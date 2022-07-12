Wordle game help: 5-letter words with ‘IG’

Wordle gathers many players in the task of discovering a secret word every day. Each player has six chances to get it and the only clues are the letters of the previous words.

The ease of sharing the results of games without spoilers on social networks was largely responsible for the popularization of Wordle among Internet users.

Many players have already tried to study the best ways to play Wordle to achieve success more consistently. Some of these studies focus on choosing the best word to guess first. Words like ‘CARES’ and ‘ARISE’ have some of the most common letters to be seen in Wordle answers in good positions, so it’s very likely that at least some letters will turn yellow or even green in these cases.

However, the word ‘SLATE’ is probably the word that leaves the fewest guesses left on average. Sometimes reducing the options to just hundreds of words.

In any case, difficulties in finding the correct Wordle answer are common, and a little help can make a big difference. If you’ve used your first few tries and only discovered that the secret word of the day has the letters ‘IG’, here are some five-letter words with ‘IG’, sorted alphabetically so you have less trouble filtering your choices by the letters that you already eliminated.

Five-letter words with ‘IG’ to try on Wordle

align

amiga

amigo

atigi

beige

beigy

bewig

biggy

bight

bigly

bigos

bigot

brigs

cigar

ciggy

coign

deign

dight

digit

eight

feign

fight

frigs

gigas

gighe

gigot

gigue

grigs

heigh

highs

hight

igged

igloo

iglus

jiggy

laigh

ligan

liger

light

miggs

might

neigh

nighs

night

piggy

pigmy

prigs

reign

rejig

renig

rerig

right

rigid

rigor

saiga

sighs

sight

sigil

sigla

sigma

signa

signs

sprig

staig

swigs

taiga

thigh

tiger

tight

tigon

trigo

trigs

twigs

unrig

vigas

vigia

vigil

vigor

weigh

whigs

wigan

wiggy

wight

All the words on this list are accepted by Wordle and will give you more clues as to which letters are present or not in the word of the day until you get it right. Another good tip to get it right as early as possible is to find which other vowels are present in the word of the day to narrow down your options. Beware of words that may have repeated letters and don’t forget to try words you already know first, since Wordle tends to choose more common words as the right answer.

These tips should help you complete your latest Wordle task.