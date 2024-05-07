The Witcher 3 to receive free, official engine-based mod tools later this month

After nearly nine years of having limited modding support, The Witcher 3 is about to receive its first full-fledged mod tools. This comes several months after developer CD Projekt Red announced it would be working on expanding The Witcher 3’s modding capacity.

CDPR announced the move today and aims to bring the new REDKit modding tools to players on May 21. The REDKit set of tools is based on the game’s Red Engine, which also powered previous titles in the series, as well as Cyberpunk 2077. The developer is moving away from using the proprietary engine in favor of Epic Games’ Unreal Engine, which aims to significantly cut down on development time. The Witcher 3 has had modding tools since its early days, though they were limited in scope and had little access to the deeper parts of the game’s inner workings—all of which should be alleviated with the new REDKit.

The Witcher 3 is one of the most critically acclaimed games of all time. Image via CD Projekt

CDPR opened a test run of its new and improved modding tools over the past few weeks and even launched a Steam workshop page for The Witcher 3. It currently has no mods and was only there to try things out but might be a signal of things to come. Mods are a fantastic way to ensure the longevity of a title, and publishers like Bethesda have embraced them wholeheartedly. While there are outstanding Witcher 3 mods out there already, the REDKit is bound to allow modders to increase the scope of their creativity. Paired with the next-gen upgrade‘s improvements, we may eventually see custom campaigns, quests, and more.

The new REDKit for The Witcher 3 will launch on May 21 for free and be available to all players on the PC platform.

