Wordle game help: 5-letter words with ‘Q’

Wordle is a great exercise for the mind, in many ways beyond exercising your five-letter word vocabulary.

More casual players can have fun guessing words without compromising or challenging friends to find out who gets the correct answer faster or in fewer tries. While other players like to study the game and its intricate field of possibilities.

Studying the best words to start guessing in Wordle is just one way to improve. As the first attempt is the only one that doesn’t have any hints, it is the most flexible and influential for the rest of the game.

But there are still other ways to play. As long as Hard mode is not turned on, it is possible to turn Wordle into a kind of anagram game. It’s not the most efficient way to play, but it can be a novelty for bored players or an escape route for those who don’t have much time until the secret word changes.

By thinking in advance of a list of words that use as many different letters as possible, it is possible to quickly fill almost all the attempts, leaving one or two left to reorganize the clues found in the previous attempts. A list of words like “FAINT”, “CHEVY”, “SWORD” and “PLUMB” leaves you with two tries and twenty letters checked. The chances of having five different yellow letters on the screen are just no greater than if you use a list of five words that test 25 letters. It is possible, although using words that are probably not the correct answer.

If you still haven’t figured out today’s answer and you only know the correct answer has the letter “Q”, then here is a list of five-letter words with “Q” in them.

Five-letter words with ‘Q’ to try on Wordle