Wordle game help: 5-letter words with ‘H’ and ‘U’

Wordle is a game that is very successful on the internet, and the ease of sharing daily results on social networks without spoilers played a big role in its overall popularity.

It’s popularity was so widespread that it didn’t take long for other fan-made versions of the game to emerge. One of the most interesting is called Absurdle.

Absurdle is a game similar to the original Wordle. It is necessary to guess five-letter words until you get the correct answer, but one of the clearest differences is that there is no limit on attempts. This limitation has been removed, as otherwise, it would be too difficult to beat the game. The correct answer changes as the game progresses, and tries to prevent players from winning with each of their attempts.

The rules behind Absurdle‘s artificial intelligence are quite complex, and the site has a blog explaining exactly how it all works, including how it’s possible to repeat the same game if the same words are tried in sequence. Despite these complexities, it’s a very different experience and might be worthwhile for players who like Wordle and want to try something different.

Besides that, there are many other versions of Wordle for all types of gamers, from versions of the most varied pop culture themes to versions that use numbers instead of letters. Versions that use images or music have also become famous like Gamedle and Heardle. It’s worth checking out some new stuff every now and then to have fun in different ways.

As for the standard Wordle, if you’ve used your first guesses and only found that the correct answer has the letters “H” and “U,” here are some five-letter words with “H” and “U,” sorted alphabetically so you’ll have less work to do with filtering your choices by the letters you’ve already eliminated.

Five-letter words with ‘H’ and ‘U’ to try on Wordle

ahull

ahuru

aruhe

aught

bahut

bhuna

bhuts

blush

bough

brugh

brush

buchu

buhls

buhrs

bumph

bunch

bundh

burgh

bushy

butch

chiru

chout

choux

chubs

chuck

chufa

chuff

chugs

chump

chums

chunk

churl

churn

churr

chuse

chute

couch

cough

couth

crush

cuish

culch

curch

cushy

cutch

dhuti

dough

duchy

dunch

dunsh

dutch

eughs

faugh

fichu

flush

fouth

frush

furth

ghaut

ghoul

gulch

gulph

gursh

gushy

habus

haiku

hakus

hapus

hauds

haufs

haugh

hauld

haulm

hauls

hault

haunt

hause

haute

heuch

heugh

hilum

hilus

hinau

hocus

hokku

hokum

houff

houfs

hough

hound

houri

hours

house

houts

hubby

hucks

hudna

hudud

huers

huffs

huffy

huger

huggy

huhus

huias

hulas

hules

hulks

hulky

hullo

hulls

hully

human

humas

humfs

humic

humid

humor

humph

humps

humpy

humus

hunch

hunks

hunky

hunts

hurds

hurls

hurly

hurra

hurry

hurst

hurts

hushy

husks

husky

husos

hussy

hutch

hutia

huzza

huzzy

jehus

kaugh

kehua

khoum

khuds

kutch

lauch

laugh

lehua

leuch

leugh

lough

luach

lunch

lurch

lushy

mahua

mohua

mohur

mouch

mouth

mucho

muhly

mulch

mulsh

munch

musha

mushy

musth

mutch

mutha

nauch

nucha

nudzh

oucht

ought

ouphe

ouphs

phuts

plush

pouch

prahu

puhas

pujah

punch

pushy

quash

quich

quoth

qursh

rahui

rheum

rhumb

rough

routh

ruche

rukhs

runch

rushy

ruths

sadhu

sauch

saugh

schul

shaul

shiur

shlub

shout

shoyu

shrub

shrug

shtum

shtup

shuck

shule

shuln

shuls

shuns

shunt

shura

shush

shute

shuts

slush

smush

snush

sough

south

subah

subha

sughs

sukhs

sumph

surah

sushi

tahou

teuch

teugh

thous

thrum

thuds

thugs

thuja

thumb

thump

thunk

thurl

thuya

touch

tough

truth

tuath

tushy

uhlan

uhuru

uneth

unhat

unhip

usher

vauch

vouch

vughs

vughy

waugh

whaup

whaur

whump

whups

wushu

youth

yucch

All the words on this list are accepted by Wordle, and will give you more clues as to which letters are present or not in the word of the day. Another good tip to get it right as early as possible is to find which other vowels are present in the word of the day to narrow down your options. Beware of words that may have repeated letters, and don’t forget to try words you already know first, since Wordle tends to choose more common words as the right answer.

These tips should help you complete your latest Wordle task.