the words on this list are accepted by Wordle and will give you more clues as to which letters are present or not in the word of the day until you get it right.

Another good tip to get it right as early as possible is to find which other vowels are present in the word of the day to narrow down your options. Beware of words that may have repeated letters and don’t forget to try words you already know first, since Wordle tends to choose more common words as the right answer.

These tips should help you complete your latest Wordle task.