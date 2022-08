Wordle game help: 5-letter words with ‘K’

Since its October 2021 release, Wordle has become a popular way for players to start or end the day with a fun challenge. Each day, the game will pick a new five-letter mystery word, and you have a maximum of six tries and 24 hours to guess it. There are no clues to start; all you need to do is enter a valid word as the first guess, and the letters in it will change colors if they are present in the answer.

If the only letter you found over your first couple of guesses today was “K,” you might need some inspiration. Check out the list and guide below for a few ideas.

Five-letter words with “K” to try on Wordle

ABACK

ABAKA

ACKEE

ACOCK

AKEES

AKELA

AKENE

ALACK

ALIKE

ALKIE

ALKYD

ALKYL

AMOKS

AMUCK

ANKHS

ANKLE

ANKUS

APEAK

APEEK

ARAKS

ASKED

ASKER

ASKEW

ASKOI

ASKOS

AWAKE

AWOKE

AZUKI

BABKA

BACKS

BAKED

BAKER

BAKES

BALKS

BALKY

BANKS

BARKS

BARKY

BASKS

BATIK

BAULK

BAWKS

BEAKS

BEAKY

BECKS

BERKS

BIKED

BIKER

BIKES

BIKIE

BILKS

BIRKS

BISKS

BLACK

BLANK

BLEAK

BLINK

BLOCK

BLOKE

BOCKS

BOKEH

BONKS

BOOKS

BORKS

BOSKS

BOSKY

BRAKE

BRAKY

BRANK

BREAK

BRICK

BRINK

BRISK

BROCK

BROKE

BROOK

BRUSK

BUCKO

BUCKS

BULKS

BULKY

BUNKO

BUNKS

BURKA

BURKE

BURKS

BUSKS

CAKED

CAKES

CAKEY

CALKS

CARKS

CASKS

CASKY

CAULK

CHALK

CHARK

CHECK

CHEEK

CHICK

CHOCK

CHOKE

CHOKY

CHOOK

CHUCK

CHUNK

CLACK

CLANK

CLEEK

CLERK

CLICK

CLINK

CLOAK

CLOCK

CLONK

CLUCK

CLUNK

COCKS

COCKY

COKED

COKES

CONKS

CONKY

COOKS

COOKY

CORKS

CORKY

CRACK

CRAKE

CRANK

CREAK

CREEK

CRICK

CROAK

CROCK

CROOK

CRUCK

CRUNK

CUKES

CUSKS

DARKS

DAWKS

DECKS

DEKED

DEKES

DEKKO

DESKS

DHAKS

DHIKR

DICKY

DIKED

DIKER

DIKES

DINKS

DINKY

DIRKS

DISKS

DOCKS

DORKS

DORKY

DRAKE

DRANK

DRECK

DREKS

DRINK

DROKE

DROUK

DRUNK

DUCKS

DUCKY

DUKED

DUKES

DUMKA

DUMKY

DUNKS

DUSKS

DUSKY

DYKED

DYKES

EBOOK

EIKON

EKING

EKKAS

ENOKI

ENSKY

ESKAR

ESKER

EVOKE

FAKED

FAKER

FAKES

FAKEY

FAKIE

FAKIR

FECKS

FILKS

FINKS

FLACK

FLAKE

FLAKY

FLANK

FLASK

FLECK

FLICK

FLOCK

FLUKE

FLUKY

FLUNK

FOLKS

FOLKY

FORKS

FORKY

FRACK

FRANK

FREAK

FRISK

FROCK

FUNKS

FUNKY

FYKES

GAWKS

GAWKY

GECKO

GECKS

GEEKS

GEEKY

GINKS

GLEEK

GOOKY

GOPIK

GOWKS

GREEK

GROKS

GUCKS

GUNKS

GUNKY

HACEK

HACKS

HAICK

HAIKA

HAIKS

HAIKU

HAKES

HAKIM

HAKUS

HANKS

HANKY

HARKS

HAWKS

HECKS

HICKS

HIKED

HIKER

HIKES

HINKY

HOCKS

HOICK

HOKED

HOKES

HOKEY

HOKKU

HOKUM

HOLKS

HONKS

HOOKA

HOOKS

HOOKY

HOPAK

HORKS

HOWKS

HUCKS

HULKS

HULKY

HUNKS

HUNKY

HUSKS

HUSKY

ICKER

IKATS

IKONS

INKED

INKER

INKLE

IRKED

IROKO

JACKS

JACKY

JAKES

JAUKS

JERKS

JERKY

JINKS

JOCKO

JOCKS

JOCKY

JOKED

JOKER

JOKES

JOKEY

JOOKS

JOUKS

JUKED

JUKES

JUKUS

JUNKS

JUNKY

KABAB

KABAR

KABOB

KADIS

KAFIR

KAGUS

KAIAK

KAIFS

KAILS

KAINS

KAKAS

KAKIS

KALAM

KALES

KALIF

KALPA

KAMES

KAMIK

KANAS

KANES

KANJI

KANZU

KAONS

KAPAS

KAPHS

KAPOK

KAPOW

KAPPA

KAPUS

KAPUT

KARAT

KARMA

KARNS

KAROO

KARRI

KARST

KARTS

KASHA

KATAS

KAURI

KAURY

KAVAS

KAYAK

KAYOS

KAZOO

KBARS

KEBAB

KEBAR

KEBOB

KECKS

KEDGE

KEEFS

KEEKS

KEELS

KEENS

KEEPS

KEETS

KEEVE

KEFIR

KEIRS

KELEP

KELIM

KELLY

KELPS

KELPY

KELTS

KEMPS

KEMPT

KEMPY

KENAF

KENCH

KENDO

KENOS

KENTE

KEPIS

KERBS

KERFS

KERNE

KERNS

KERRY

KETAS

KETCH

KETOL

KEVEL

KEVIL

KEXES

KEYED

KEYER

KHADI

KHAFS

KHAKI

KHANS

KHAPH

KHATS

KHEDA

KHETH

KHETS

KHOUM

KIACK

KIANG

KIBBE

KIBBI

KIBEI

KIBES

KIBLA

KICKS

KICKY

KIDDO

KIDDY

KIEFS

KIERS

KILIM

KILLS

KILNS

KILOS

KILTS

KILTY

KINAS

KINDS

KINES

KINGS

KININ

KINOS

KIOSK

KIPPA

KIRKS

KIRNS

KISSY

KISTS

KITED

KITER

KITES

KITHE

KITHS

KITTY

KIVAS

KIWIS

KLICK

KLIEG

KLIKS

KLONG

KLOOF

KLUGE

KLUTZ

KNACK

KNAPS

KNARS

KNAUR

KNAVE

KNAWE

KNEAD

KNEED

KNEEL

KNEES

KNELL

KNELT

KNIFE

KNISH

KNITS

KNOBS

KNOCK

KNOLL

KNOPS

KNOSP

KNOTS

KNOUT

KNOWN

KNOWS

KNURL

KNURR

KNURS

KOALA

KOANS

KOBOS

KOELS

KOFTA

KOHLS

KOINE

KOJIS

KOKAM

KOKUM

KOLAS

KOLOS

KOMBU

KONKS

KOOKS

KOOKY

KOPEK

KOPHS

KOPJE

KOPPA

KORAI

KORAS

KORAT

KORMA

KORUN

KOTOS

KOTOW

KRAAL

KRAFT

KRAIS

KRAIT

KRAUT

KRAYS

KREEP

KREWE

KRILL

KRONA

KRONE

KROON

KRUBI

KUBIE

KUDOS

KUDUS

KUDZU

KUFIS

KUGEL

KUKRI

KULAK

KULFI

KUMIS

KUMYS

KURTA

KURUS

KUSSO

KVASS

KVELL

KYACK

KYAKS

KYARS

KYATS

KYLIN

KYLIX

KYRIE

KYTES

KYTHE

LACKS

LAKED

LAKER

LAKES

LAKHS

LANKY

LARKS

LARKY

LATKE

LEAKS

LEAKY

LEEKS

LICKS

LIKED

LIKEN

LIKER

LIKES

LINKS

LINKY

LOCKS

LOOKS

LOOKY

LUCKS

LUCKY

LUNKS

LURKS

MACKS

MAKAR

MAKER

MAKES

MAKIS

MAKOS

MANKY

MARKA

MARKS

MASKS

MERKS

MICKY

MIKED

MIKES

MIKRA

MIKVA

MILKS

MILKY

MINKE

MINKS

MIRKS

MIRKY

MOCKS

MOKES

MONKS

MOOKS

MOSKS

MUCKS

MUCKY

MUJIK

MURKS

MURKY

MUSKS

MUSKY

MUZAK

NAKED

NAKFA

NARKS

NARKY

NECKS

NEUKS

NICKS

NIKAH

NOCKS

NOOKS

NUKED

NUKES

OAKED

OAKEN

OAKUM

OCKER

OINKS

OKAPI

OKAYS

OKEHS

OKRAS

OTAKU

PACKS

PAIKS

PARKA

PARKS

PARKY

PASKA

PAWKY

PEAKS

PEAKY

PECKS

PECKY

PEEKS

PEKAN

PEKES

PEKIN

PEKOE

PERKS

PERKY

PESKY

PICKS

PICKY

PIKAS

PIKED

PIKER

PIKES

PIKIS

PINKO

PINKS

PINKY

PLACK

PLANK

PLINK

PLONK

PLUCK

PLUNK

POCKS

POCKY

POKED

POKER

POKES

POKEY

POLKA

POOKA

PORKS

PORKY

PRANK

PRICK

PRINK

PUCKA

PUCKS

PUKED

PUKES

PUKEY

PUKKA

PULIK

PULKA

PULKS

PUNKA

PUNKS

PUNKY

QAPIK

QUACK

QUAKE

QUAKY

QUARK

QUICK

QUIRK

RACKS

RAKED

RAKEE

RAKER

RAKES

RAKIS

RAKUS

RANKS

RECKS

REEKS

REEKY

REIKI

REINK

REKEY

RICKS

RINKS

RISKS

RISKY

ROCKS

ROCKY

ROOKS

ROOKY

RUCKS

RUKHS

RUSKS

RYKED

RYKES

SACKS

SAKER

SAKES

SAKIS

SAKTI

SAMEK

SARKS

SARKY

SCULK

SEEKS

SHACK

SHAKE

SHAKO

SHAKY

SHANK

SHARK

SHEIK

SHIRK

SHOCK

SHOOK

SHTIK

SHUCK

SICKO

SICKS

SIKAS

SIKER

SIKES

SILKS

SILKY

SINKS

SKAGS

SKALD

SKANK

SKATE

SKATS

SKEAN

SKEDS

SKEED

SKEEN

SKEES

SKEET

SKEGS

SKEIN

SKELL

SKELM

SKELP

SKENE

SKEPS

SKEWS

SKIDS

SKIED

SKIER

SKIES

SKIEY

SKIFF

SKILL

SKIMP

SKIMS

SKINK

SKINS

SKINT

SKIPS

SKIRL

SKIRR

SKIRT

SKITE

SKITS

SKIVE

SKOAL

SKOLS

SKORT

SKOSH

SKUAS

SKULK

SKULL

SKUNK

SKYED

SKYEY

SLACK

SLAKE

SLANK

SLEEK

SLICK

SLINK

SLUNK

SMACK

SMEEK

SMERK

SMIRK

SMOCK

SMOKE

SMOKY

SNACK

SNAKE

SNAKY

SNARK

SNEAK

SNECK

SNICK

SNOOK

SNUCK

SOAKS

SOCKO

SOCKS

SOKES

SOKOL

SOOKS

SOUKS

SPAKE

SPANK

SPARK

SPEAK

SPECK

SPIKE

SPIKY

SPOKE

SPOOK

SPUNK

STACK

STAKE

STALK

STANK

STARK

STEAK

STEEK

STICK

STINK

STIRK

STOCK

STOKE

STONK

STOOK

STORK

STUCK

STUNK

SUCKS

SUCKY

SUKHS

SULKS

SULKY

SWANK

SWINK

SYKES

TACKS

TACKY

TAIKO

TAKAS

TAKEN

TAKER

TAKES

TAKIN

TALKS

TALKY

TALUK

TANKA

TANKS

TAROK

TASKS

TEAKS

THACK

THANK

THICK

THINK

THUNK

TICKS

TIKES

TIKIS

TIKKA

TILAK

TOCKS

TOKAY

TOKED

TOKEN

TOKER

TOKES

TORSK

TRACK

TRAIK

TRANK

TREKS

TRICK

TRIKE

TROAK

TROCK

TROKE

TRUCK

TRUNK

TSKED

TUCKS

TUPIK

TURKS

TUSKS

TUSKY

TWEAK

TWERK

TWINK

TYKES

UKASE

UMIAK

VAKIL

VODKA

VOLKS

WACKE

WACKO

WACKS

WACKY

WAKED

WAKEN

WAKER

WAKES

WALKS

WARKS

WAUKS

WEEKS

WEKAS

WHACK

WHELK

WHISK

WICKS

WIKIS

WINKS

WOKEN

WOKER

WONKS

WONKY

WORKS

WRACK

WREAK

WRECK

WRICK

YACKS

YANKS

YAPOK

YARAK

YELKS

YERKS

YEUKS

YEUKY

YIKES

YOCKS

YOKED

YOKEL

YOKES

YOLKS

YOLKY

YONKS

YUCKS

YUCKY

YUKED

YUKES

YUKKY

ZAKAT

ZERKS

ZINKY

ZONKS

ZOOKS

ZOUKS

Even though “K” is not the most common letter in the alphabet, there are still hundreds of options left, which means you still have a long way to go. Start narrowing down the list first by crossing out words containing the “K” in positions where you know it can’t be, like the same place that made it appear yellow. If you have not found any other letters, at least some came out gray, which means you can also cross out all the words that contain any of those.

Then, focus on trying as many different letters as possible, starting from the ones that can give you the most information, and keep changing the position of the “K” until it comes out green. If a space still seems missing, check if one of the letters you already have might be repeated, like the “O” in “SPOOK.” But watch out for the plural forms on the list; they are valid guesses, but Wordle will never pick them as the answer to the challenge.

If you’re still unsure and don’t want to wait until Wordle resets at midnight local time, you can always look up the answer to today’s puzzle (which we update around 12am CT).