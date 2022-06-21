Wordle game help: 5-letter words with ‘L’ and ‘T’

Wordle is a web-based puzzle that challenges players with figuring out a different five-letter word every day. The word must exist in English, but that is all you know before you start guessing. From then on, you have up to six tries and 24 hours to guess correctly before a new word appears. The letters in each guess will provide valuable information because they will change colors to indicate if they’re part of the word or not and if they are in the correct position.
With that, players have developed some strategies to start the game with as much information as possible, debating which would be the best word to begin your guesses with. But each day is different, so strategies also work differently depending on the word that Wordle picked for the day. Even longtime players may find themselves stuck after finding a couple of letters, in need of some inspiration to figure out where to go next.
If today you found an “L” and a “T” somewhere in your Wordle word guesses, here is a list of possible words that contain both of those letters.
Five-letter words with “L” and “T” to try on Wordle
- ADULT
- AGLET
- ALANT
- ALATE
- ALERT
- ALIST
- ALLOT
- ALOFT
- ALTAR
- ALTER
- ALTHO
- ALTOS
- APTLY
- ARTAL
- ARTEL
- ATILT
- ATLAS
- ATOLL
- BALTI
- BELTS
- BETEL
- BLAST
- BLATE
- BLATS
- BLEAT
- BLENT
- BLEST
- BLETS
- BLITE
- BLITZ
- BLOAT
- BLOTS
- BLUET
- BLUNT
- BLURT
- BOLTS
- BOTEL
- BOULT
- BUILT
- BUTLE
- BUTYL
- CELTS
- CLAPT
- CLAST
- CLEAT
- CLEFT
- CLEPT
- CLIFT
- CLIPT
- CLOOT
- CLOTH
- CLOTS
- CLOUT
- COLTS
- CULET
- CULTI
- CULTS
- DEALT
- DELFT
- DELTA
- DELTS
- DOLTS
- DOTAL
- DWELT
- ECLAT
- ELATE
- ELECT
- ELINT
- ELITE
- ELUTE
- ETHYL
- EXALT
- EXTOL
- EXULT
- FATAL
- FATLY
- FAULT
- FELTS
- FELTY
- FETAL
- FILET
- FILTH
- FITLY
- FLATS
- FLEET
- FLINT
- FLIRT
- FLITE
- FLITS
- FLOAT
- FLOTA
- FLOUT
- FLUTE
- FLUTY
- FLUYT
- FLYTE
- GAULT
- GELTS
- GILTS
- GLEET
- GLINT
- GLITZ
- GLOAT
- GLOST
- GLOUT
- GLUTE
- GLUTS
- GUILT
- HALTS
- HELOT
- HILTS
- HOLTS
- HOTEL
- HOTLY
- INLET
- ISLET
- ISTLE
- IXTLE
- JILTS
- JOLTS
- JOLTY
- KELTS
- KETOL
- KILTS
- KILTY
- KLUTZ
- KNELT
- LAITH
- LAITY
- LARNT
- LASTS
- LATCH
- LATED
- LATEN
- LATER
- LATEX
- LATHE
- LATHI
- LATHS
- LATHY
- LATKE
- LATTE
- LEANT
- LEAPT
- LEAST
- LEETS
- LEFTS
- LEFTY
- LEGIT
- LENTO
- LEPTA
- LETCH
- LETHE
- LETUP
- LICHT
- LICIT
- LIFTS
- LIGHT
- LILTS
- LIMIT
- LINTS
- LINTY
- LIROT
- LISTS
- LITAI
- LITAS
- LITER
- LITES
- LITHE
- LITHO
- LITRE
- LOATH
- LOFTS
- LOFTY
- LOOTS
- LOTAH
- LOTAS
- LOTIC
- LOTOS
- LOTTE
- LOTTO
- LOTUS
- LOUTS
- LOVAT
- LUNET
- LUNTS
- LUSTS
- LUSTY
- LUTEA
- LUTED
- LUTES
- LYART
- LYTIC
- LYTTA
- MALTS
- MALTY
- MELTS
- MELTY
- METAL
- METOL
- MILTS
- MILTY
- MOLTO
- MOLTS
- MOTEL
- MOULT
- MULCT
- NATAL
- NOTAL
- OCTAL
- OCTYL
- OWLET
- PALET
- PATLY
- PELTS
- PETAL
- PILOT
- PLAIT
- PLANT
- PLATE
- PLATS
- PLATY
- PLEAT
- PLOTS
- PLOTZ
- PLUOT
- POULT
- QUILT
- RATAL
- RATEL
- RELET
- RELIT
- ROTLS
- SALAT
- SALTS
- SALTY
- SALUT
- SAULT
- SETAL
- SHALT
- SILTS
- SILTY
- SLANT
- SLATE
- SLATS
- SLATY
- SLEET
- SLEPT
- SLIPT
- SLITS
- SLOTH
- SLOTS
- SMALT
- SMELT
- SMOLT
- SOTOL
- SPELT
- SPILT
- SPLAT
- SPLIT
- STALE
- STALK
- STALL
- STEAL
- STEEL
- STELA
- STELE
- STILE
- STILL
- STILT
- STOLE
- STOOL
- STULL
- STYLE
- STYLI
- TABLA
- TABLE
- TAELS
- TAILS
- TALAR
- TALAS
- TALCS
- TALCY
- TALER
- TALES
- TALKS
- TALKY
- TALLS
- TALLY
- TALON
- TALUK
- TALUS
- TAMAL
- TAXOL
- TEALS
- TEELS
- TELAE
- TELAR
- TELCO
- TELES
- TELEX
- TELIA
- TELIC
- TELLS
- TELLY
- TELOI
- TELOS
- TEPAL
- TESLA
- THALI
- THILL
- THIOL
- THIRL
- THOLE
- THURL
- TICAL
- TIDAL
- TILAK
- TILDE
- TILED
- TILER
- TILES
- TILLS
- TILTH
- TILTS
- TIRLS
- TITLE
- TOILE
- TOILS
- TOLAN
- TOLAR
- TOLAS
- TOLED
- TOLES
- TOLLS
- TOLTS
- TOLUS
- TOLYL
- TONAL
- TOOLS
- TOTAL
- TOWEL
- TRAIL
- TRAWL
- TRIAL
- TRILL
- TRIOL
- TROLL
- TRULL
- TRULY
- TUBAL
- TUILE
- TULES
- TULIP
- TULLE
- TULSI
- TWILL
- TWIRL
- TYPAL
- ULTRA
- UNLET
- UNLIT
- UNTIL
- UPLIT
- UTILE
- VALET
- VAULT
- VELDT
- VITAL
- VOLTA
- VOLTE
- VOLTI
- VOLTS
- WALTZ
- WELTS
- WETLY
- WILTS
- ZLOTE
- ZLOTY
Your next step should be narrowing down the list to better fit your needs. That means filtering letters you already know are not part of the answer and using your next guesses to obtain as much information as you can. Now is a good time to find out what are the vowels in the word, a strategy several people use to start the game. In this guide, you will find some vowel-heavy words, with three or more vowels, and you can choose from those. That should give you enough information on the letters to guess the answer correctly, or at least get close enough. Also, keep in mind some of the words above are plural forms, which Wordle will never pick as the daily word, so avoid them if you’re running low on tries.
If you’re still unsure and don’t want to wait until Wordle resets at midnight local time, you can always look up the answer to today’s puzzle (which we update around 12am CT).