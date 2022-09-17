Wordle game help: 5-letter words with ‘H’ and ‘U’

Wordle is a game that is very successful on the internet, and the ease of sharing daily results on social networks without spoilers played a big role in its overall popularity.
It’s popularity was so widespread that it didn’t take long for other fan-made versions of the game to emerge. One of the most interesting is called Absurdle.
Absurdle is a game similar to the original Wordle. It is necessary to guess five-letter words until you get the correct answer, but one of the clearest differences is that there is no limit on attempts. This limitation has been removed, as otherwise, it would be too difficult to beat the game. The correct answer changes as the game progresses, and tries to prevent players from winning with each of their attempts.
The rules behind Absurdle‘s artificial intelligence are quite complex, and the site has a blog explaining exactly how it all works, including how it’s possible to repeat the same game if the same words are tried in sequence. Despite these complexities, it’s a very different experience and might be worthwhile for players who like Wordle and want to try something different.
Besides that, there are many other versions of Wordle for all types of gamers, from versions of the most varied pop culture themes to versions that use numbers instead of letters. Versions that use images or music have also become famous like Gamedle and Heardle. It’s worth checking out some new stuff every now and then to have fun in different ways.
As for the standard Wordle, if you’ve used your first guesses and only found that the correct answer has the letters “H” and “U,” here are some five-letter words with “H” and “U,” sorted alphabetically so you’ll have less work to do with filtering your choices by the letters you’ve already eliminated.
Five-letter words with ‘H’ and ‘U’ to try on Wordle
- ahull
- ahuru
- aruhe
- aught
- bahut
- bhuna
- bhuts
- blush
- bough
- brugh
- brush
- buchu
- buhls
- buhrs
- bumph
- bunch
- bundh
- burgh
- bushy
- butch
- chiru
- chout
- choux
- chubs
- chuck
- chufa
- chuff
- chugs
- chump
- chums
- chunk
- churl
- churn
- churr
- chuse
- chute
- couch
- cough
- couth
- crush
- cuish
- culch
- curch
- cushy
- cutch
- dhuti
- dough
- duchy
- dunch
- dunsh
- dutch
- eughs
- faugh
- fichu
- flush
- fouth
- frush
- furth
- ghaut
- ghoul
- gulch
- gulph
- gursh
- gushy
- habus
- haiku
- hakus
- hapus
- hauds
- haufs
- haugh
- hauld
- haulm
- hauls
- hault
- haunt
- hause
- haute
- heuch
- heugh
- hilum
- hilus
- hinau
- hocus
- hokku
- hokum
- houff
- houfs
- hough
- hound
- houri
- hours
- house
- houts
- hubby
- hucks
- hudna
- hudud
- huers
- huffs
- huffy
- huger
- huggy
- huhus
- huias
- hulas
- hules
- hulks
- hulky
- hullo
- hulls
- hully
- human
- humas
- humfs
- humic
- humid
- humor
- humph
- humps
- humpy
- humus
- hunch
- hunks
- hunky
- hunts
- hurds
- hurls
- hurly
- hurra
- hurry
- hurst
- hurts
- hushy
- husks
- husky
- husos
- hussy
- hutch
- hutia
- huzza
- huzzy
- jehus
- kaugh
- kehua
- khoum
- khuds
- kutch
- lauch
- laugh
- lehua
- leuch
- leugh
- lough
- luach
- lunch
- lurch
- lushy
- mahua
- mohua
- mohur
- mouch
- mouth
- mucho
- muhly
- mulch
- mulsh
- munch
- musha
- mushy
- musth
- mutch
- mutha
- nauch
- nucha
- nudzh
- oucht
- ought
- ouphe
- ouphs
- phuts
- plush
- pouch
- prahu
- puhas
- pujah
- punch
- pushy
- quash
- quich
- quoth
- qursh
- rahui
- rheum
- rhumb
- rough
- routh
- ruche
- rukhs
- runch
- rushy
- ruths
- sadhu
- sauch
- saugh
- schul
- shaul
- shiur
- shlub
- shout
- shoyu
- shrub
- shrug
- shtum
- shtup
- shuck
- shule
- shuln
- shuls
- shuns
- shunt
- shura
- shush
- shute
- shuts
- slush
- smush
- snush
- sough
- south
- subah
- subha
- sughs
- sukhs
- sumph
- surah
- sushi
- tahou
- teuch
- teugh
- thous
- thrum
- thuds
- thugs
- thuja
- thumb
- thump
- thunk
- thurl
- thuya
- touch
- tough
- truth
- tuath
- tushy
- uhlan
- uhuru
- uneth
- unhat
- unhip
- usher
- vauch
- vouch
- vughs
- vughy
- waugh
- whaup
- whaur
- whump
- whups
- wushu
- youth
- yucch
All the words on this list are accepted by Wordle, and will give you more clues as to which letters are present or not in the word of the day. Another good tip to get it right as early as possible is to find which other vowels are present in the word of the day to narrow down your options. Beware of words that may have repeated letters, and don’t forget to try words you already know first, since Wordle tends to choose more common words as the right answer.
These tips should help you complete your latest Wordle task.