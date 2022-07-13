Wordle game help: 5-letter words with ‘LAN’

Wordle is a game where players have to discover a different secret word every day. There are six attempts to get it right and the only clues are the letters that have already been used in previous attempts.

It may seem complicated to some, but the game is simple and intuitive. The rules are short and well illustrated with examples. This makes Wordle accessible to an audience of different ages who can enjoy it without too much commitment on both desktop and mobile devices.

After the final results are presented, a window with the share button makes many players post their experiences on their social networks without spoilers for those who haven’t played yet. All this success has led to numerous different versions of Wordle.

If you haven’t solved the Wordle daily challenge and you only know that the correct answer has the letters ‘LAN’, but you don’t know what to guess next, here are five-letter words with ‘LAN’, sorted alphabetically.

Five-letter words with ‘LAN’ to try on Wordle

aland

alane

alang

alans

alant

bland

blank

clang

clank

clans

eland

elans

flank

flans

gland

glans

lanai

lance

lanch

lands

lanes

lanky

llano

plane

plank

plans

plant

slang

slank

slant

solan

tolan

uhlan

ulans

xylan

yulan

All the words on this list are accepted by Wordle and will give you more clues as to which letters are present or not in the word of the day until you get it right. Another good tip to get it right as early as possible is to find which other vowels are present in the word of the day to narrow down your options. Beware of words that may have repeated letters and don’t forget to try words you already know first, since Wordle tends to choose more common words as the right answer.

These tips should help you complete your latest Wordle task.