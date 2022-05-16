How to solve Wordle puzzles: Five-letter words where ‘E’ is the only vowel

A challenging part of any Wordle is to find out what vowels are in the answer and where they go. Vowels are usually the main focus for players since they help form words around whatever guess players are attempting. But sometimes, it seems like there are no vowels or only one of them in the word. This can be a difficult situation since words with fewer vowels are much harder to guess.
If players are stuck in this dilemma with the letter “E” as their only vowel, then they’ve come to the right place. We’ve compiled a list of every five-letter word where “E” is the only vowel. This can help solve the Wordle on May 16 or future ones that have this same structure.
- beech
- beefy
- beget
- belch
- belle
- belly
- bench
- beret
- berry
- berth
- beset
- betel
- bevel
- bezel
- bleed
- bleep
- blend
- bless
- breed
- check
- cheek
- cheer
- chess
- chest
- cleft
- clerk
- creed
- creek
- creep
- creme
- crepe
- crept
- cress
- crest
- cyber
- cycle
- decry
- defer
- delve
- dense
- depth
- derby
- deter
- dress
- dryer
- dwell
- dwelt
- egret
- eject
- elder
- elect
- elegy
- embed
- ember
- emcee
- empty
- enemy
- enter
- entry
- erect
- ester
- ether
- event
- every
- excel
- exert
- expel
- femme
- fence
- ferry
- fetch
- fever
- fewer
- fleck
- fleet
- flesh
- flyer
- freed
- freer
- fresh
- geeky
- geese
- genre
- greed
- green
- greet
- hedge
- hefty
- hence
- hymen
- hyper
- jelly
- jerky
- jetty
- jewel
- kneed
- kneel
- knelt
- ledge
- leech
- leery
- lefty
- leggy
- leper
- level
- lever
- melee
- mercy
- merge
- merry
- meter
- needy
- nerdy
- nerve
- never
- newer
- newly
- pence
- penne
- penny
- perch
- perky
- pesky
- petty
- preen
- press
- rebel
- reedy
- refer
- renew
- repel
- reply
- reset
- retch
- retry
- revel
- rhyme
- scene
- scent
- scree
- screw
- seedy
- semen
- sense
- serve
- seven
- sever
- sewer
- sheen
- sheep
- sheer
- sheet
- shelf
- shell
- shrew
- sleek
- sleep
- sleet
- slept
- smell
- smelt
- sneer
- speck
- speed
- spell
- spelt
- spend
- spent
- sperm
- spree
- steed
- steel
- steep
- steer
- stern
- style
- sweep
- sweet
- swell
- swept
- teddy
- teeth
- tenet
- tense
- tenth
- tepee
- terse
- testy
- theft
- theme
- there
- these
- three
- threw
- thyme
- trend
- tweed
- tweet
- verge
- verse
- verve
- wedge
- weedy
- welch
- welsh
- wheel
- whelp
- where
- wreck
- wrest
- zesty
All of these words are ones that will be accepted as a guess by Wordle if players type them in and hit enter. While there might be dozens of words, players should remember to only guess the more common words first. Wordle traditionally has answers that players use or hear in their everyday lives.
Other than that, players will want to focus on potentially using two of the letter “E” in their guesses. This is the most common structure in five-letter words with that specific vowel.