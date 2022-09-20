Wordle game help: 5-letter words with ‘LI’

Wordle is a simple and easy-to-understand game, but it has always had a complexity that can be explored by players interested in digging deeper.

These players started to learn the way the game worked and look for ways to optimize their games. Creating strategies with a statistical basis to not depend on luck.

The strategy of using vowels in the first attempts was abandoned by these players and new words emerged as the best words to start with in Wordle.

The idea is simple, but the research behind it is complex. By analyzing all possible Wordle answers, it is possible to calculate which letters appear to be used the most and what positions they occupy in the words. The calculations can be done in a variety of ways, but a pretty solid option to go by are those offered by WordleBot, the official Wordle assistant for the New York Times.

Subscribing players can have access to in-depth analysis of their daily matches, among other interesting features including comparisons with the average response of that day. The words ranked by WordleBot as the best to start a Wordle game are the following:

CRANE

SLATE

TRACE

SLANT

CRATE

CARTE

Starting with one of these for a few days can prove to be quite useful for any interested player.

If you’ve used your first guesses and only found that the correct answer has the letters ‘LI’, here are some five-letter words with ‘LI’, sorted alphabetically so you’ll have less work to do with filtering your choices by the letters you’ve already eliminated.

Five-letter words with ‘LI’ to try on Wordle

aalii

aioli

alias

alibi

alien

alifs

align

alike

aline

alist

alive

aliya

allis

aulic

belie

biali

blimp

blimy

blind

bling

blini

blink

blins

bliny

blips

bliss

blist

blite

blitz

blive

bolix

calid

calif

calix

ceili

celli

chili

choli

cilia

click

clied

clies

cliff

clift

climb

clime

cline

cling

clink

clint

clipe

clips

clipt

colic

colin

curli

cylix

dalis

delis

dilli

dolia

dulia

eliad

elide

elint

elite

enlit

felid

flick

flics

flied

flier

flies

flimp

flims

fling

flint

flips

flirs

flirt

flisk

flite

flits

flitt

folia

folic

folie

folio

gelid

gibli

glial

glias

glibs

glide

gliff

glift

glike

glime

glims

glint

glisk

glits

glitz

gusli

halid

helio

helix

hylic

iliac

iliad

ilial

ilium

kalif

kalis

kelim

kilim

klick

klieg

kliks

kylie

kylin

kylix

liana

liane

liang

liard

liars

liart

libel

liber

libra

libri

lichi

licht

licit

licks

lidar

lidos

liefs

liege

liens

liers

lieus

lieve

lifer

lifes

lifts

ligan

liger

ligge

light

ligne

liked

liken

liker

likes

likin

lilac

lills

lilos

lilts

liman

limas

limax

limba

limbi

limbo

limbs

limby

limed

limen

limes

limey

limit

limma

limns

limos

limpa

limps

linac

linch

linds

lindy

lined

linen

liner

lines

liney

linga

lingo

lings

lingy

linin

links

linky

linns

linny

linos

lints

linty

linum

linux

lions

lipid

lipin

lipos

lippy

liras

lirks

lirot

lisks

lisle

lisps

lists

litai

litas

lited

liter

lites

lithe

litho

liths

litre

lived

liven

liver

lives

livid

livor

livre

malic

malik

malis

melic

melik

milia

mooli

nelis

obeli

oboli

oculi

olios

olive

ollie

ovoli

oxlip

paoli

pilis

plica

plied

plier

plies

plims

pling

plink

polio

polis

pulik

pulis

pulli

relic

relie

relit

salic

salix

sclim

sklim

slice

slick

slide

slier

slily

slime

slims

slimy

sling

slink

slipe

slips

slipt

slish

slits

slive

solid

split

styli

sylis

telia

telic

thali

tholi

tulip

ugali

unlid

unlit

uplit

urali

valid

valis

villi

vlies

walis

wilis

xylic

ylike

All the words on this list are accepted by Wordle and will give you more clues as to which letters are present or not in the word of the day until you get it right.

Another good tip to get it right as early as possible is to find which other vowels are present in the word of the day to narrow down your options. Beware of words that may have repeated letters and don’t forget to try words you already know first, since Wordle tends to choose more common words as the right answer.

These tips should help you complete your latest Wordle task.