Wordle game help: 5-letter words with ‘GH’

For most Wordle fans, it becomes easy to guess the answer to the daily challenge after you adopt a strategy. But strategies don’t work the same way every day, and players may often find themselves stuck after a couple of guesses. Maybe you even found one or two letters, but you have no idea where to go next or what the word might be.

If the letters you know are a “G” followed by an “H,” check out the list below.

Five-letter words with “GH” to try on Wordle

AARGH

AGHAS

AUGHT

BIGHT

BOUGH

BRUGH

BURGH

COUGH

DIGHT

DOUGH

EIGHT

FAUGH

FIGHT

GHAST

GHATS

GHAUT

GHAZI

GHEES

GHOST

GHOUL

GHYLL

GIGHE

HAUGH

HEIGH

HEUGH

HIGHS

HIGHT

LAIGH

LAUGH

LIGHT

LOUGH

MIGHT

NEIGH

NIGHS

NIGHT

OGHAM

OUGHT

RIGHT

ROUGH

SANGH

SAUGH

SIGHS

SIGHT

SOUGH

SUGHS

TEUGH

THIGH

TIGHT

TOUGH

VUGHS

WAUGH

WEIGH

WIGHT

YOGHS

Knowing where the “GH” is helps a lot when it comes to narrowing down your options—and what to do next. If they are the first two letters or the third and fourth letters, it is likely that there will be exactly one vowel and the letter “T” will appear at least once. Make sure you include that in your next guesses. If they are at the end of the word, there is a higher chance that the word has two vowels, so you can try to focus on that if you want.

If you’re still unsure and don’t want to wait until Wordle resets at midnight local time, you can always look up the answer to today’s puzzle (which we update around 12am CT).