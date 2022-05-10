Wordle Game Help: 5-letter words with ‘I,’ ‘E,’ and ‘N’ in them

Wordle, the word-guessing puzzle created by Josh Wardle, has become a part of many players’ daily routines. Each day, the game will pick a different five-letter word, which is the same for all players in the world, and you have 24 hours to guess it in up to six tries. There are no clues but the letters themselves, and there are also few restrictions as to what the guesses should be.
Being vague means there is a good chance you might get stuck. Most players have found or developed winning strategies, but there may always be those days when you find two or three letters and can’t recall any words with all of them. To help you get inspiration, we have compiled a list of five-letter words that contain “I,” “E,” and “N.”
Five-letter words with “I,” “E,” and “N” in them to try on Wordle
- ALIEN
- ALINE
- AMINE
- ANILE
- ANIME
- ANISE
- AZINE
- BEGIN
- BEING
- BENNI
- BINER
- BINES
- BINGE
- BRINE
- CHINE
- CINES
- CLINE
- DEIGN
- DENIM
- DIENE
- DINED
- DINER
- DINES
- DINGE
- DIZEN
- DWINE
- EIKON
- EKING
- ELAIN
- ELFIN
- ELINT
- ELOIN
- ENNUI
- ENOKI
- ENTIA
- ENVOI
- EOSIN
- EXINE
- EXING
- EYING
- FEIGN
- FEINT
- FIEND
- FINED
- FINER
- FINES
- GENIC
- GENIE
- GENII
- GENIP
- GIVEN
- GWINE
- GYNIE
- HEMIN
- HINGE
- IDENT
- IMINE
- INANE
- INBYE
- INDEX
- INDIE
- INDUE
- INEPT
- INERT
- INFER
- INGLE
- INKED
- INKER
- INKLE
- INLET
- INNED
- INNER
- INSET
- INTER
- INURE
- IRONE
- KINES
- KNIFE
- KOINE
- LENIS
- LEVIN
- LIANE
- LIENS
- LIKEN
- LIMEN
- LINED
- LINEN
- LINER
- LINES
- LINEY
- LIVEN
- MEINY
- MIENS
- MINAE
- MINCE
- MINED
- MINER
- MINES
- MINKE
- MIZEN
- MONIE
- NAEVI
- NAIVE
- NEIFS
- NEIGH
- NEIST
- NEWIE
- NICER
- NICHE
- NIDED
- NIDES
- NIECE
- NIEVE
- NINER
- NINES
- NISEI
- NITER
- NITES
- NITRE
- NIXED
- NIXES
- NIXIE
- NOISE
- NUDIE
- OLEIN
- OPINE
- OVINE
- PEINS
- PEKIN
- PENIS
- PENNI
- PINED
- PINES
- PINEY
- REIGN
- REINK
- REINS
- RENIG
- RENIN
- REPIN
- RESIN
- REWIN
- RINSE
- RIPEN
- RISEN
- RIVEN
- SEGNI
- SEINE
- SENGI
- SENTI
- SERIN
- SHINE
- SINCE
- SINES
- SINEW
- SINGE
- SIREN
- SKEIN
- SNIDE
- SNIPE
- SPINE
- STEIN
- SWINE
- TEIND
- TEINS
- TENIA
- THEIN
- THINE
- TINEA
- TINED
- TINES
- TINGE
- TRINE
- TWINE
- UNITE
- UNTIE
- URINE
- VEINS
- VEINY
- VENIN
- VIMEN
- VINED
- VINES
- VIXEN
- WHINE
- WIDEN
- WINCE
- WINED
- WINES
- WINEY
- WINZE
- WIZEN
- XENIA
- XENIC
- YINCE
- ZEINS
- ZINEB
- ZINES
Several of those words are less common, so you might want to avoid them, because Wordle rarely picks uncommon words for the daily challenge. The same goes for plural forms, which will never be the chosen word. Cross-check the letters you already found on your own, so you can narrow down the list and get the right answer.
If you’re still unsure and don’t want to wait until Wordle resets at midnight local time, you can always look up the answer to today’s puzzle (which we update around 12am CT).