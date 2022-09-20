Wordle game help: 5-letter words with ‘LI’

Wordle is a simple and easy-to-understand game, but it has always had a complexity that can be explored by players interested in digging deeper.
These players started to learn the way the game worked and look for ways to optimize their games. Creating strategies with a statistical basis to not depend on luck.
The strategy of using vowels in the first attempts was abandoned by these players and new words emerged as the best words to start with in Wordle.
The idea is simple, but the research behind it is complex. By analyzing all possible Wordle answers, it is possible to calculate which letters appear to be used the most and what positions they occupy in the words. The calculations can be done in a variety of ways, but a pretty solid option to go by are those offered by WordleBot, the official Wordle assistant for the New York Times.
Subscribing players can have access to in-depth analysis of their daily matches, among other interesting features including comparisons with the average response of that day. The words ranked by WordleBot as the best to start a Wordle game are the following:
- CRANE
- SLATE
- TRACE
- SLANT
- CRATE
- CARTE
Starting with one of these for a few days can prove to be quite useful for any interested player.
If you’ve used your first guesses and only found that the correct answer has the letters ‘LI’, here are some five-letter words with ‘LI’, sorted alphabetically so you’ll have less work to do with filtering your choices by the letters you’ve already eliminated.
Five-letter words with ‘LI’ to try on Wordle
- aalii
- aioli
- alias
- alibi
- alien
- alifs
- align
- alike
- aline
- alist
- alive
- aliya
- allis
- aulic
- belie
- biali
- blimp
- blimy
- blind
- bling
- blini
- blink
- blins
- bliny
- blips
- bliss
- blist
- blite
- blitz
- blive
- bolix
- calid
- calif
- calix
- ceili
- celli
- chili
- choli
- cilia
- click
- clied
- clies
- cliff
- clift
- climb
- clime
- cline
- cling
- clink
- clint
- clipe
- clips
- clipt
- colic
- colin
- curli
- cylix
- dalis
- delis
- dilli
- dolia
- dulia
- eliad
- elide
- elint
- elite
- enlit
- felid
- flick
- flics
- flied
- flier
- flies
- flimp
- flims
- fling
- flint
- flips
- flirs
- flirt
- flisk
- flite
- flits
- flitt
- folia
- folic
- folie
- folio
- gelid
- gibli
- glial
- glias
- glibs
- glide
- gliff
- glift
- glike
- glime
- glims
- glint
- glisk
- glits
- glitz
- gusli
- halid
- helio
- helix
- hylic
- iliac
- iliad
- ilial
- ilium
- kalif
- kalis
- kelim
- kilim
- klick
- klieg
- kliks
- kylie
- kylin
- kylix
- liana
- liane
- liang
- liard
- liars
- liart
- libel
- liber
- libra
- libri
- lichi
- licht
- licit
- licks
- lidar
- lidos
- liefs
- liege
- liens
- liers
- lieus
- lieve
- lifer
- lifes
- lifts
- ligan
- liger
- ligge
- light
- ligne
- liked
- liken
- liker
- likes
- likin
- lilac
- lills
- lilos
- lilts
- liman
- limas
- limax
- limba
- limbi
- limbo
- limbs
- limby
- limed
- limen
- limes
- limey
- limit
- limma
- limns
- limos
- limpa
- limps
- linac
- linch
- linds
- lindy
- lined
- linen
- liner
- lines
- liney
- linga
- lingo
- lings
- lingy
- linin
- links
- linky
- linns
- linny
- linos
- lints
- linty
- linum
- linux
- lions
- lipid
- lipin
- lipos
- lippy
- liras
- lirks
- lirot
- lisks
- lisle
- lisps
- lists
- litai
- litas
- lited
- liter
- lites
- lithe
- litho
- liths
- litre
- lived
- liven
- liver
- lives
- livid
- livor
- livre
- malic
- malik
- malis
- melic
- melik
- milia
- mooli
- nelis
- obeli
- oboli
- oculi
- olios
- olive
- ollie
- ovoli
- oxlip
- paoli
- pilis
- plica
- plied
- plier
- plies
- plims
- pling
- plink
- polio
- polis
- pulik
- pulis
- pulli
- relic
- relie
- relit
- salic
- salix
- sclim
- sklim
- slice
- slick
- slide
- slier
- slily
- slime
- slims
- slimy
- sling
- slink
- slipe
- slips
- slipt
- slish
- slits
- slive
- solid
- split
- styli
- sylis
- telia
- telic
- thali
- tholi
- tulip
- ugali
- unlid
- unlit
- uplit
- urali
- valid
- valis
- villi
- vlies
- walis
- wilis
- xylic
- ylike
All the words on this list are accepted by Wordle and will give you more clues as to which letters are present or not in the word of the day until you get it right.
Another good tip to get it right as early as possible is to find which other vowels are present in the word of the day to narrow down your options. Beware of words that may have repeated letters and don’t forget to try words you already know first, since Wordle tends to choose more common words as the right answer.
These tips should help you complete your latest Wordle task.