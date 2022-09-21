Wordle game help: 5-letter words with ‘I’ and ending in ‘E’

After finding a strategy that fits your playstyle, solving the daily Wordle gets a lot easier. But some days are definitely more challenging than others, depending on how you start your guesses.
A popular strategy is to start by prioritizing the vowels, which might help a lot or leave you a little lost. If, after a couple of guesses, you found that today’s word ends in an “E” and contains an “I” somewhere, check out the list below for all your options.
Five-letter words with ‘I’ and ending in ‘E’ to try on Wordle
- ABIDE
- AERIE
- AFIRE
- AGGIE
- AGILE
- AINEE
- AISLE
- AIYEE
- AIZLE
- ALIKE
- ALINE
- ALIVE
- ALKIE
- AMICE
- AMIDE
- AMINE
- ANILE
- ANIME
- ANISE
- ARISE
- ASIDE
- ASPIE
- AVINE
- AVISE
- AVIZE
- AXILE
- AXITE
- AYRIE
- AZIDE
- AZINE
- BAGIE
- BAIZE
- BEIGE
- BELIE
- BIBLE
- BIGAE
- BIKIE
- BILGE
- BINGE
- BIOME
- BIRLE
- BIRSE
- BITTE
- BLITE
- BLIVE
- BOGIE
- BOITE
- BONIE
- BOSIE
- BOWIE
- BRIBE
- BRIDE
- BRINE
- BRISE
- BRIZE
- CADIE
- CAVIE
- CHIDE
- CHILE
- CHIME
- CHINE
- CHIVE
- CIVIE
- CLIME
- CLINE
- CLIPE
- COGIE
- COSIE
- COZIE
- CRIME
- CRINE
- CRIPE
- CRISE
- CURIE
- CUTIE
- DAINE
- DEICE
- DEXIE
- DIANE
- DIDIE
- DIENE
- DINGE
- DIODE
- DIRGE
- DIRKE
- DISME
- DIXIE
- DOBIE
- DOGIE
- DOVIE
- DOWIE
- DOXIE
- DRICE
- DRIVE
- DWILE
- DWINE
- EDILE
- EERIE
- EIGNE
- ELIDE
- ELITE
- ESILE
- EVITE
- EXILE
- EXINE
- EYRIE
- EZINE
- FAINE
- FAKIE
- FIBRE
- FICHE
- FIDGE
- FIERE
- FILLE
- FIQUE
- FIRIE
- FITTE
- FLITE
- FOGIE
- FOLIE
- FOXIE
- FRISE
- FRIZE
- FUGIE
- GENIE
- GIGHE
- GIGUE
- GIMME
- GINGE
- GLIDE
- GLIKE
- GLIME
- GRICE
- GRIDE
- GRIKE
- GRIME
- GRIPE
- GRISE
- GRIZE
- GUIDE
- GUILE
- GUISE
- GWINE
- GYNIE
- HINGE
- HIREE
- HITHE
- HOISE
- HOMIE
- ICKLE
- IMAGE
- IMBUE
- IMIDE
- IMINE
- INANE
- INBYE
- INCLE
- INDIE
- INDUE
- INGLE
- INKLE
- INURE
- IRADE
- IRATE
- IRONE
- ISNAE
- ISSUE
- ISTLE
- IXTLE
- JAXIE
- JEWIE
- JINNE
- JIRRE
- JUICE
- JUVIE
- KIBBE
- KIDGE
- KIEVE
- KIORE
- KITHE
- KNIFE
- KNIVE
- KOINE
- KUBIE
- KYLIE
- KYRIE
- LIANE
- LIEGE
- LIEVE
- LIGGE
- LIGNE
- LISLE
- LITHE
- LITRE
- LIVRE
- LOCIE
- LOGIE
- LOIPE
- LOOIE
- LOUIE
- LOVIE
- MAILE
- MAIRE
- MAISE
- MAIZE
- MAMIE
- MAVIE
- MICHE
- MIDGE
- MIEVE
- MILLE
- MINAE
- MINCE
- MINGE
- MINKE
- MITRE
- MIXTE
- MOBIE
- MOILE
- MOIRE
- MONIE
- MOVIE
- MOXIE
- MULIE
- NAIVE
- NEIVE
- NEWIE
- NICHE
- NIECE
- NIEVE
- NISSE
- NITRE
- NIXIE
- NOISE
- NUDIE
- OFFIE
- OGIVE
- OJIME
- OLDIE
- OLIVE
- OLLIE
- OORIE
- OPINE
- OURIE
- OVINE
- OWRIE
- OXIDE
- OXIME
- OZZIE
- PAIRE
- PAISE
- PEISE
- PEIZE
- PENIE
- PIECE
- PILAE
- PIOYE
- PIQUE
- PISTE
- PIXIE
- POISE
- POKIE
- PRICE
- PRIDE
- PRIME
- PRISE
- PRIZE
- PUMIE
- PYXIE
- QUINE
- QUIRE
- QUITE
- RAILE
- RAINE
- RAISE
- RAMIE
- REGIE
- REIVE
- RELIE
- RETIE
- REVIE
- RHIME
- RHINE
- RIDGE
- RIEVE
- RIFLE
- RIFTE
- RILLE
- RIMAE
- RINSE
- RORIE
- ROWIE
- RUDIE
- SAICE
- SAINE
- SEINE
- SEISE
- SEIZE
- SEMIE
- SHINE
- SHIRE
- SHITE
- SHIVE
- SIDHE
- SIDLE
- SIEGE
- SIEVE
- SINCE
- SINGE
- SIREE
- SITHE
- SIXTE
- SKITE
- SKIVE
- SLICE
- SLIDE
- SLIME
- SLIPE
- SLIVE
- SMILE
- SMITE
- SNIDE
- SNIPE
- SPICE
- SPIDE
- SPIKE
- SPILE
- SPINE
- SPIRE
- SPITE
- STILE
- STIME
- STIPE
- STIRE
- STIVE
- SUITE
- SWILE
- SWINE
- SWIPE
- SWIRE
- SWIVE
- TATIE
- TAWIE
- THINE
- TILDE
- TINGE
- TITHE
- TITLE
- TITRE
- TOILE
- TOISE
- TOWIE
- TOZIE
- TRIBE
- TRICE
- TRIDE
- TRIKE
- TRINE
- TRIPE
- TRITE
- TUILE
- TWICE
- TWINE
- TWIRE
- TWITE
- ULYIE
- ULZIE
- UMPIE
- UNITE
- UNTIE
- UPTIE
- URINE
- URITE
- UTILE
- VAIRE
- VEGIE
- VILDE
- VIRGE
- VISIE
- VISNE
- VITAE
- VOGIE
- VOICE
- VOILE
- WAIDE
- WAITE
- WAIVE
- WALIE
- WEISE
- WEIZE
- WHILE
- WHINE
- WHITE
- WIFIE
- WINCE
- WINGE
- WINZE
- WITHE
- WRITE
- YINCE
- YITIE
- YLIKE
- YOWIE
- ZAIRE
- ZINKE
- ZOWIE
You already know two vowels, and while there is a chance the word still contains a third vowel, maybe you should try looking for consonants instead, especially if you already know the exact position of the “I.” Over your next guesses, start including consonants you haven’t tried yet, starting from the most common ones, like “L,” “R,” or “T,” and using as many different ones as you can at once.
Try mixing a couple of consonants with a vowel you haven’t tried yet, if you want to be sure, or setting the “I” and “E” aside, if you want to test more letters at once.
To help ensure you won’t reuse letters that came out grey in previous guesses or include the “I” in places where you know it can’t be, start by crossing out all the words on the list that don’t fit your exact criteria. That includes all words containing letters that came out grey and placements that came out yellow. In addition to making sure you don’t repeat redundant information, doing that also helps guide your next guesses, because you have a better idea of what letters to look into.
Sometimes you’re only missing one letter, but the structure still allows for multiple options in one spot, so you might need to prioritize something more specific.
For example, if you know the word ends in “INCE,” there are still four options: “MINCE,” “SINCE,” “WINCE,” and “YINCE.” The only way to know which one fills the blank without depending on luck is to try them all.
If you’re still unsure and don’t want to wait until Wordle resets at midnight local time, you can always look up the answer to today’s puzzle (which we update around 12am CT).