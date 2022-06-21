Wordle game help: 5-letter words with ‘L’ and ‘T’

Wordle is a web-based puzzle that challenges players with figuring out a different five-letter word every day. The word must exist in English, but that is all you know before you start guessing. From then on, you have up to six tries and 24 hours to guess correctly before a new word appears. The letters in each guess will provide valuable information because they will change colors to indicate if they’re part of the word or not and if they are in the correct position.

With that, players have developed some strategies to start the game with as much information as possible, debating which would be the best word to begin your guesses with. But each day is different, so strategies also work differently depending on the word that Wordle picked for the day. Even longtime players may find themselves stuck after finding a couple of letters, in need of some inspiration to figure out where to go next.

If today you found an “L” and a “T” somewhere in your Wordle word guesses, here is a list of possible words that contain both of those letters.

Five-letter words with “L” and “T” to try on Wordle

ADULT

AGLET

ALANT

ALATE

ALERT

ALIST

ALLOT

ALOFT

ALTAR

ALTER

ALTHO

ALTOS

APTLY

ARTAL

ARTEL

ATILT

ATLAS

ATOLL

BALTI

BELTS

BETEL

BLAST

BLATE

BLATS

BLEAT

BLENT

BLEST

BLETS

BLITE

BLITZ

BLOAT

BLOTS

BLUET

BLUNT

BLURT

BOLTS

BOTEL

BOULT

BUILT

BUTLE

BUTYL

CELTS

CLAPT

CLAST

CLEAT

CLEFT

CLEPT

CLIFT

CLIPT

CLOOT

CLOTH

CLOTS

CLOUT

COLTS

CULET

CULTI

CULTS

DEALT

DELFT

DELTA

DELTS

DOLTS

DOTAL

DWELT

ECLAT

ELATE

ELECT

ELINT

ELITE

ELUTE

ETHYL

EXALT

EXTOL

EXULT

FATAL

FATLY

FAULT

FELTS

FELTY

FETAL

FILET

FILTH

FITLY

FLATS

FLEET

FLINT

FLIRT

FLITE

FLITS

FLOAT

FLOTA

FLOUT

FLUTE

FLUTY

FLUYT

FLYTE

GAULT

GELTS

GILTS

GLEET

GLINT

GLITZ

GLOAT

GLOST

GLOUT

GLUTE

GLUTS

GUILT

HALTS

HELOT

HILTS

HOLTS

HOTEL

HOTLY

INLET

ISLET

ISTLE

IXTLE

JILTS

JOLTS

JOLTY

KELTS

KETOL

KILTS

KILTY

KLUTZ

KNELT

LAITH

LAITY

LARNT

LASTS

LATCH

LATED

LATEN

LATER

LATEX

LATHE

LATHI

LATHS

LATHY

LATKE

LATTE

LEANT

LEAPT

LEAST

LEETS

LEFTS

LEFTY

LEGIT

LENTO

LEPTA

LETCH

LETHE

LETUP

LICHT

LICIT

LIFTS

LIGHT

LILTS

LIMIT

LINTS

LINTY

LIROT

LISTS

LITAI

LITAS

LITER

LITES

LITHE

LITHO

LITRE

LOATH

LOFTS

LOFTY

LOOTS

LOTAH

LOTAS

LOTIC

LOTOS

LOTTE

LOTTO

LOTUS

LOUTS

LOVAT

LUNET

LUNTS

LUSTS

LUSTY

LUTEA

LUTED

LUTES

LYART

LYTIC

LYTTA

MALTS

MALTY

MELTS

MELTY

METAL

METOL

MILTS

MILTY

MOLTO

MOLTS

MOTEL

MOULT

MULCT

NATAL

NOTAL

OCTAL

OCTYL

OWLET

PALET

PATLY

PELTS

PETAL

PILOT

PLAIT

PLANT

PLATE

PLATS

PLATY

PLEAT

PLOTS

PLOTZ

PLUOT

POULT

QUILT

RATAL

RATEL

RELET

RELIT

ROTLS

SALAT

SALTS

SALTY

SALUT

SAULT

SETAL

SHALT

SILTS

SILTY

SLANT

SLATE

SLATS

SLATY

SLEET

SLEPT

SLIPT

SLITS

SLOTH

SLOTS

SMALT

SMELT

SMOLT

SOTOL

SPELT

SPILT

SPLAT

SPLIT

STALE

STALK

STALL

STEAL

STEEL

STELA

STELE

STILE

STILL

STILT

STOLE

STOOL

STULL

STYLE

STYLI

TABLA

TABLE

TAELS

TAILS

TALAR

TALAS

TALCS

TALCY

TALER

TALES

TALKS

TALKY

TALLS

TALLY

TALON

TALUK

TALUS

TAMAL

TAXOL

TEALS

TEELS

TELAE

TELAR

TELCO

TELES

TELEX

TELIA

TELIC

TELLS

TELLY

TELOI

TELOS

TEPAL

TESLA

THALI

THILL

THIOL

THIRL

THOLE

THURL

TICAL

TIDAL

TILAK

TILDE

TILED

TILER

TILES

TILLS

TILTH

TILTS

TIRLS

TITLE

TOILE

TOILS

TOLAN

TOLAR

TOLAS

TOLED

TOLES

TOLLS

TOLTS

TOLUS

TOLYL

TONAL

TOOLS

TOTAL

TOWEL

TRAIL

TRAWL

TRIAL

TRILL

TRIOL

TROLL

TRULL

TRULY

TUBAL

TUILE

TULES

TULIP

TULLE

TULSI

TWILL

TWIRL

TYPAL

ULTRA

UNLET

UNLIT

UNTIL

UPLIT

UTILE

VALET

VAULT

VELDT

VITAL

VOLTA

VOLTE

VOLTI

VOLTS

WALTZ

WELTS

WETLY

WILTS

ZLOTE

ZLOTY

Your next step should be narrowing down the list to better fit your needs. That means filtering letters you already know are not part of the answer and using your next guesses to obtain as much information as you can. Now is a good time to find out what are the vowels in the word, a strategy several people use to start the game. In this guide, you will find some vowel-heavy words, with three or more vowels, and you can choose from those. That should give you enough information on the letters to guess the answer correctly, or at least get close enough. Also, keep in mind some of the words above are plural forms, which Wordle will never pick as the daily word, so avoid them if you’re running low on tries.

If you’re still unsure and don’t want to wait until Wordle resets at midnight local time, you can always look up the answer to today’s puzzle (which we update around 12am CT).