Wordle game help: 5-letter words with ‘O’ and ‘H’

Wordle is played by many players every day. It has brought the fun of word games back to levels never before seen on the internet. Sharing among its players allowed the game to reach a large number of varied people.
Despite its simplicity, Wordle is not an easy game. It’s common for your players to need a little help. Every day a new word is chosen as the correct answer, this means that there are days with words that are easier to find because they are more common while others are more difficult because they are uncommon or have repeated letters.
That’s why it’s important players who want to maintain streaks are prepared.
If you used the first few tries and only found that the secret word has the letters “O” and “H”, but you don’t know their positions, here are the five letter words with “O” and “H”, sorted alphabetically so you have less work to filter your choices by the letters you’ve already eliminated.
Five-letter words with ‘O’ and ‘H’ to try on Wordle
- abhor
- abmho
- abohm
- achoo
- ahold
- aloha
- altho
- ancho
- aroha
- azoth
- basho
- bhoot
- boche
- bohea
- bohos
- boohs
- booth
- botch
- bothy
- bough
- broch
- brogh
- broth
- cahow
- chaco
- chado
- chaos
- chemo
- chiao
- chico
- chimo
- chino
- chiro
- chock
- choco
- chocs
- chode
- chogs
- choir
- choke
- choko
- choky
- chola
- choli
- cholo
- chomp
- chons
- choof
- chook
- choom
- chops
- chord
- chore
- chose
- chota
- chott
- chout
- choux
- chowk
- chows
- cloth
- coach
- cohab
- cohoe
- cohog
- cohos
- conch
- cooch
- coths
- couch
- cough
- couth
- dhobi
- dhole
- dholl
- dhols
- dhoti
- dhows
- docht
- doeth
- dohyo
- donah
- doseh
- dough
- dzhos
- echos
- ephod
- ephor
- epoch
- ethos
- evhoe
- evohe
- ewhow
- flosh
- foehn
- fohns
- forth
- fouth
- fowth
- frosh
- froth
- ghost
- ghoul
- gosht
- goths
- hallo
- halon
- halos
- haole
- haoma
- haros
- havoc
- helio
- hello
- helos
- helot
- heroe
- heron
- heros
- hikoi
- hillo
- himbo
- hiois
- hippo
- hoaed
- hoagy
- hoard
- hoars
- hoary
- hoast
- hobby
- hobos
- hocks
- hocus
- hodad
- hodja
- hoers
- hogan
- hogen
- hoggs
- hoghs
- hohed
- hoick
- hoiks
- hoing
- hoise
- hoist
- hoked
- hokes
- hokey
- hokis
- hokku
- hokum
- holds
- holed
- holes
- holey
- holks
- holla
- hollo
- holly
- holms
- holon
- holts
- homas
- homed
- homer
- homes
- homey
- homie
- homme
- homos
- honan
- honda
- honds
- honed
- honer
- hones
- honey
- hongi
- hongs
- honks
- honky
- honor
- hooch
- hoods
- hoody
- hooey
- hoofs
- hooka
- hooks
- hooky
- hooly
- hoons
- hoops
- hoord
- hoosh
- hoots
- hooty
- hoove
- hoped
- hoper
- hopes
- hoppy
- horah
- horal
- horas
- horde
- horis
- horme
- horns
- horny
- horse
- horst
- horsy
- hosed
- hosel
- hosen
- hoser
- hoses
- hosey
- hosta
- hosts
- hotch
- hotel
- hoten
- hotly
- hotty
- houff
- houfs
- hough
- hound
- houri
- hours
- house
- houts
- hovea
- hoved
- hovel
- hoven
- hover
- hoves
- howbe
- howdy
- howes
- howff
- howfs
- howks
- howls
- howre
- howso
- hoxed
- hoxes
- hoyas
- hoyed
- hoyle
- hullo
- humor
- husos
- hydro
- hyoid
- hypos
- hyson
- ichor
- johns
- khoja
- khors
- khoum
- kohas
- kohls
- kophs
- kotch
- litho
- loach
- loath
- lochs
- lohan
- lotah
- lough
- macho
- mahoe
- metho
- mhorr
- mocha
- mochs
- mochy
- mohel
- mohrs
- mohua
- mohur
- month
- mooch
- morph
- moths
- mothy
- mouch
- mouth
- mucho
- nacho
- noahs
- nohow
- north
- notch
- oaths
- obeah
- ocher
- oches
- ochre
- ochry
- odahs
- ogham
- ohias
- ohing
- ohmic
- ohone
- okehs
- omlah
- omrah
- oohed
- oomph
- opahs
- orach
- ortho
- oshac
- other
- oucht
- ought
- ouphe
- ouphs
- owche
- pheon
- phlox
- phoca
- phohs
- phone
- phono
- phons
- phony
- photo
- phots
- poach
- pooch
- poohs
- porch
- posho
- potch
- pouch
- qophs
- quoth
- rhino
- rhody
- rhomb
- rhone
- roach
- roshi
- rotch
- rough
- routh
- rowth
- schmo
- shako
- sheol
- shiso
- shoal
- shoat
- shock
- shoed
- shoer
- shoes
- shogi
- shogs
- shoji
- shola
- shone
- shook
- shool
- shoon
- shoos
- shoot
- shope
- shops
- shore
- shorl
- shorn
- short
- shote
- shots
- shott
- shout
- shove
- showd
- shown
- shows
- showy
- shoyu
- shrow
- skosh
- slosh
- sloth
- sokah
- solah
- sooth
- sophs
- sophy
- soths
- sough
- south
- sowth
- sposh
- tacho
- tahou
- theow
- thiol
- thoft
- thole
- tholi
- thong
- thorn
- thoro
- thorp
- those
- thous
- thowl
- throb
- throe
- throw
- tohos
- tooth
- tophe
- tophi
- tophs
- torah
- torch
- toshy
- touch
- tough
- troth
- vouch
- vozhd
- wahoo
- whamo
- whole
- whomp
- whoof
- whoop
- whoot
- whops
- whore
- whorl
- whort
- whose
- whoso
- woosh
- worth
- wroth
- yahoo
- yodhs
- yoghs
- youth
All the words on this list are accepted by Wordle and will give you more clues as to which letters are present or not in the word of the day until you get it right.
Another good tip to get it right as early as possible is to find which other vowels are present in the word of the day to narrow down your options. Beware of words that may have repeated letters and don’t forget to try words you already know first, since Wordle tends to choose more common words as the right answer.
These tips should help you complete your latest Wordle task.