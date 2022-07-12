Wordle game help: 5-letter words with ‘G’ in the middle

After a couple of guesses on Wordle, you should have a good idea of what the answer is—especially if you follow a certain strategy every day and are used to it. On most days, it will be enough to know what to guess next, whether because important letters were revealed or simply by elimination.
But, players can also get stuck at this stage, like when you have an unusual letter come out green exactly in the middle of your word.
If that letter is “G” today, check out the list below for a few ideas.
Five-letter words with “G” in the middle to try on Wordle
- ALGAE
- ANGEL
- ANGER
- ANGLE
- ANGRY
- ANGST
- ARGUE
- AUGUR
- BAGEL
- BAGGY
- BEGAN
- BEGAT
- BEGET
- BEGIN
- BEGUN
- BIGOT
- BUGGY
- BUGLE
- CAGEY
- CIGAR
- DIGIT
- DOGMA
- EAGER
- EAGLE
- EIGHT
- FIGHT
- FOGGY
- FUGUE
- INGOT
- LAGER
- LEGAL
- LEGGY
- LIGHT
- LOGIC
- LOGIN
- MAGIC
- MAGMA
- MIGHT
- MOGUL
- NIGHT
- ORGAN
- OUGHT
- PAGAN
- PIGGY
- PYGMY
- REGAL
- RIGHT
- RIGID
- RIGOR
- ROGER
- ROGUE
- RUGBY
- SEGUE
- SIGHT
- SIGMA
- SOGGY
- SUGAR
- TIGER
- TIGHT
- VAGUE
- VEGAN
- VIGIL
- VIGOR
- VOGUE
- WAGER
- WAGON
- WIGHT
After finding a “G” in the middle, you can figure out what other letters are in the word by testing the vowels and the most common consonants (such as “L,” “R,” or “T”). Two specific letter combinations that appear quite frequently on the list above are “-GHT” and “-GUE,” so you can also test those.
If you’re still unsure and don’t want to wait until Wordle resets at midnight local time, you can always look up the answer to today’s puzzle (which we update around 12am CT).