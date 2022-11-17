Wordle game help: 5-letter words with ‘HE’

Wordle can be played in many different ways thanks to its simple rules and objective. It is possible to use extra help even when competing with friends to find out who is faster.

Wordle players usually try to save attempts, thinking carefully about each word used. A speed competition, however, will be won by the one who uses a different approach, since the objective is different.

If time is the most important factor, it means the number of attempts will at most be a tiebreaker. The best way to get an edge in this type of competition is to eliminate most of the player’s time wondering what word to use. For this, just use a ready list of suggestions.

As long as this word list contains no repeating letters, it’s easy to look at the clues you get after four or five tries and rearrange them into the correct order to form the answer. A kind of anagram game.

But if you’re on your own and all you can figure out is that the correct answer has the letters “HE”, here’s a list of five-letter words with those letters to help you out.

Five-letter words with ‘HE’ to try on Wordle