Wordle game help: 5-letter words ending in ‘H’

Wordle, the word-guessing puzzle that has taken over social media in 2022, is a fun challenge to start the day for many players. Each day, the game will pick a different five-letter word from the English language, which you need to guess in up to six tries with no clues but the letters themselves.
The word is the same for all players in the same calendar day.
Whatever your favorite strategy is, there might be days when it doesn’t work as intended—there are too many letters and combinations for any strategy to work the same way every day. When that happens, if you feel like you need some inspiration for your next guesses, we can help. Below is a list of words that end in “H” and you can try in the game.
Five-letter words ending in “H” to try on Wordle
- AARGH
- ABASH
- AIRTH
- AITCH
- ALEPH
- ALMAH
- ALMEH
- APISH
- AWASH
- AZOTH
- BAITH
- BATCH
- BEACH
- BEECH
- BELCH
- BENCH
- BERTH
- BIMAH
- BIRCH
- BIRTH
- BITCH
- BLECH
- BLUSH
- BOKEH
- BOOTH
- BOTCH
- BOUGH
- BRACH
- BRASH
- BRITH
- BROCH
- BROTH
- BRUGH
- BRUSH
- BUMPH
- BUNCH
- BURGH
- BUTCH
- BUTOH
- CATCH
- CHETH
- CINCH
- CLACH
- CLASH
- CLOTH
- COACH
- CONCH
- COOCH
- COUCH
- COUGH
- COUTH
- CRASH
- CRUSH
- CRWTH
- CUISH
- CULCH
- CURCH
- CUTCH
- DEASH
- DEATH
- DEPTH
- DITCH
- DOETH
- DOUGH
- DUNCH
- DUTCH
- EARTH
- EPHAH
- EPOCH
- FAITH
- FAUGH
- FETCH
- FIFTH
- FILCH
- FILTH
- FINCH
- FIRTH
- FITCH
- FLASH
- FLESH
- FLUSH
- FORTH
- FRESH
- FRITH
- FROSH
- FROTH
- GALAH
- GARTH
- GATCH
- GAUCH
- GERAH
- GINCH
- GIRSH
- GIRTH
- GITCH
- GLYPH
- GNASH
- GOETH
- GONCH
- GOTCH
- GRAPH
- GRITH
- GULCH
- GURSH
- HARSH
- HATCH
- HAUGH
- HEATH
- HEIGH
- HEUCH
- HEUGH
- HITCH
- HOOCH
- HORAH
- HOTCH
- HUMPH
- HUNCH
- HUTCH
- KENCH
- KETCH
- KHAPH
- KHETH
- KNISH
- LAICH
- LAIGH
- LAITH
- LANCH
- LARCH
- LATCH
- LAUGH
- LEACH
- LEASH
- LEECH
- LETCH
- LOACH
- LOATH
- LOTAH
- LOUGH
- LUNCH
- LURCH
- LYMPH
- LYNCH
- MARCH
- MARSH
- MATCH
- MENSH
- MERCH
- MILCH
- MIRTH
- MONTH
- MOOCH
- MORPH
- MOUCH
- MOUTH
- MULCH
- MUNCH
- MUSTH
- MUTCH
- MYNAH
- MYRRH
- NATCH
- NEATH
- NEIGH
- NIKAH
- NINTH
- NORTH
- NOTCH
- NUDZH
- NYMPH
- OBEAH
- OOMPH
- ORACH
- PARCH
- PATCH
- PEACH
- PERCH
- PHISH
- PINCH
- PITCH
- PLASH
- PLUSH
- POACH
- POOCH
- PORCH
- POUCH
- PSYCH
- PUJAH
- PUNCH
- QUASH
- QUOTH
- QURSH
- RAJAH
- RALPH
- RANCH
- RATCH
- RAYAH
- REACH
- RETCH
- ROACH
- ROTCH
- ROUGH
- ROUTH
- ROWTH
- SAITH
- SANGH
- SAUCH
- SAUGH
- SELAH
- SHUSH
- SIXTH
- SKOSH
- SLASH
- SLOSH
- SLOTH
- SLUSH
- SMASH
- SMITH
- SMUSH
- SNASH
- SNATH
- SOOTH
- SOUGH
- SOUTH
- STAPH
- STASH
- STICH
- SUBAH
- SURAH
- SWASH
- SWATH
- SWISH
- SWITH
- SYLPH
- SYNCH
- SYNTH
- TEACH
- TEETH
- TENCH
- TENTH
- TEUCH
- TEUGH
- THIGH
- TILTH
- TITCH
- TOOTH
- TORAH
- TORCH
- TOUCH
- TOUGH
- TRASH
- TROTH
- TRUTH
- UMMAH
- VETCH
- VOUCH
- WATCH
- WAUGH
- WEIGH
- WELCH
- WELSH
- WENCH
- WHICH
- WHISH
- WIDTH
- WINCH
- WITCH
- WOOSH
- WORTH
- WRATH
- WROTH
- YECCH
- YEESH
- YIRTH
- YOUTH
- YUCCH
- ZILCH
Chances are, if you know that the “H” is the final letter in the word, you tried at least one of the words on the list above. Use that to your advantage and rule out the options with letters that came out gray before. To narrow down the list a little further, you can also try the usual tips, like guessing one or two vowel-heavy words to figure out what are the vowels in the answer.
If you’re still unsure and don’t want to wait until Wordle resets at midnight local time, you can always look up the answer to today’s puzzle (which we update around 12am CT).