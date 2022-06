Wordle game help: 5-letter words with ‘I’ and ‘T’

For longtime Wordle players, most days will be easy enough. Each day, the game will pick a different five-letter word to guess in up to six tries. Maybe, by now, you have even found or developed a strategy that can guarantee your win, like having a specific set of words to try first. Those tend to be the key because there are no clues except the letters in the guesses—they change colors to indicate where (and if) they are in the word.

But in case you’re feeling stuck or your strategy isn’t taking you as far as you wanted, you can check out word lists that fit the clues you already have. For example, if you only found the letters “I” and “T.” If that is your case, the list below should help give you some inspiration.

Five-letter words with “I” and “T” to try on Wordle

ACTIN

ADITS

ADMIT

AFRIT

AGIST

AGITA

AIRTH

AIRTS

AITCH

ALIST

AMBIT

AMITY

AMRIT

ANTIC

ANTIS

ASTIR

ATIGI

ATILT

ATRIA

ATRIP

ATTIC

AUDIT

AWAIT

AXITE

BAITH

BAITS

BALTI

BATIK

BEFIT

BIDET

BIGHT

BIGOT

BINIT

BINTS

BIONT

BIOTA

BIRTH

BITCH

BITER

BITES

BITSY

BITTS

BITTY

BLITE

BLITZ

BOITE

BRITH

BRITS

BRITT

BRUIT

BUILT

CACTI

CESTI

CHITS

CISTS

CITED

CITER

CITES

CIVET

CLIFT

CLIPT

COATI

CRITS

CUBIT

CULTI

CUNIT

CUTIE

CUTIN

CUTIS

DAVIT

DEBIT

DEIST

DEITY

DEMIT

DHOTI

DHUTI

DICOT

DICTA

DICTY

DIDST

DIETS

DIGHT

DIGIT

DINTS

DIRTS

DIRTY

DITAS

DITCH

DITES

DITSY

DITTO

DITTY

DITZY

DIVOT

DIXIT

DOITS

DRIFT

DRIPT

DROIT

DUITS

EDICT

EDITS

EEJIT

EIGHT

ELINT

ELITE

EMITS

ENTIA

ETHIC

ETICS

ETUIS

EVICT

EVITE

EXIST

EXITS

FAINT

FAITH

FEINT

FEIST

FETID

FIATS

FIFTH

FIFTY

FIGHT

FILET

FILTH

FIRST

FIRTH

FISTS

FITCH

FITLY

FIXIT

FLINT

FLIRT

FLITE

FLITS

FOIST

FRITH

FRITS

FRITT

FRITZ

FRUIT

GAITS

GIANT

GIFTS

GIGOT

GILTS

GIRTH

GIRTS

GISTS

GITCH

GITES

GLINT

GLITZ

GRIFT

GRIOT

GRIPT

GRIST

GRITH

GRITS

GUILT

HABIT

HAINT

HEIST

HIGHT

HILTS

HINTS

HISTS

HITCH

HOIST

ICTIC

ICTUS

IDENT

IDIOT

IKATS

INAPT

INEPT

INERT

INGOT

INLET

INPUT

INSET

INTER

INTIS

INTRO

IOTAS

IRATE

ISLET

ISTLE

ITCHY

ITEMS

ITHER

IXTLE

JILTS

JOINT

JOIST

KILTS

KILTY

KISTS

KITED

KITER

KITES

KITHE

KITHS

KITTY

KNITS

KRAIT

LAITH

LAITY

LATHI

LEGIT

LICHT

LICIT

LIFTS

LIGHT

LILTS

LIMIT

LINTS

LINTY

LIROT

LISTS

LITAI

LITAS

LITER

LITES

LITHE

LITHO

LITRE

LOTIC

LYTIC

MAIST

MATIN

MERIT

METIS

MIDST

MIGHT

MILTS

MILTY

MINTS

MINTY

MIRTH

MISTS

MISTY

MITER

MITES

MITIS

MITRE

MITTS

MOIST

MOTIF

MUFTI

NEIST

NIFTY

NIGHT

NINTH

NITER

NITES

NITID

NITON

NITRE

NITRO

NITTY

OBITS

ODIST

OMITS

ONTIC

OOTID

OPTIC

ORBIT

OSTIA

PAINT

PATIN

PATIO

PETIT

PETTI

PEWIT

PICOT

PIETA

PIETY

PILOT

PINOT

PINTA

PINTO

PINTS

PIPET

PIPIT

PISTE

PITAS

PITCH

PITHS

PITHY

PITON

PITOT

PITTA

PIVOT

PLAIT

POINT

POSIT

PRINT

PUTTI

QUBIT

QUIET

QUILT

QUINT

QUIRT

QUITE

QUITS

QUOIT

RAITA

RATIO

RECIT

RECTI

REFIT

RELIT

REMIT

RESIT

RETIA

RETIE

RIANT

RIATA

RIFTS

RIGHT

RIOTS

RITES

RITZY

RIVET

ROSTI

ROTIS

RUTIN

SAINT

SAITH

SAKTI

SATIN

SATIS

SENTI

SHIFT

SHIRT

SHIST

SHTIK

SIFTS

SIGHT

SILTS

SILTY

SITAR

SITED

SITES

SITUP

SITUS

SIXTE

SIXTH

SIXTY

SKINT

SKIRT

SKITE

SKITS

SLIPT

SLITS

SMITE

SMITH

SNITS

SPAIT

SPILT

SPIRT

SPITE

SPITS

SPITZ

SPLIT

SPRIT

STAID

STAIG

STAIN

STAIR

STEIN

STICH

STICK

STIED

STIES

STIFF

STILE

STILL

STILT

STIME

STIMY

STING

STINK

STINT

STIPE

STIRK

STIRP

STIRS

STOAI

STOIC

STRIA

STRIP

STYLI

SUINT

SUITE

SUITS

SWIFT

SWITH

TABID

TACIT

TAFIA

TAIGA

TAIKO

TAILS

TAINS

TAINT

TAKIN

TAMIS

TAPIR

TAPIS

TARSI

TAWIE

TAXIS

TEIID

TEIND

TEINS

TELIA

TELIC

TELOI

TEMPI

TENIA

TEPID

TERAI

TETRI

THALI

THEIN

THEIR

THICK

THIEF

THIGH

THILL

THINE

THING

THINK

THINS

THIOL

THIRD

THIRL

THRIP

THYMI

TIANS

TIARA

TIBIA

TICAL

TICKS

TIDAL

TIDED

TIDES

TIERS

TIFFS

TIGER

TIGHT

TIGON

TIKES

TIKIS

TIKKA

TILAK

TILDE

TILED

TILER

TILES

TILLS

TILTH

TILTS

TIMED

TIMER

TIMES

TIMID

TINCT

TINEA

TINED

TINES

TINGE

TINGS

TINNY

TINTS

TIPIS

TIPPY

TIPSY

TIRED

TIRES

TIRLS

TIROS

TITAN

TITCH

TITER

TITHE

TITIS

TITLE

TITRE

TIYIN

TIYNS

TIZES

TIZZY

TOILE

TOILS

TOITS

TONDI

TONIC

TOPHI

TOPIC

TOPIS

TOPOI

TORIC

TORII

TORSI

TOWIE

TOXIC

TOXIN

TRAGI

TRAIK

TRAIL

TRAIN

TRAIT

TRIAC

TRIAD

TRIAL

TRIBE

TRICE

TRICK

TRIED

TRIER

TRIES

TRIGO

TRIGS

TRIKE

TRILL

TRIMS

TRINE

TRIOL

TRIOS

TRIPE

TRIPS

TRITE

TROIS

TSADI

TUILE

TULIP

TULSI

TUMID

TUNIC

TUPIK

TUTTI

TWAIN

TWICE

TWIER

TWIGS

TWILL

TWINE

TWINK

TWINS

TWINY

TWIRL

TWIRP

TWIST

TWITS

TWIXT

TYING

TYIYN

TYPIC

UNFIT

UNITE

UNITS

UNITY

UNLIT

UNTIE

UNTIL

UNWIT

UPLIT

UTERI

UTILE

VATIC

VIRTU

VISIT

VISTA

VITAE

VITAL

VITTA

VIVAT

VOLTI

VOMIT

WAIST

WAITS

WHIPT

WHIST

WHITE

WHITS

WHITY

WIDTH

WIFTY

WIGHT

WILTS

WISTS

WITAN

WITCH

WITED

WITES

WITHE

WITHY

WITTY

WRIST

WRITE

WRITS

XYSTI

YETIS

YIRTH

ZIBET

ZITIS

ZIZIT

Since you already found a vowel, there’s a chance it will be the only one in the word, so checking for more vowels might not be useful. If you still want to do that and feel like it could help, this guide has some suggestions of words you can use. But perhaps the most useful strategy right now is to try words with the letters that appear the most frequently on the list above, including consonants and some other vowels.

Those are, respectively, “S,” “E,” and “R.” Keep in mind plural forms will never be the answer to the Wordle puzzle, so you should avoid them if you’re running low on guesses.

If you’re still unsure and don’t want to wait until Wordle resets at midnight local time, you can always look up the answer to today’s puzzle (which we update around 12am CT).