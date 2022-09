Wordle game help: 5-letter words with ‘P’ and ‘S’

Wordle is a huge success and many players access it every day to continue to grow their winning streaks and share their results on social media.

Its simplicity of rules and access certainly contributed to its success. Just head to the New York Times website on any type of mobile device or computer and start guessing.

There are some tips and tricks that can help any player struggling to solve Wordle challenges. Many of them are about the first attempts, because at that point in the game there is still no clue to indicate the letters present in the answer.

If you’ve used your first guesses and only found that the correct answer has the letters ‘P’ and ‘S’, here are some five-letter words with ‘P’ and ‘S’, sorted alphabetically.

Five-letter words with ‘P’ and ‘S’ to try on Wordle