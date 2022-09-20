Wordle game help: 5-letter words with ‘I’ and ‘K’

Wordle is an enjoyable experience of guessing five-letter words until you find the right answer. The hints appear gradually like in the Mastermind game.

A new word is chosen as the correct answer each day and your players have until midnight to complete the challenge. But, there are days when it can be difficult to get the secret word right before the six attempts are over.

Over time, players have developed all sorts of different strategies to try and maintain their winning streaks. One of the most common appear initially was to use of words with many vowels at the beginning of the games. It didn’t take long for the word “AUDIO” to soon become a favorite among players, so you can quickly discover many of the vowels that may or may not be present in the correct answer.

However, there is a less common word with the same function, which ends up having more benefits from being used in the beginning. The word “ADIEU” has the two most common vowels among Worlde’s responses: “A” and “E”. The chances of being able to find yellow or even green letters are dramatically increased.

If you’ve used your first guesses and only found that the correct answer has the letters ‘HA’, here are some five-letter words with ‘HA’, sorted alphabetically so you’ll have less work to do with filtering your choices by the letters you’ve already eliminated.

Five-letter words with ‘I’ and ‘K’ to try on Wordle

aduki

aking

akita

alike

alkie

ariki

askoi

azuki

batik

biked

biker

bikes

bikie

bilks

binks

birks

bisks

blink

boink

brick

briks

brink

brisk

buiks

chick

chiks

chink

chirk

cleik

click

clink

crick

dicks

dicky

dikas

diked

diker

dikes

dikey

dinks

dinky

dirke

dirks

disks

drink

eiked

eikon

eking

enoki

erick

faiks

fakir

fiked

fikes

finks

firks

fisks

flick

flisk

frisk

ginks

glaik

glike

glisk

gopik

grike

haick

haika

haiks

haiku

hakim

hicks

hiked

hiker

hikes

hikoi

hinky

hoick

hoiks

hokis

icker

ickle

ikans

ikats

ikons

inked

inker

inkle

irked

iroko

jinks

kadis

kafir

kaiak

kaids

kaies

kaifs

kaika

kaiks

kails

kaims

kaing

kains

kakis

kalif

kalis

kamik

kamis

kanji

karri

katis

katti

kauri

kazis

kefir

keirs

kelim

kepis

kevil

khadi

khaki

khazi

kiaat

kiang

kibbe

kibbi

kibei

kibes

kibla

kicks

kicky

kiddo

kiddy

kidel

kidge

kiefs

kiers

kieve

kight

kikes

kikoi

kiley

kilim

kills

kilns

kilos

kilps

kilts

kilty

kimbo

kinas

kinda

kinds

kindy

kines

kings

kinin

kinks

kinky

kinos

kiore

kiosk

kipes

kippa

kipps

kirby

kirks

kirns

kirri

kisan

kissy

kists

kited

kiter

kites

kithe

kiths

kitty

kivas

kiwis

klick

klieg

kliks

knife

knish

knits

knive

koine

kojis

koori

korai

krait

krill

krubi

kufis

kuias

kukri

kulfi

kuris

kutis

kylie

kylin

kylix

kyrie

laika

laiks

lakin

licks

liked

liken

liker

likes

likin

links

linky

lirks

lisks

maiko

maiks

makis

malik

melik

micks

micky

miked

mikes

mikra

milko

milks

milky

minke

minks

mirks

mirky

mokis

mujik

naiks

nicks

nicky

nikau

nkosi

oinks

okapi

ozeki

paiks

palki

parki

pekin

picks

picky

pikas

pikau

piked

piker

pikes

pikey

pikis

pikul

pinko

pinks

pinky

pisky

plink

pokie

prick

prink

pulik

quick

quirk

raiks

rakis

reiki

reiks

reink

ricks

rinks

risks

risky

saick

sakai

sakia

sakis

sheik

shirk

shtik

sicko

sicks

sikas

siker

sikes

silks

silky

sinks

sinky

sitka

skail

skein

skids

skied

skier

skies

skiey

skiff

skill

skimo

skimp

skims

skink

skins

skint

skios

skips

skirl

skirr

skirt

skite

skits

skive

skivy

sklim

skrik

slick

slink

smaik

smirk

snick

spick

spike

spiks

spiky

spink

stick

stink

stirk

swink

takhi

takin

takis

thick

thilk

think

ticks

ticky

tikas

tikes

tikis

tikka

tilak

tinks

traik

trick

trike

tupik

twink

umiak

unkid

vakil

whilk

whisk

wicks

wicky

winks

wrick

yiked

yikes

yirks

ylike

yoick

zinke

zinky

All the words on this list are accepted by Wordle and will give you more clues as to which letters are present or not in the word of the day until you get it right.

Another good tip to get it right as early as possible is to find which other vowels are present in the word of the day to narrow down your options. Beware of words that may have repeated letters and don’t forget to try words you already know first, since Wordle tends to choose more common words as the right answer.

These tips should help you complete your latest Wordle task.