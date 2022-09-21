Wordle game help: 5-letter words with ‘I’ and ending in ‘E’

After finding a strategy that fits your playstyle, solving the daily Wordle gets a lot easier. But some days are definitely more challenging than others, depending on how you start your guesses.

A popular strategy is to start by prioritizing the vowels, which might help a lot or leave you a little lost. If, after a couple of guesses, you found that today’s word ends in an “E” and contains an “I” somewhere, check out the list below for all your options.

Five-letter words with ‘I’ and ending in ‘E’ to try on Wordle

ABIDE

AERIE

AFIRE

AGGIE

AGILE

AINEE

AISLE

AIYEE

AIZLE

ALIKE

ALINE

ALIVE

ALKIE

AMICE

AMIDE

AMINE

ANILE

ANIME

ANISE

ARISE

ASIDE

ASPIE

AVINE

AVISE

AVIZE

AXILE

AXITE

AYRIE

AZIDE

AZINE

BAGIE

BAIZE

BEIGE

BELIE

BIBLE

BIGAE

BIKIE

BILGE

BINGE

BIOME

BIRLE

BIRSE

BITTE

BLITE

BLIVE

BOGIE

BOITE

BONIE

BOSIE

BOWIE

BRIBE

BRIDE

BRINE

BRISE

BRIZE

CADIE

CAVIE

CHIDE

CHILE

CHIME

CHINE

CHIVE

CIVIE

CLIME

CLINE

CLIPE

COGIE

COSIE

COZIE

CRIME

CRINE

CRIPE

CRISE

CURIE

CUTIE

DAINE

DEICE

DEXIE

DIANE

DIDIE

DIENE

DINGE

DIODE

DIRGE

DIRKE

DISME

DIXIE

DOBIE

DOGIE

DOVIE

DOWIE

DOXIE

DRICE

DRIVE

DWILE

DWINE

EDILE

EERIE

EIGNE

ELIDE

ELITE

ESILE

EVITE

EXILE

EXINE

EYRIE

EZINE

FAINE

FAKIE

FIBRE

FICHE

FIDGE

FIERE

FILLE

FIQUE

FIRIE

FITTE

FLITE

FOGIE

FOLIE

FOXIE

FRISE

FRIZE

FUGIE

GENIE

GIGHE

GIGUE

GIMME

GINGE

GLIDE

GLIKE

GLIME

GRICE

GRIDE

GRIKE

GRIME

GRIPE

GRISE

GRIZE

GUIDE

GUILE

GUISE

GWINE

GYNIE

HINGE

HIREE

HITHE

HOISE

HOMIE

ICKLE

IMAGE

IMBUE

IMIDE

IMINE

INANE

INBYE

INCLE

INDIE

INDUE

INGLE

INKLE

INURE

IRADE

IRATE

IRONE

ISNAE

ISSUE

ISTLE

IXTLE

JAXIE

JEWIE

JINNE

JIRRE

JUICE

JUVIE

KIBBE

KIDGE

KIEVE

KIORE

KITHE

KNIFE

KNIVE

KOINE

KUBIE

KYLIE

KYRIE

LIANE

LIEGE

LIEVE

LIGGE

LIGNE

LISLE

LITHE

LITRE

LIVRE

LOCIE

LOGIE

LOIPE

LOOIE

LOUIE

LOVIE

MAILE

MAIRE

MAISE

MAIZE

MAMIE

MAVIE

MICHE

MIDGE

MIEVE

MILLE

MINAE

MINCE

MINGE

MINKE

MITRE

MIXTE

MOBIE

MOILE

MOIRE

MONIE

MOVIE

MOXIE

MULIE

NAIVE

NEIVE

NEWIE

NICHE

NIECE

NIEVE

NISSE

NITRE

NIXIE

NOISE

NUDIE

OFFIE

OGIVE

OJIME

OLDIE

OLIVE

OLLIE

OORIE

OPINE

OURIE

OVINE

OWRIE

OXIDE

OXIME

OZZIE

PAIRE

PAISE

PEISE

PEIZE

PENIE

PIECE

PILAE

PIOYE

PIQUE

PISTE

PIXIE

POISE

POKIE

PRICE

PRIDE

PRIME

PRISE

PRIZE

PUMIE

PYXIE

QUINE

QUIRE

QUITE

RAILE

RAINE

RAISE

RAMIE

REGIE

REIVE

RELIE

RETIE

REVIE

RHIME

RHINE

RIDGE

RIEVE

RIFLE

RIFTE

RILLE

RIMAE

RINSE

RORIE

ROWIE

RUDIE

SAICE

SAINE

SEINE

SEISE

SEIZE

SEMIE

SHINE

SHIRE

SHITE

SHIVE

SIDHE

SIDLE

SIEGE

SIEVE

SINCE

SINGE

SIREE

SITHE

SIXTE

SKITE

SKIVE

SLICE

SLIDE

SLIME

SLIPE

SLIVE

SMILE

SMITE

SNIDE

SNIPE

SPICE

SPIDE

SPIKE

SPILE

SPINE

SPIRE

SPITE

STILE

STIME

STIPE

STIRE

STIVE

SUITE

SWILE

SWINE

SWIPE

SWIRE

SWIVE

TATIE

TAWIE

THINE

TILDE

TINGE

TITHE

TITLE

TITRE

TOILE

TOISE

TOWIE

TOZIE

TRIBE

TRICE

TRIDE

TRIKE

TRINE

TRIPE

TRITE

TUILE

TWICE

TWINE

TWIRE

TWITE

ULYIE

ULZIE

UMPIE

UNITE

UNTIE

UPTIE

URINE

URITE

UTILE

VAIRE

VEGIE

VILDE

VIRGE

VISIE

VISNE

VITAE

VOGIE

VOICE

VOILE

WAIDE

WAITE

WAIVE

WALIE

WEISE

WEIZE

WHILE

WHINE

WHITE

WIFIE

WINCE

WINGE

WINZE

WITHE

WRITE

YINCE

YITIE

YLIKE

YOWIE

ZAIRE

ZINKE

ZOWIE

You already know two vowels, and while there is a chance the word still contains a third vowel, maybe you should try looking for consonants instead, especially if you already know the exact position of the “I.” Over your next guesses, start including consonants you haven’t tried yet, starting from the most common ones, like “L,” “R,” or “T,” and using as many different ones as you can at once.

Try mixing a couple of consonants with a vowel you haven’t tried yet, if you want to be sure, or setting the “I” and “E” aside, if you want to test more letters at once.

To help ensure you won’t reuse letters that came out grey in previous guesses or include the “I” in places where you know it can’t be, start by crossing out all the words on the list that don’t fit your exact criteria. That includes all words containing letters that came out grey and placements that came out yellow. In addition to making sure you don’t repeat redundant information, doing that also helps guide your next guesses, because you have a better idea of what letters to look into.

Sometimes you’re only missing one letter, but the structure still allows for multiple options in one spot, so you might need to prioritize something more specific.

For example, if you know the word ends in “INCE,” there are still four options: “MINCE,” “SINCE,” “WINCE,” and “YINCE.” The only way to know which one fills the blank without depending on luck is to try them all.

If you’re still unsure and don’t want to wait until Wordle resets at midnight local time, you can always look up the answer to today’s puzzle (which we update around 12am CT).