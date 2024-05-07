Alan Wake 2 dev Remedy pauses work on free-to-play live service collab with Tencent

Remedy, the studio behind Alan Wake 2, will be stopping development on Project Kestrel, which was a collaboration with Tencent. The company will be focused on other IPs. Even after making the co-op, free-to-play title premium, the studio decided to turn their attention elsewhere.

The creators of Quantum Break have been really active in the last few years, confirming remakes of the first and second Max Payne, a sequel to Control, and several other games that are in development with code names. Tero Virtala, CEO of Remedy, has confirmed that Project Kestrel is in the conceptual stage.

Alan Wake 2. Image via Remedy

With so many games in development, the company decided to focus on titles that are in more advanced stages of development. Remedy quickly clarified this would not result in layoffs of any Kestrel team members, but rather in their transfer to teams finishing the remakes of Max Payne and the expansion of the Control and Alan Wake universes. With this kind of decision, the company will also save on recruitment expenses. Project Condor is also a priority for the studio; the Control spin-off is currently in production.

According to some reports, Alan Wake 2 underperformed for Remedy; apparently, one of the best games of last year didn’t sell as many copies as anticipated. Still, the critically-acclaimed title is clearly a priority.

Upon its initial release in 2019, Control also emerged as one of the top games of the year, revealing its shared universe with Alan Wake. Last year with Alan Wake 2, the shared universe theory was even more developed in the game, and fans are now hoping there is some kind of crossover at some point.

