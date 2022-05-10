Wordle Game Help: 5-letter words with ‘I,’ ‘E,’ and ‘N’ in them

Wordle, the word-guessing puzzle created by Josh Wardle, has become a part of many players’ daily routines. Each day, the game will pick a different five-letter word, which is the same for all players in the world, and you have 24 hours to guess it in up to six tries. There are no clues but the letters themselves, and there are also few restrictions as to what the guesses should be.

Being vague means there is a good chance you might get stuck. Most players have found or developed winning strategies, but there may always be those days when you find two or three letters and can’t recall any words with all of them. To help you get inspiration, we have compiled a list of five-letter words that contain “I,” “E,” and “N.”

Five-letter words with “I,” “E,” and “N” in them to try on Wordle

ALIEN

ALINE

AMINE

ANILE

ANIME

ANISE

AZINE

BEGIN

BEING

BENNI

BINER

BINES

BINGE

BRINE

CHINE

CINES

CLINE

DEIGN

DENIM

DIENE

DINED

DINER

DINES

DINGE

DIZEN

DWINE

EIKON

EKING

ELAIN

ELFIN

ELINT

ELOIN

ENNUI

ENOKI

ENTIA

ENVOI

EOSIN

EXINE

EXING

EYING

FEIGN

FEINT

FIEND

FINED

FINER

FINES

GENIC

GENIE

GENII

GENIP

GIVEN

GWINE

GYNIE

HEMIN

HINGE

IDENT

IMINE

INANE

INBYE

INDEX

INDIE

INDUE

INEPT

INERT

INFER

INGLE

INKED

INKER

INKLE

INLET

INNED

INNER

INSET

INTER

INURE

IRONE

KINES

KNIFE

KOINE

LENIS

LEVIN

LIANE

LIENS

LIKEN

LIMEN

LINED

LINEN

LINER

LINES

LINEY

LIVEN

MEINY

MIENS

MINAE

MINCE

MINED

MINER

MINES

MINKE

MIZEN

MONIE

NAEVI

NAIVE

NEIFS

NEIGH

NEIST

NEWIE

NICER

NICHE

NIDED

NIDES

NIECE

NIEVE

NINER

NINES

NISEI

NITER

NITES

NITRE

NIXED

NIXES

NIXIE

NOISE

NUDIE

OLEIN

OPINE

OVINE

PEINS

PEKIN

PENIS

PENNI

PINED

PINES

PINEY

REIGN

REINK

REINS

RENIG

RENIN

REPIN

RESIN

REWIN

RINSE

RIPEN

RISEN

RIVEN

SEGNI

SEINE

SENGI

SENTI

SERIN

SHINE

SINCE

SINES

SINEW

SINGE

SIREN

SKEIN

SNIDE

SNIPE

SPINE

STEIN

SWINE

TEIND

TEINS

TENIA

THEIN

THINE

TINEA

TINED

TINES

TINGE

TRINE

TWINE

UNITE

UNTIE

URINE

VEINS

VEINY

VENIN

VIMEN

VINED

VINES

VIXEN

WHINE

WIDEN

WINCE

WINED

WINES

WINEY

WINZE

WIZEN

XENIA

XENIC

YINCE

ZEINS

ZINEB

ZINES

Several of those words are less common, so you might want to avoid them, because Wordle rarely picks uncommon words for the daily challenge. The same goes for plural forms, which will never be the chosen word. Cross-check the letters you already found on your own, so you can narrow down the list and get the right answer.

If you’re still unsure and don’t want to wait until Wordle resets at midnight local time, you can always look up the answer to today’s puzzle (which we update around 12am CT).