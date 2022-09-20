Wordle game help: 5-letter words with ‘I’ and ‘K’

Wordle is an enjoyable experience of guessing five-letter words until you find the right answer. The hints appear gradually like in the Mastermind game.
A new word is chosen as the correct answer each day and your players have until midnight to complete the challenge. But, there are days when it can be difficult to get the secret word right before the six attempts are over.
Over time, players have developed all sorts of different strategies to try and maintain their winning streaks. One of the most common appear initially was to use of words with many vowels at the beginning of the games. It didn’t take long for the word “AUDIO” to soon become a favorite among players, so you can quickly discover many of the vowels that may or may not be present in the correct answer.
However, there is a less common word with the same function, which ends up having more benefits from being used in the beginning. The word “ADIEU” has the two most common vowels among Worlde’s responses: “A” and “E”. The chances of being able to find yellow or even green letters are dramatically increased.
If you’ve used your first guesses and only found that the correct answer has the letters ‘HA’, here are some five-letter words with ‘HA’, sorted alphabetically so you’ll have less work to do with filtering your choices by the letters you’ve already eliminated.
Five-letter words with ‘I’ and ‘K’ to try on Wordle
- aduki
- aking
- akita
- alike
- alkie
- ariki
- askoi
- azuki
- batik
- biked
- biker
- bikes
- bikie
- bilks
- binks
- birks
- bisks
- blink
- boink
- brick
- briks
- brink
- brisk
- buiks
- chick
- chiks
- chink
- chirk
- cleik
- click
- clink
- crick
- dicks
- dicky
- dikas
- diked
- diker
- dikes
- dikey
- dinks
- dinky
- dirke
- dirks
- disks
- drink
- eiked
- eikon
- eking
- enoki
- erick
- faiks
- fakir
- fiked
- fikes
- finks
- firks
- fisks
- flick
- flisk
- frisk
- ginks
- glaik
- glike
- glisk
- gopik
- grike
- haick
- haika
- haiks
- haiku
- hakim
- hicks
- hiked
- hiker
- hikes
- hikoi
- hinky
- hoick
- hoiks
- hokis
- icker
- ickle
- ikans
- ikats
- ikons
- inked
- inker
- inkle
- irked
- iroko
- jinks
- kadis
- kafir
- kaiak
- kaids
- kaies
- kaifs
- kaika
- kaiks
- kails
- kaims
- kaing
- kains
- kakis
- kalif
- kalis
- kamik
- kamis
- kanji
- karri
- katis
- katti
- kauri
- kazis
- kefir
- keirs
- kelim
- kepis
- kevil
- khadi
- khaki
- khazi
- kiaat
- kiang
- kibbe
- kibbi
- kibei
- kibes
- kibla
- kicks
- kicky
- kiddo
- kiddy
- kidel
- kidge
- kiefs
- kiers
- kieve
- kight
- kikes
- kikoi
- kiley
- kilim
- kills
- kilns
- kilos
- kilps
- kilts
- kilty
- kimbo
- kinas
- kinda
- kinds
- kindy
- kines
- kings
- kinin
- kinks
- kinky
- kinos
- kiore
- kiosk
- kipes
- kippa
- kipps
- kirby
- kirks
- kirns
- kirri
- kisan
- kissy
- kists
- kited
- kiter
- kites
- kithe
- kiths
- kitty
- kivas
- kiwis
- klick
- klieg
- kliks
- knife
- knish
- knits
- knive
- koine
- kojis
- koori
- korai
- krait
- krill
- krubi
- kufis
- kuias
- kukri
- kulfi
- kuris
- kutis
- kylie
- kylin
- kylix
- kyrie
- laika
- laiks
- lakin
- licks
- liked
- liken
- liker
- likes
- likin
- links
- linky
- lirks
- lisks
- maiko
- maiks
- makis
- malik
- melik
- micks
- micky
- miked
- mikes
- mikra
- milko
- milks
- milky
- minke
- minks
- mirks
- mirky
- mokis
- mujik
- naiks
- nicks
- nicky
- nikau
- nkosi
- oinks
- okapi
- ozeki
- paiks
- palki
- parki
- pekin
- picks
- picky
- pikas
- pikau
- piked
- piker
- pikes
- pikey
- pikis
- pikul
- pinko
- pinks
- pinky
- pisky
- plink
- pokie
- prick
- prink
- pulik
- quick
- quirk
- raiks
- rakis
- reiki
- reiks
- reink
- ricks
- rinks
- risks
- risky
- saick
- sakai
- sakia
- sakis
- sheik
- shirk
- shtik
- sicko
- sicks
- sikas
- siker
- sikes
- silks
- silky
- sinks
- sinky
- sitka
- skail
- skein
- skids
- skied
- skier
- skies
- skiey
- skiff
- skill
- skimo
- skimp
- skims
- skink
- skins
- skint
- skios
- skips
- skirl
- skirr
- skirt
- skite
- skits
- skive
- skivy
- sklim
- skrik
- slick
- slink
- smaik
- smirk
- snick
- spick
- spike
- spiks
- spiky
- spink
- stick
- stink
- stirk
- swink
- takhi
- takin
- takis
- thick
- thilk
- think
- ticks
- ticky
- tikas
- tikes
- tikis
- tikka
- tilak
- tinks
- traik
- trick
- trike
- tupik
- twink
- umiak
- unkid
- vakil
- whilk
- whisk
- wicks
- wicky
- winks
- wrick
- yiked
- yikes
- yirks
- ylike
- yoick
- zinke
- zinky
All the words on this list are accepted by Wordle and will give you more clues as to which letters are present or not in the word of the day until you get it right.
Another good tip to get it right as early as possible is to find which other vowels are present in the word of the day to narrow down your options. Beware of words that may have repeated letters and don’t forget to try words you already know first, since Wordle tends to choose more common words as the right answer.
These tips should help you complete your latest Wordle task.