Wordle game help: 5-letter words with ‘G’ in the middle

We hope these give you a good idea of what to do now.

After a couple of guesses on Wordle, you should have a good idea of what the answer is—especially if you follow a certain strategy every day and are used to it. On most days, it will be enough to know what to guess next, whether because important letters were revealed or simply by elimination.

But, players can also get stuck at this stage, like when you have an unusual letter come out green exactly in the middle of your word.

If that letter is “G” today, check out the list below for a few ideas.

Five-letter words with “G” in the middle to try on Wordle

ALGAE

ANGEL

ANGER

ANGLE

ANGRY

ANGST

ARGUE

AUGUR

BAGEL

BAGGY

BEGAN

BEGAT

BEGET

BEGIN

BEGUN

BIGOT

BUGGY

BUGLE

CAGEY

CIGAR

DIGIT

DOGMA

EAGER

EAGLE

EIGHT

FIGHT

FOGGY

FUGUE

INGOT

LAGER

LEGAL

LEGGY

LIGHT

LOGIC

LOGIN

MAGIC

MAGMA

MIGHT

MOGUL

NIGHT

ORGAN

OUGHT

PAGAN

PIGGY

PYGMY

REGAL

RIGHT

RIGID

RIGOR

ROGER

ROGUE

RUGBY

SEGUE

SIGHT

SIGMA

SOGGY

SUGAR

TIGER

TIGHT

VAGUE

VEGAN

VIGIL

VIGOR

VOGUE

WAGER

WAGON

WIGHT

After finding a “G” in the middle, you can figure out what other letters are in the word by testing the vowels and the most common consonants (such as “L,” “R,” or “T”). Two specific letter combinations that appear quite frequently on the list above are “-GHT” and “-GUE,” so you can also test those.

If you’re still unsure and don’t want to wait until Wordle resets at midnight local time, you can always look up the answer to today’s puzzle (which we update around 12am CT).