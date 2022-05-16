How to solve Wordle puzzles: Five-letter words where ‘E’ is the only vowel

A challenging part of any Wordle is to find out what vowels are in the answer and where they go. Vowels are usually the main focus for players since they help form words around whatever guess players are attempting. But sometimes, it seems like there are no vowels or only one of them in the word. This can be a difficult situation since words with fewer vowels are much harder to guess.

If players are stuck in this dilemma with the letter “E” as their only vowel, then they’ve come to the right place. We’ve compiled a list of every five-letter word where “E” is the only vowel. This can help solve the Wordle on May 16 or future ones that have this same structure.

beech

beefy

beget

belch

belle

belly

bench

beret

berry

berth

beset

betel

bevel

bezel

bleed

bleep

blend

bless

breed

check

cheek

cheer

chess

chest

cleft

clerk

creed

creek

creep

creme

crepe

crept

cress

crest

cyber

cycle

decry

defer

delve

dense

depth

derby

deter

dress

dryer

dwell

dwelt

egret

eject

elder

elect

elegy

embed

ember

emcee

empty

enemy

enter

entry

erect

ester

ether

event

every

excel

exert

expel

femme

fence

ferry

fetch

fever

fewer

fleck

fleet

flesh

flyer

freed

freer

fresh

geeky

geese

genre

greed

green

greet

hedge

hefty

hence

hymen

hyper

jelly

jerky

jetty

jewel

kneed

kneel

knelt

ledge

leech

leery

lefty

leggy

leper

level

lever

melee

mercy

merge

merry

meter

needy

nerdy

nerve

never

newer

newly

pence

penne

penny

perch

perky

pesky

petty

preen

press

rebel

reedy

refer

renew

repel

reply

reset

retch

retry

revel

rhyme

scene

scent

scree

screw

seedy

semen

sense

serve

seven

sever

sewer

sheen

sheep

sheer

sheet

shelf

shell

shrew

sleek

sleep

sleet

slept

smell

smelt

sneer

speck

speed

spell

spelt

spend

spent

sperm

spree

steed

steel

steep

steer

stern

style

sweep

sweet

swell

swept

teddy

teeth

tenet

tense

tenth

tepee

terse

testy

theft

theme

there

these

three

threw

thyme

trend

tweed

tweet

verge

verse

verve

wedge

weedy

welch

welsh

wheel

whelp

where

wreck

wrest

zesty

All of these words are ones that will be accepted as a guess by Wordle if players type them in and hit enter. While there might be dozens of words, players should remember to only guess the more common words first. Wordle traditionally has answers that players use or hear in their everyday lives.

Other than that, players will want to focus on potentially using two of the letter “E” in their guesses. This is the most common structure in five-letter words with that specific vowel.